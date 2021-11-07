Advanced converter that parses HTML and returns beautiful text.
Available here: CHANGELOG.md
Version 6 contains a ton of changes, so it worth to take a look.
Version 7 contains an important change for custom formatters.
Version 8 brings the selectors support to greatly increase the flexibility but that also changes some things introduced in version 6. Base element(s) selection also got important changes.
npm install html-to-text
Convert a single document:
const { convert } = require('html-to-text');
// There is also an alias to `convert` called `htmlToText`.
const html = '<h1>Hello World</h1>';
const text = convert(html, {
wordwrap: 130
});
console.log(text); // Hello World
Configure
html-to-text once for batch processing:
const { compile } = require('html-to-text');
const convert = compile({
wordwrap: 130
});
const htmls = [
'<h1>Hello World!</h1>',
'<h1>こんにちは世界！</h1>',
'<h1>Привет, мир!</h1>'
];
const texts = htmls.map(convert);
console.log(texts.join('\n'));
// Hello World!
// こんにちは世界！
// Привет, мир!
|Option
|Default
|Description
baseElements
|Describes which parts of the input document have to be converted and present in the output text, and in what order.
baseElements.selectors
['body']
|Elements matching any of provided selectors will be processed and included in the output text, with all inner content.
Refer to Supported selectors section below.
baseElements.orderBy
'selectors'
'selectors' - arrange base elements in the same order as
baseElements.selectors array;
'occurrence' - arrange base elements in the order they are found in the input document.
baseElements.returnDomByDefault
true
|Convert the entire document if none of provided selectors match.
decodeOptions
{ isAttributeValue: false, strict: false }
|Text decoding options given to
he.decode. For more information see the he module.
formatters
{}
|An object with custom formatting functions for specific elements (see Override formatting section below).
limits
|Describes how to limit the output text in case of large HTML documents.
limits.ellipsis
'...'
|A string to insert in place of skipped content.
limits.maxBaseElements
undefined
|Stop looking for more base elements after reaching this amount. Unlimited if undefined.
limits.maxChildNodes
undefined
|Maximum number of child nodes of a single node to be added to the output. Unlimited if undefined.
limits.maxDepth
undefined
|Stop looking for nodes to add to the output below this depth in the DOM tree. Unlimited if undefined.
limits.maxInputLength
16_777_216
|If the input string is longer than this value - it will be truncated and a message will be sent to
stderr. Ellipsis is not used in this case. Unlimited if undefined.
longWordSplit
|Describes how to wrap long words.
longWordSplit.wrapCharacters
[]
|An array containing the characters that may be wrapped on. Checked in order, search stops once line length requirement can be met.
longWordSplit.forceWrapOnLimit
false
|Break long words at the line length limit in case no better wrap opportunities found.
preserveNewlines
false
|By default, any newlines
\n from the input HTML are collapsed into space as any other HTML whitespace characters. If
true, these newlines will be preserved in the output. This is only useful when input HTML carries some plain text formatting instead of proper tags.
selectors
[]
|Describes how different HTML elements should be formatted. See Selectors section below.
whitespaceCharacters
' \t\r\n\f\u200b'
|A string of characters that are recognized as HTML whitespace. Default value uses the set of characters defined in HTML4 standard. (It includes Zero-width space compared to living standard.)
wordwrap
80
|After how many chars a line break should follow.
