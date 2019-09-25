Converts HTML to Pug templating language (formerly Jade).
Requires Node.js version
7.6 or higher.
Turns this 😒
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Hello World!</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="content">
<h1 class="title">Hello World!</h1>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Into this 🎉
doctype html
html(lang='en')
head
title Hello World!
body
#content
h1.title Hello World!
Get it on npm:
npm install -g html2pug
Accept input from a file or stdin and write to stdout:
# choose a file
html2pug < example.html
# use pipe
echo '<h1>foo</h1>' | html2pug -f
Write output to a file:
html2pug < example.html > example.pug
See
html2pug --help for more information.
const html2pug = require('html2pug')
const html = '<header><h1 class="title">Hello World!</h1></header>'
const pug = html2pug(html, { tabs: true })
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
tabs
Boolean
false
|Use tabs instead of spaces for indentation
commas
Boolean
true
|Use commas to separate node attributes
doubleQuotes
Boolean
false
|Use double quotes instead of single quotes for attribute values
fragment
Boolean
false
|Wraps result in enclosing
<html> and
<body> tags if false