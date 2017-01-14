openbase logo
htm

html2json

by Jxck
1.0.2 (see all)

html2json & json2html

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.5K

GitHub Stars

673

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html2json & json2html

How to use

browser

include htmlparser.js & html2json.js scripts:

<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/blowsie/Pure-JavaScript-HTML5-Parser/master/htmlparser.js"></script>
<script src="src/html2json.js"></script>

node

$ npm install html2json

var html2json = require('html2json').html2json;
var json2html = require('html2json').json2html;

API

json === html2json(document.body.innerHTML);
html === json2html(json);

console.assert(json === html);

JSON format

every json has node

members of node are

  • root
  • element
  • text
  • comment

root node is the root of JSON, every JSON must have only one root root, could have child.

element node represents html element, could have tag, attr, child.

text node represents text element, could have text.

comment node represents commment element, could have text.

Sample

html:

<div id="1" class="foo">
<h2>sample text with <code>inline tag</code></h2>
<pre id="demo" class="foo bar">foo</pre>
<pre id="output" class="goo">goo</pre>
<input id="execute" type="button" value="execute"/>
</div>

json:

{
  node: 'root',
  child: [
    {
      node: 'element',
      tag: 'div',
      attr: { id: '1', class: 'foo' },
      child: [
        {
          node: 'element',
          tag: 'h2',
          child: [
            { node: 'text', text: 'sample text with ' },
            { node: 'element', tag: 'code', child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'inline tag' }] }
          ]
        },
        {
          node: 'element',
          tag: 'pre',
          attr: { id: 'demo', class: ['foo', 'bar'] },
          child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'foo' }]
        },
        {
          node: 'element',
          tag: 'pre',
          attr: { id: 'output', class: 'goo' },
          child: [{ node: 'text', text: 'goo' }]
        },
        {
          node: 'element',
          tag: 'input',
          attr: { id: 'execute', type: 'button', value: 'execute' }
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Dependencies

htmlparser.js

repositry includes this at lib/ as git subtree.

CHANGELOG

before 1.0.0

  • Basically inline tag is melted into text
  • Input, textarea, image tags are act like block tag

License

MIT

