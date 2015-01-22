html2png

Take a screenshot of a HTML fragment or URL

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

$ npm install html2png

Example Usage

Render some HTML into a PNG Buffer Object

var html2png = require ( 'html2png' ); var screenshot = html2png({ width : 1280 , height : 720 , browser : 'phantomjs' }); screenshot.render( '<b>Hello</b>' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) return screenshot.error(err, cb); console .log(data); screenshot.close(done); });

API

The constructor is passed an options object:

width , height - the width and height of the browser. NB: This is not the maximum dimensions of each screenshot. So if the rendered page is higher than height the screenshot returned will be the full rendered height of the page.

, - the width and height of the browser. NB: This is not the maximum dimensions of each screenshot. So if the rendered page is higher than the screenshot returned will be the full rendered height of the page. browser - The browser to use for rendering. By default this is phantomjs and this module bundles together a static binary of phantomjs with phantomjs-bin. If you have Google Chrome installed and chromedriver is in your PATH , then you can render with Chrome.

Renderes html into a PNG node.js Buffer and returns the data in the callback.

Renders the URL url into a PNG node.js Buffer and returns the data in the callback.

Closes the underlying webdriver web browser used for the rendering (eg. Phantomjs or Chrome). Highly recommended.