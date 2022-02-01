List of whitespace sensitive HTML tag names.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install html-whitespace-sensitive-tag-names

This package exports the following identifiers: whitespaceSensitiveTagNames . There is no default export.

Use

import {whitespaceSensitiveTagNames} from 'html-whitespace-sensitive-tag-names' whitespaceSensitiveTagNames

API

whitespaceSensitiveTagNames

List of whitespace sensitive HTML tag names ( string[] ).

Contribute

