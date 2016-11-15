html5-lint - HTML Validation using Mozilla's HTML5 Validator instance

This is a node.js and Python front-end to the Mozilla Labs' HTML Validator Web Service, located at https://validator.mozillalabs.com/. It was setup in order to be used in the build system of various Mozilla projects, without spamming the main validator (i.e., http://validator.nu) --see https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=763804. You can read more about the validator at https://validator.mozillalabs.com/.

You can and should use it in your own Mozilla project's build system in order to automatically check your HTML for errors.

Usage - node.js

The html5-lint module can be installed via npm:

$ npm install html5-lint

Once installed, it can be used like so:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), html5Lint = require ( 'html5-lint' ); fs.readFile( 'index.html' , 'utf8' , function ( err, html ) { if ( err ) throw err; html5Lint( html, function ( err, results ) { results.messages.forEach( function ( msg ) { var type = msg.type, message = msg.message; console .log( "HTML5 Lint [%s]: %s" , type, message ); }); }); });

If you are using the gulp.js build system you may wish to use the gulp-html5-lint plugin. Documentation is available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/gulp-html5-lint.

Usage - Python

html5check.py -h file.html

You can test the parser with the supplied files:

$ ./html5check.py -h good.html The document is valid HTML5 + ARIA + SVG 1.1 + MathML 2.0 (subject to the utter previewness of this service).

$ ./html5check.py bad.html Error: Start tag seen without seeing a doctype first. Expected

Options

-h : force text/html

-x : force application/xhtml+xml

-g : GNU output

-e : errors only (no info or warnings)

--encoding=foo : declare encoding foo

--service=url : the address of the HTML5 validator (defaults to https://html5.validator.nu/)

TODO