include htmlparser.js & html2json.js scripts:
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/blowsie/Pure-JavaScript-HTML5-Parser/master/htmlparser.js"></script>
<script src="src/html2json.js"></script>
$ npm install html2json
var html2json = require('html2json').html2json;
var json2html = require('html2json').json2html;
json === html2json(document.body.innerHTML);
html === json2html(json);
console.assert(json === html);
every json has
node
members of
node are
root
element
text
comment
root node is the root of JSON, every JSON must have only one root
root, could have
child.
element node represents html element, could have
tag,
attr,
child.
text node represents text element, could have
text.
comment node represents commment element, could have
text.
html:
<div id="1" class="foo">
<h2>sample text with <code>inline tag</code></h2>
<pre id="demo" class="foo bar">foo</pre>
<pre id="output" class="goo">goo</pre>
<input id="execute" type="button" value="execute"/>
</div>
json:
{
node: 'root',
child: [
{
node: 'element',
tag: 'div',
attr: { id: '1', class: 'foo' },
child: [
{
node: 'element',
tag: 'h2',
child: [
{ node: 'text', text: 'sample text with ' },
{ node: 'element', tag: 'code', child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'inline tag' }] }
]
},
{
node: 'element',
tag: 'pre',
attr: { id: 'demo', class: ['foo', 'bar'] },
child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'foo' }]
},
{
node: 'element',
tag: 'pre',
attr: { id: 'output', class: 'goo' },
child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'goo' }]
},
{
node: 'element',
tag: 'input',
attr: { id: 'execute', type: 'button', value: 'execute' }
}
]
}
]
}
repositry includes this at
lib/ as git subtree.
before 1.0.0
Input,
textarea,
image tags are act like block tag
MIT