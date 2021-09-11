Node module that converts HTML files to PDFs.

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate or Bootstrap. What? - Yes! HTML is pushed into the HTML5 template index.html . Electron renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can customize the page by adding custom CSS and JS assets.

Uses Puppeteer in order to get more fine-grain PDF options.

Use async/await and ES6 - no more coffee-script

For migration in your current code, consider using the new async functionality in your existing promise chains (see example)

Getting started

npm install --save html5-to-pdf

or

npm install --global html5-to-pdf

Out in the Wild

Uses webpack and webpack-dev-server to let you see your changes live, and has the option to publish to HTML or PDF.

Output Example usage

const HTML5ToPDF = require ( "../lib" ) const path = require ( "path" ) const run = async () => { const html5ToPDF = new HTML5ToPDF({ inputPath : path.join(__dirname, "assets" , "basic.html" ), outputPath : path.join(__dirname, ".." , "tmp" , "output.pdf" ), templatePath : path.join(__dirname, "templates" , "basic" ), include : [ path.join(__dirname, "assets" , "basic.css" ), path.join(__dirname, "assets" , "custom-margin.css" ), ], }) await html5ToPDF.start() await html5ToPDF.build() await html5ToPDF.close() } ( async () => { try { await run() console .log( "DONE" ) } catch (error) { console .error(error) process.exitCode = 1 } finally { process.exit(); } })()

Typescript

A Typescript definition for this library can be obtained by installing @types/html5-to-pdf.

Reference

Options

Options are passed into the constructor.

Type: String Required: true

Path to the input HTML

Type: String or Buffer

Path to the input html as a String , or Buffer . If specified this will override inputPath.

Type: String

Path to the output pdf file.

Type: Array<Object|String>

An array of strings or objects containing a type of ['css', 'js'] and a filePath pointing to the asset.

Example:

[ "/path/to/asset.css" ]

or

[ { "type" : "css" , "filePath" : "/path/to/asset.css" } ]

Type: Number Default value: 0

Delay in milli-seconds before rendering the PDF (give HTML and CSS a chance to load)

Type: String Default value: html5bp

The template to use when rendering the html. You can choose between html5bp (HTML5 Boilerplate) or htmlbootstrap (Boostrap 3.1.1)

Type: String Default value: the html5-to-pdf/templates/#{options.template}

The template to use for rendering the html. If this is set, it will use this instead of the template path.

Type: String

The url to use for rendering the html. If this is set, this will be used for serving up the html. This will override options.templatePath and options.template

Type: Object

This object will be passed directly to puppeteer. The full list of options can be found here.

Type: Object

This object will be passed directly to puppeteer. The full list of options can be found here.

Legacy Options

[ DEPRECATED ]

See options.pdf above for pdf options. Since some of these options are converted over to work with puppeteer, this is automatically done if options.pdf is left empty.

Type: String Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'

Type: Boolean Default value: false

true for landscape, false for portrait.

Type: Number Default value: 0

0 - default

1 - none

2 - minimum

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to print CSS backgrounds.

CLI interface

Installation

To use html5-to-pdf as a standalone program from the terminal run

npm install --global html5-to-pdf

Usage

Usage: html5-to-pdf [options] <path/to/html-file-path> Options: -V, --version output the version number -i --include <path>..<path> path to either a javascript asset, or a css asset --page-size [size] 'A3' , 'A4' , 'Legal' , 'Letter' or 'Tabloid' --landscape If set it will change orientation to landscape from portriat -- print -background Whether to print CSS backgrounds -t --template [template] The template to used. Defaults to html5bp. --template-path [/path/to/template/folder] Specifies the template folder path for static assets, this will override template. --template-url [http://localhost:8080] Specifies the template url to use. Cannot be used with --template-path. -d --render-delay [milli-seconds] Delay before rendering the PDF (give HTML and CSS a chance to load) -o --output <path> Path of where to save the PDF -h, -- help output usage information

Note for running in docker

See Example Dockerfile. Make sure to container with --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN .

docker build -t local /html5-to-pdf-example -f examples/Dockerfile . docker run --rm -i -- cap -add=SYS_ADMIN local /html5-to-pdf-example

Refer to puppeteer documentation.

Note for running headlessly on Linux

(like on a server without X):

html5-to-pdf uses Puppeteer, which Google Chrome Headlessly, which in turn relies on an X server to render the pdf. If for whatever reason it can't find a running X server, it will silently fail.

To fix, just run whatever display server you prefer (that's implementing X). If you have no X server, chances are you are running on a headless server anyway, in which case there is no point in running a full-blown GUI (that's not facing any users). You can instead use Xvfb, a virtual frame buffer.

Depedency Installation

apt-get install -y libgtk2.0-0 libgconf-2-4 libasound2 libxtst6 libxss1 libnss3 xvfb

Environment Setup

Xvfb -ac -screen scrn 1280x2000x24 :9.0 & export DISPLAY=:9.0

Troubleshooting

It's ok if Xvfb can't find fonts or shows other warnings. If Xvfb can't start, it probably thinks there's another X server running. Check that. If there is no other X server running but Xvfb insists there is, run this: