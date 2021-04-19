openbase logo
htp

html5-test-page

by Chris Bracco
0.9.7 (see all)

A page filled with common HTML elements to be used for testing purposes. Useful when building CSS systems for projects big and small.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

662

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

HTML5 Test Page

npm version

This is a test page filled with common HTML elements to be used to provide visual feedback whilst building CSS systems and frameworks.

I have not been able to find a dead-simple, standalone test page out there, so I made one. The HTML elements are loosely categorized as either text, embedded content, or form elements.

Versioning

HTML5 Test Page will be maintained using the Semantic Versioning guidelines. From here on out, releases will be numbered using the following format:

major.minor.patch

  • Breaking backwards compatibility increments major, while resetting minor and patch.
  • New code that does not break backwards compatibility increments minor, while resetting patch.
  • Bug fixes and other small changes increment patch.

Credits

Made by @cbracco. This project is based on the test file included in @necolas’s normalize.css project.

Contributing

License

