openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hp

html5-papandreou

by Aria Stewart
0.3.15-patch3 (see all)

Event-driven HTML5 Parser in Javascript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

589

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HTML5 Parser for node.js

Build Status

Examples

A simple example:

var HTML5 = require('html5');
var jsdom = require('jsdom');
var core = jsdom.browserAugmentation(jsdom.level(3));

var impl = new core.DOMImplementation();
var document = impl.createDocument();
var parser = new HTML5.JSDOMParser(document, core);

parser.parse('<p>I am a very small HTML document</p>');

console.log(document.getElementsByTagName("p")[0].innerHTML);

Interesting features

  • Streaming parser: You can pass an EventEmitter to parser.parse and the parser will keep adding data as it's received.

  • HTML5 parsing algorithm. If you find something this can't parse, I'll want to know about it. It should make sense out of anything a browser can.

Installation

Use npm, or to use the git checkout, read on.

You'll need to fetch dependencies or initialize git submodules if you're pulling this from my git repository. 

npm install

and give it a run:

npm test

Git repository at http://dinhe.net/~aredridel/projects/js/html5.git/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial