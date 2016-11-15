This is a node.js and Python front-end to the Mozilla Labs' HTML Validator Web Service, located at https://validator.mozillalabs.com/. It was setup in order to be used in the build system of various Mozilla projects, without spamming the main validator (i.e., http://validator.nu) --see https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=763804. You can read more about the validator at https://validator.mozillalabs.com/.
You can and should use it in your own Mozilla project's build system in order to automatically check your HTML for errors.
The
html5-lint module can be installed via npm:
$ npm install html5-lint
Once installed, it can be used like so:
var fs = require( 'fs' ),
html5Lint = require( 'html5-lint' );
fs.readFile( 'index.html', 'utf8', function( err, html ) {
if ( err )
throw err;
html5Lint( html, function( err, results ) {
results.messages.forEach( function( msg ) {
var type = msg.type, // error or warning
message = msg.message;
console.log( "HTML5 Lint [%s]: %s", type, message );
});
});
});
If you are using the gulp.js build system you may wish to use the
gulp-html5-lint plugin. Documentation is available at https://www.npmjs.com/package/gulp-html5-lint.
html5check.py -h file.html
You can test the parser with the supplied files:
$ ./html5check.py -h good.html
The document is valid HTML5 + ARIA + SVG 1.1 + MathML 2.0 (subject to the utter previewness of this service).
$ ./html5check.py bad.html
Error: Start tag seen without seeing a doctype first. Expected