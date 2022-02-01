List of whitespace sensitive HTML tag names.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install html-whitespace-sensitive-tag-names
This package exports the following identifiers:
whitespaceSensitiveTagNames.
There is no default export.
import {whitespaceSensitiveTagNames} from 'html-whitespace-sensitive-tag-names'
whitespaceSensitiveTagNames
//=> ['pre', 'script', 'style', 'textarea']
whitespaceSensitiveTagNames
List of whitespace sensitive HTML tag names (
string[]).
