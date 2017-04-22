openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htm

html2jade

by Don Park
0.8.6 (see all)

Converts HTML to Jade template. Not perfect but useful enough for non-daily conversions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html2jade

Build Status

html2jade converts HTML into Jade format.

This module is now maintained by @aichholzer

Status

Mostly usable but sometimes requires fixing up, usually involving conditionals and scripts indentation.

While converting a fairly complicated theme package with ~20 HTML files, I had to hand-edit just twice.

Compatible with Node.js 4.0+ (verified with v4.2.4) but likely NOT with Node.js 0.11.x, 0.12.x, and io.js.

Requirements

html2jade version prior to 0.7 support OS X and Linux only.

html2jade version 0.7+ should support OS X, Windows, and Linux.

Install

npm install -g html2jade

Command-line Usage

Outputs to stdout if input is URL

html2jade http://twitter.com

html2jade http://twitter.com > twitter.jade

Outputs to file if input is file

html2jade mywebpage.html # outputs mywebpage.jade
html2jade public/*.html  # converts all .html files to .jade

Convert HTML from stdin

cat mywebpage.html | html2jade -

To generate Scalate compatible output:

html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com
html2jade --scalate http://twitter.com > twitter.jade
html2jade --scalate mywebpage.html
html2jade --scalate public/*.html

Command-line Options

  • -d, --double - use double quotes for attributes
  • -o, --outdir <dir> - path to output generated jade file(s) to
  • -n, --nspaces <n> - the number of spaces to indent generated files with. Default is 2 spaces
  • -t, --tabs - use tabs instead of spaces
  • --donotencode - do not html encode characters. This is useful for template files which may contain expressions like {{username}}
  • --bodyless - do not output enveloping html and body tags
  • --numeric - use numeric character entities
  • -s, --scalate - generate Scalate variant of jade syntax
  • --noattrcomma - omit attribute separating commas
  • --noemptypipe - omit lines with only pipe ('|') printable character

Programmatic Usage (>= 0.0.7)

To convert raw HTML into Jade:

var html2jade = require('html2jade');
var html = "<html><body>Hello World</body></html>";
html2jade.convertHtml(html, {}, function (err, jade) {
  // do your thing
});

To convert DOM document into Jade (client-side):

// assumes html2jade.js file has been loaded
Html2Jade.convertDocument(document, {}, function (err, jade) {
  // do your thing
});

Converting Mustache/Handlebars Templates

Jade is commonly used to generate HTML with embedded Mustache or Handlebars templates.

Be sure to use version 0.8+ if you use template expressions in element IDs or CSS class names to avoid generating invalid Jade files.

Tools using html2jade

Web version

There is a web version of html2jade, kindly provided by @aaronpowell.

Pascal Garber's jade2html2jade does roundtrip from jade to HTML and back. Online demo.

Linux tray app

Miniclip is a Linux tray app that quickly converts HTML to Jade, CSS to Stylus and JS to Coffee from clipboard.

Testing

As of version 0.4, there is a simple unit test that converts HTML files in test/data directory and compare them against Jade files in the same directory. Unit test harness requires coffee-script and mocha to be installed globally. Run the tests with command npm test.

Useful forks

If you're having issues with br line-breaks which apparently Jade has some problems with, try @smaudet's fix-breaklines branch.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial