htm

html2pug

by Yosh
4.0.0

Converts HTML to Pug 🐶

Readme

html2pug Build Status

Converts HTML to Pug templating language (formerly Jade).
Requires Node.js version 7.6 or higher.

Turns this 😒

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <title>Hello World!</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="content">
      <h1 class="title">Hello World!</h1>
    </div>
  </body>
</html>

Into this 🎉

doctype html
html(lang='en')
  head
    title Hello World!
   body
    #content
      h1.title Hello World!

Install

Get it on npm:

npm install -g html2pug

Usage

CLI

Accept input from a file or stdin and write to stdout:

# choose a file
html2pug < example.html

# use pipe
echo '<h1>foo</h1>' | html2pug -f

Write output to a file:

html2pug < example.html > example.pug

See html2pug --help for more information.

Programmatically

const html2pug = require('html2pug')

const html = '<header><h1 class="title">Hello World!</h1></header>'
const pug = html2pug(html, { tabs: true })

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
tabsBooleanfalseUse tabs instead of spaces for indentation
commasBooleantrueUse commas to separate node attributes
doubleQuotesBooleanfalseUse double quotes instead of single quotes for attribute values
fragmentBooleanfalseWraps result in enclosing <html> and <body> tags if false