Set to
null or
false to disable word-wrapping.
|Old option
|Depr.
|Rem.
|Instead use
baseElement
|8.0
baseElements: { selectors: [ 'body' ] }
format
|6.0
|The way formatters are written has changed completely. New formatters have to be added to the
formatters option, old ones can not be reused without rewrite. See new instructions below.
hideLinkHrefIfSameAsText
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'a', options: { hideLinkHrefIfSameAsText: true } } ]
ignoreHref
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'a', options: { ignoreHref: true } } ]
ignoreImage
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'img', format: 'skip' } ]
linkHrefBaseUrl
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [
{ selector: 'a', options: { baseUrl: 'https://example.com' } },
{ selector: 'img', options: { baseUrl: 'https://example.com' } }
]
noAnchorUrl
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'a', options: { noAnchorUrl: true } } ]
noLinkBrackets
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'a', options: { linkBrackets: false } } ]
returnDomByDefault
|8.0
baseElements: { returnDomByDefault: true }
singleNewLineParagraphs
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [
{ selector: 'p', options: { leadingLineBreaks: 1, trailingLineBreaks: 1 } },
{ selector: 'pre', options: { leadingLineBreaks: 1, trailingLineBreaks: 1 } }
]
tables
|8.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'table.class#id', format: 'dataTable' } ]
tags
|8.0
|See Selectors section below.
unorderedListItemPrefix
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [ { selector: 'ul', options: { itemPrefix: ' * ' } } ]
uppercaseHeadings
|6.0
|9.0
selectors: [
{ selector: 'h1', options: { uppercase: false } },
...
{ selector: 'table', options: { uppercaseHeaderCells: false } }
]
Other things deprecated:
fromString method;
BlockTextBuilder methods (in case you have written some custom formatters for version 6.0).
Some example:
const { convert } = require('html-to-text');
const html = '<a href="/page.html">Page</a><a href="!#" class="button">Action</a>';
const text = convert(html, {
selectors: [
{ selector: 'a', options: { baseUrl: 'https://example.com' } },
{ selector: 'a.button', format: 'skip' }
]
});
console.log(text); // Page [https://example.com/page.html]
Selectors array is our loose approximation of a stylesheet.
format value specified (at least once);
To achieve the best performance when checking each DOM element against provided selectors, they are compiled into a decision tree. But it is also important how you choose selectors. For example,
div#id is much better than
#id - the former will only check divs for the id while the latter has to check every element in the DOM.
html-to-text relies on parseley and selderee packages for selectors support.
Following selectors can be used in any combinations:
* - universal selector;
div - tag name;
.foo - class name;
#bar - id;
[baz] - attribute presence;
[baz=buzz] - attribute value (with any operators and also quotes and case sensitivity modifiers);
+ and
> combinators (other combinators are not supported).
You can match
<p style="...; display:INLINE; ...">...</p> with
p[style*="display:inline"i] for example.
Following selectors have a formatter specified as a part of the default configuration. Everything can be overridden, but you don't have to repeat the
format or options that you don't want to override. (But keep in mind this is only true for the same selector. There is no connection between different selectors.)
|Selector
|Default format
|Notes
*
inline
|Universal selector.
a
anchor
article
block
aside
block
blockquote
blockquote
br
lineBreak
div
block
footer
block
form
block
h1
heading
h2
heading
h3
heading
h4
heading
h5
heading
h6
heading
header
block
hr
horizontalLine
img
image
main
block
nav
block
ol
orderedList
p
paragraph
pre
pre
table
table
|Equivalent to
block. Use
dataTable instead for tabular data.
ul
unorderedList
wbr
wbr
More formatters also available for use:
dataTable - for visually-accurate tables. Note that this might be not search-friendly (output text will look like gibberish to a machine when there is any wrapped cell contents) and also better to be avoided for tables used as a page layout tool;
skip - as the name implies it skips the given tag with it's contents without printing anything.
Following options are available for built-in formatters.
|Option
|Default
|Applies to
|Description
leadingLineBreaks
1,
2 or
3
|all block-level formatters
|Number of line breaks to separate previous block from this one.
Note that N+1 line breaks are needed to make N empty lines.
trailingLineBreaks
1 or
2
|all block-level formatters
|Number of line breaks to separate this block from the next one.
Note that N+1 line breaks are needed to make N empty lines.
baseUrl
null
anchor,
image
|Server host for link
href attributes and image
src attributes relative to the root (the ones that start with
/).
