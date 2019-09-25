html2pug

Converts HTML to Pug templating language (formerly Jade).

Requires Node.js version 7.6 or higher.

Turns this 😒

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > Hello World! </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "content" > < h1 class = "title" > Hello World! </ h1 > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Into this 🎉

doctype html html(lang='en') head title Hello World! body #content h1.title Hello World!

Install

Get it on npm:

npm install -g html2pug

Usage

CLI

Accept input from a file or stdin and write to stdout:

html2pug < example.html echo '<h1>foo</h1>' | html2pug -f

Write output to a file:

html2pug < example.html > example.pug

See html2pug --help for more information.

Programmatically

const html2pug = require ( 'html2pug' ) const html = '<header><h1 class="title">Hello World!</h1></header>' const pug = html2pug(html, { tabs : true })

Options