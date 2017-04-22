html2jade converts HTML into Jade format.
This module is now maintained by @aichholzer
Mostly usable but sometimes requires fixing up, usually involving conditionals and scripts indentation.
While converting a fairly complicated theme package with ~20 HTML files, I had to hand-edit just twice.
Compatible with Node.js 4.0+ (verified with v4.2.4) but likely NOT with Node.js 0.11.x, 0.12.x, and io.js.
html2jade version prior to 0.7 support OS X and Linux only.
html2jade version 0.7+ should support OS X, Windows, and Linux.
npm install -g html2jade
Outputs to stdout if input is URL
html2jade http://twitter.com
html2jade http://twitter.com > twitter.jade
Outputs to file if input is file
html2jade mywebpage.html # outputs mywebpage.jade
html2jade public/*.html # converts all .html files to .jade
Convert HTML from
stdin
cat mywebpage.html | html2jade -
To generate Scalate compatible output:
html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com
html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com > twitter.jade
html2jade --scalate mywebpage.html
html2jade --scalate public/*.html
-d, --double - use double quotes for attributes
-o, --outdir <dir> - path to output generated jade file(s) to
-n, --nspaces <n> - the number of spaces to indent generated files with. Default is 2 spaces
-t, --tabs - use tabs instead of spaces
--donotencode - do not html encode characters. This is useful for template files which may contain expressions like {{username}}
--bodyless - do not output enveloping html and body tags
--numeric - use numeric character entities
-s, --scalate - generate Scalate variant of jade syntax
--noattrcomma - omit attribute separating commas
--noemptypipe - omit lines with only pipe ('|') printable character
To convert raw HTML into Jade:
var html2jade = require('html2jade');
var html = "<html><body>Hello World</body></html>";
html2jade.convertHtml(html, {}, function (err, jade) {
// do your thing
});
To convert DOM document into Jade (client-side):
// assumes html2jade.js file has been loaded
Html2Jade.convertDocument(document, {}, function (err, jade) {
// do your thing
});
Jade is commonly used to generate HTML with embedded Mustache or Handlebars templates.
Be sure to use version 0.8+ if you use template expressions in element IDs or CSS class names to avoid generating invalid Jade files.
html2jade
There is a web version of
html2jade,
kindly provided by @aaronpowell.
Pascal Garber's jade2html2jade does roundtrip from jade to HTML and back. Online demo.
Miniclip is a Linux tray app that quickly converts HTML to Jade, CSS to Stylus and JS to Coffee from clipboard.
As of version 0.4, there is a simple unit test that converts HTML files in
test/data directory
and compare them against Jade files in the same directory. Unit test harness requires
coffee-script
and
mocha to be installed globally. Run the tests with command
npm test.
If you're having issues with
br line-breaks which apparently Jade has some problems with,
try @smaudet's
fix-breaklines branch.