For example, with
baseUrl = 'http://asdf.com' and
<a href='/dir/subdir'>...</a> the link in the text will be
http://asdf.com/dir/subdir.
Keep in mind that
baseUrl should not end with a
/.
linkBrackets
['[', ']']
anchor,
image
|Surround links with these brackets.
Set to
false or
['', ''] to disable.
hideLinkHrefIfSameAsText
false
anchor
|By default links are translated in the following way:
<a href='link'>text</a> => becomes =>
text [link].
If this option is set to
true and
link and
text are the same,
[link] will be omitted and only
text will be present.
ignoreHref
false
anchor
|Ignore all links. Only process internal text of anchor tags.
noAnchorUrl
true
anchor
|Ignore anchor links (where
href='#...').
itemPrefix
' * '
unorderedList
|String prefix for each list item.
uppercase
true
heading
|By default, headings (
<h1>,
<h2>, etc) are uppercased.
Set this to
false to leave headings as they are.
length
undefined
horizontalLine
|Length of the line. If undefined then
wordwrap value is used. Falls back to 40 if that's also disabled.
trimEmptyLines
true
blockquote
|Trim empty lines from blockquote.
While empty lines should be preserved in HTML, space-saving behavior is chosen as default for convenience.
uppercaseHeaderCells
true
dataTable
|By default, heading cells (
<th>) are uppercased.
Set this to
false to leave heading cells as they are.
maxColumnWidth
60
dataTable
|Data table cell content will be wrapped to fit this width instead of global
wordwrap limit.
Set this to
undefined in order to fall back to
wordwrap limit.
colSpacing
3
dataTable
|Number of spaces between data table columns.
rowSpacing
0
dataTable
|Number of empty lines between data table rows.
|Old option
|Applies to
|Depr.
|Rem.
|Instead use
noLinkBrackets
anchor
|8.1
linkBrackets: false
This is significantly changed in version 6.
formatters option is an object that holds formatting functions. They can be assigned to format different elements in the
selectors array.
Each formatter is a function of four arguments that returns nothing. Arguments are:
elem - the HTML element to be processed by this formatter;
walk - recursive function to process the children of this element. Called as
walk(elem.children, builder);
builder - BlockTextBuilder object. Manipulate this object state to build the output text;
formatOptions - options that are specified for a tag, along with this formatter (Note: if you need general html-to-text options - they are accessible via
builder.options).
Custom formatter example:
const { convert } = require('html-to-text');
const html = '<foo>Hello World</foo>';
const text = convert(html, {
formatters: {
// Create a formatter.
'fooBlockFormatter': function (elem, walk, builder, formatOptions) {
builder.openBlock({ leadingLineBreaks: formatOptions.leadingLineBreaks || 1 });
walk(elem.children, builder);
builder.addInline('!');
builder.closeBlock({ trailingLineBreaks: formatOptions.trailingLineBreaks || 1 });
}
},
selectors: [
// Assign it to `foo` tags.
{
selector: 'foo',
format: 'fooBlockFormatter',
options: { leadingLineBreaks: 1, trailingLineBreaks: 1 }
}
]
});
console.log(text); // Hello World!
Refer to built-in formatters for more examples. The easiest way to write your own is to pick an existing one and customize.
Refer to BlockTextBuilder for available functions and arguments.
Note:
BlockTextBuilder got some important changes in the version 7. Positional arguments are deprecated and formatters written for the version 6 have to be updated accordingly in order to keep working after next major update.
It is possible to use html-to-text as command line interface. This allows an easy validation of your generated text and the integration in other systems that does not run on node.js.
html-to-text uses
stdin and
stdout for data in and output. So you can use
html-to-text the following way:
cat example/test.html | html-to-text > test.txt
There also all options available as described above. You can use them like this:
cat example/test.html | html-to-text --tables=#invoice,.address --wordwrap=100 > test.txt
The
tables option has to be declared as comma separated list without whitespaces.