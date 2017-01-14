html2json & json2html

How to use

browser

include htmlparser.js & html2json.js scripts:

< script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/blowsie/Pure-JavaScript-HTML5-Parser/master/htmlparser.js" > </ script > < script src = "src/html2json.js" > </ script >

node

$ npm install html2json

var html2json = require ( 'html2json' ).html2json; var json2html = require ( 'html2json' ).json2html;

API

json === html2json( document .body.innerHTML); html === json2html(json); console .assert(json === html);

JSON format

every json has node

members of node are

root

element

text

comment

root node is the root of JSON, every JSON must have only one root root , could have child .

element node represents html element, could have tag , attr , child .

text node represents text element, could have text .

comment node represents commment element, could have text .

Sample

html:

< div id = "1" class = "foo" > < h2 > sample text with < code > inline tag </ code > </ h2 > < pre id = "demo" class = "foo bar" > foo </ pre > < pre id = "output" class = "goo" > goo </ pre > < input id = "execute" type = "button" value = "execute" /> </ div >

json:

{ node : 'root' , child : [ { node : 'element' , tag : 'div' , attr : { id : '1' , class : 'foo' }, child : [ { node : 'element' , tag : 'h2' , child : [ { node : 'text' , text : 'sample text with ' }, { node : 'element' , tag : 'code' , child : [{ node : 'text' , text : 'inline tag' }] } ] }, { node : 'element' , tag : 'pre' , attr : { id : 'demo' , class : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] }, child : [{ node : 'text' , text : 'foo' }] }, { node : 'element' , tag : 'pre' , attr : { id : 'output' , class : 'goo' }, child : [{ node : 'text' , text : 'goo' }] }, { node : 'element' , tag : 'input' , attr : { id : 'execute' , type : 'button' , value : 'execute' } } ] } ] }

Dependencies

htmlparser.js

repositry includes this at lib/ as git subtree.

CHANGELOG

1.0.2

fix #16 with merge #17

1.0.1

fix #14

before 1.0.0

Basically inline tag is melted into text

Input , textarea , image tags are act like block tag

License

MIT