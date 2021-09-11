openbase logo
htp

html5-to-pdf

by Peter DeMartini
4.0.1

HTML to PDF converter based on markdown-to-pdf

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

118

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

html5-to-pdf

Node module that converts HTML files to PDFs.

Dependency status devDependency Status Build Status

The PDF looks great because it is styled by HTML5 Boilerplate or Bootstrap. What? - Yes! HTML is pushed into the HTML5 template index.html. Electron renders the page and saves it to a PDF. You can customize the page by adding custom CSS and JS assets.

v3.0.0 (BREAKING CHANGES)

  • Uses Puppeteer in order to get more fine-grain PDF options.
  • Use async/await and ES6 - no more coffee-script
  • For migration in your current code, consider using the new async functionality in your existing promise chains (see example)

Getting started

npm install --save html5-to-pdf

or

npm install --global html5-to-pdf

Out in the Wild

CV

Uses webpack and webpack-dev-server to let you see your changes live, and has the option to publish to HTML or PDF.

Output Example usage

const HTML5ToPDF = require("../lib")
const path = require("path")

const run = async () => {
  const html5ToPDF = new HTML5ToPDF({
    inputPath: path.join(__dirname, "assets", "basic.html"),
    outputPath: path.join(__dirname, "..", "tmp", "output.pdf"),
    templatePath: path.join(__dirname, "templates", "basic"),
    include: [
      path.join(__dirname, "assets", "basic.css"),
      path.join(__dirname, "assets", "custom-margin.css"),
    ],
  })

  await html5ToPDF.start()
  await html5ToPDF.build()
  await html5ToPDF.close()
}

(async () => {
  try {
    await run()
    console.log("DONE")
  } catch (error) {
    console.error(error)
    process.exitCode = 1
  } finally {
    process.exit();
  }
})()

Typescript

A Typescript definition for this library can be obtained by installing @types/html5-to-pdf.

Reference

Options

Options are passed into the constructor.

options.inputPath

Type: String Required: true

Path to the input HTML

options.inputBody

Type: String or Buffer

Path to the input html as a String, or Buffer. If specified this will override inputPath.

options.outputPath

Type: String

Path to the output pdf file.

options.include

Type: Array<Object|String>

An array of strings or objects containing a type of ['css', 'js'] and a filePath pointing to the asset.

Example:

[
  "/path/to/asset.css"
  // ...
]

or

[
  {
    "type": "css",
    "filePath": "/path/to/asset.css"
  }
  // ...
]

options.renderDelay

Type: Number Default value: 0

Delay in milli-seconds before rendering the PDF (give HTML and CSS a chance to load)

options.template

Type: String Default value: html5bp

The template to use when rendering the html. You can choose between html5bp (HTML5 Boilerplate) or htmlbootstrap (Boostrap 3.1.1)

options.templatePath

Type: String Default value: the html5-to-pdf/templates/#{options.template}

The template to use for rendering the html. If this is set, it will use this instead of the template path.

options.templateUrl

Type: String

The url to use for rendering the html. If this is set, this will be used for serving up the html. This will override options.templatePath and options.template

options.pdf

Type: Object

This object will be passed directly to puppeteer. The full list of options can be found here.

options.launchOptions

Type: Object

This object will be passed directly to puppeteer. The full list of options can be found here.

Legacy Options

[ DEPRECATED ]

See options.pdf above for pdf options. Since some of these options are converted over to work with puppeteer, this is automatically done if options.pdf is left empty.

options.options.pageSize [COMPATIBLE]

Type: String Default value: A4

'A3', 'A4', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'

options.options.landscape [COMPATIBLE]

Type: Boolean Default value: false

true for landscape, false for portrait.

options.options.marginsType [NOT COMPATIBLE]

Type: Number Default value: 0

  • 0 - default
  • 1 - none
  • 2 - minimum

options.options.printBackground [COMPATIBLE]

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to print CSS backgrounds.

CLI interface

Installation

To use html5-to-pdf as a standalone program from the terminal run

npm install --global html5-to-pdf

Usage

Usage: html5-to-pdf [options] <path/to/html-file-path>

Options:

  -V, --version                               output the version number
  -i --include <path>..<path>                 path to either a javascript asset, or a css asset
  --page-size [size]                          'A3', 'A4', 'Legal', 'Letter' or 'Tabloid'
  --landscape                                 If set it will change orientation to landscape from portriat
  --print-background                          Whether to print CSS backgrounds
  -t --template [template]                    The template to used. Defaults to html5bp.
  --template-path [/path/to/template/folder]  Specifies the template folder path for static assets, this will override template.
  --template-url [http://localhost:8080]      Specifies the template url to use. Cannot be used with --template-path.
  -d --render-delay [milli-seconds]           Delay before rendering the PDF (give HTML and CSS a chance to load)
  -o --output <path>                          Path of where to save the PDF
  -h, --help                                  output usage information

Note for running in docker

See Example Dockerfile. Make sure to container with --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN.

docker build -t local/html5-to-pdf-example -f examples/Dockerfile .
docker run --rm -i --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN local/html5-to-pdf-example

Refer to puppeteer documentation.

Note for running headlessly on Linux

(like on a server without X):

html5-to-pdf uses Puppeteer, which Google Chrome Headlessly, which in turn relies on an X server to render the pdf. If for whatever reason it can't find a running X server, it will silently fail.

To fix, just run whatever display server you prefer (that's implementing X). If you have no X server, chances are you are running on a headless server anyway, in which case there is no point in running a full-blown GUI (that's not facing any users). You can instead use Xvfb, a virtual frame buffer.

Depedency Installation

# (might need sudo)
apt-get install -y libgtk2.0-0 libgconf-2-4 libasound2 libxtst6 libxss1 libnss3 xvfb

Environment Setup

# (might need sudo)
Xvfb -ac -screen scrn 1280x2000x24 :9.0 &
export DISPLAY=:9.0

Troubleshooting

It's ok if Xvfb can't find fonts or shows other warnings. If Xvfb can't start, it probably thinks there's another X server running. Check that. If there is no other X server running but Xvfb insists there is, run this:

# (might need sudo)
  rm /tmp/.X11-unix/X1
  rm /tmp/.X1

