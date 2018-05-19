openbase logo
hfs

html5-file-selector

by Michael Fields
2.1.0 (see all)

Simplified wrapper for dealing with HTML5 filesystem APIs

Overview

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HTML5 File Selector

Documentation

... coming soon

License

This source code is licensed under the MIT license found in the LICENSE.txt file.

