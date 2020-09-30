A simple example:
var HTML5 = require('html5');
var jsdom = require('jsdom');
var core = jsdom.browserAugmentation(jsdom.level(3));
var impl = new core.DOMImplementation();
var document = impl.createDocument();
var parser = new HTML5.JSDOMParser(document, core);
parser.parse('<p>I am a very small HTML document</p>');
console.log(document.getElementsByTagName("p")[0].innerHTML);
Streaming parser: You can pass an
EventEmitter to
parser.parse and the
parser will keep adding data as it's received.
HTML5 parsing algorithm. If you find something this can't parse, I'll want to know about it. It should make sense out of anything a browser can.
Use
npm, or to use the git checkout, read on.
You'll need to fetch dependencies or initialize git submodules if you're pulling this from my git repository.
npm install
and give it a run:
npm test
Git repository at http://dinhe.net/~aredridel/projects/js/html5.git/