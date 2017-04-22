html2jade

html2jade converts HTML into Jade format.

This module is now maintained by @aichholzer

Status

Mostly usable but sometimes requires fixing up, usually involving conditionals and scripts indentation.

While converting a fairly complicated theme package with ~20 HTML files, I had to hand-edit just twice.

Compatible with Node.js 4.0+ (verified with v4.2.4) but likely NOT with Node.js 0.11.x, 0.12.x, and io.js.

Requirements

html2jade version prior to 0.7 support OS X and Linux only.

html2jade version 0.7+ should support OS X, Windows, and Linux.

Install

npm install -g html2jade

Command-line Usage

Outputs to stdout if input is URL

html2jade http://twitter.com html2jade http://twitter.com > twitter.jade

Outputs to file if input is file

html2jade mywebpage.html html2jade public/ *.html

Convert HTML from stdin

cat mywebpage.html | html2jade -

To generate Scalate compatible output:

html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com > twitter.jade html2jade --scalate mywebpage.html html2jade --scalate public/ *.html

Command-line Options

-d, --double - use double quotes for attributes

- use double quotes for attributes -o, --outdir <dir> - path to output generated jade file(s) to

- path to output generated jade file(s) to -n, --nspaces <n> - the number of spaces to indent generated files with. Default is 2 spaces

- the number of spaces to indent generated files with. Default is 2 spaces -t, --tabs - use tabs instead of spaces

- use tabs instead of spaces --donotencode - do not html encode characters. This is useful for template files which may contain expressions like {{username}}

- do not html encode characters. This is useful for template files which may contain expressions like {{username}} --bodyless - do not output enveloping html and body tags

- do not output enveloping html and body tags --numeric - use numeric character entities

- use numeric character entities -s, --scalate - generate Scalate variant of jade syntax

- generate Scalate variant of jade syntax --noattrcomma - omit attribute separating commas

- omit attribute separating commas --noemptypipe - omit lines with only pipe ('|') printable character

Programmatic Usage (>= 0.0.7)

To convert raw HTML into Jade:

var html2jade = require ( 'html2jade' ); var html = "<html><body>Hello World</body></html>" ; html2jade.convertHtml(html, {}, function ( err, jade ) { });

To convert DOM document into Jade (client-side):

Html2Jade.convertDocument( document , {}, function ( err, jade ) { });

Converting Mustache/Handlebars Templates

Jade is commonly used to generate HTML with embedded Mustache or Handlebars templates.

Be sure to use version 0.8+ if you use template expressions in element IDs or CSS class names to avoid generating invalid Jade files.

Web version

There is a web version of html2jade , kindly provided by @aaronpowell.

Pascal Garber's jade2html2jade does roundtrip from jade to HTML and back. Online demo.

Linux tray app

Miniclip is a Linux tray app that quickly converts HTML to Jade, CSS to Stylus and JS to Coffee from clipboard.

Testing

As of version 0.4, there is a simple unit test that converts HTML files in test/data directory and compare them against Jade files in the same directory. Unit test harness requires coffee-script and mocha to be installed globally. Run the tests with command npm test .

Useful forks