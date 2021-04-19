HTML5 Test Page

This is a test page filled with common HTML elements to be used to provide visual feedback whilst building CSS systems and frameworks.

I have not been able to find a dead-simple, standalone test page out there, so I made one. The HTML elements are loosely categorized as either text, embedded content, or form elements.

Versioning

HTML5 Test Page will be maintained using the Semantic Versioning guidelines. From here on out, releases will be numbered using the following format:

major.minor.patch

Breaking backwards compatibility increments major , while resetting minor and patch .

, while resetting and . New code that does not break backwards compatibility increments minor , while resetting patch .

, while resetting . Bug fixes and other small changes increment patch .

Credits

Made by @cbracco. This project is based on the test file included in @necolas’s normalize.css project.