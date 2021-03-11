Note - Support for this template is lagging Webpack. This currently only supports (old!) webpack v3. I'm looking for contributors who would like to give it some loving upgrades.
This is a template for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin.
It has a few extra features more than the default template
which will hopefully make it less likely that you'll have to create your own
index.html file in your webpack project.
Templates for the html-webpack-plugin are implemented using underscore templates (previously, in 2.x, blueimp templates). You can write your own as well.
For the legacy version that works with
html-webpack-plugin@1.x,
npm install html-webpack-plugin@2.
Install the template in your project with npm:
$ npm install html-webpack-template --save-dev
To make it work, you need to provide these required parameters:
inject: false
template: require('html-webpack-template')
And you can provide some other optional parameters:
appMountId: The
<div> element id on which you plan to mount a JavaScript app.
appMountHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the
<div> element the appMountId is attached to.
appMountIds: An array of application element ids.
baseHref: Adjust the URL for relative URLs in the document (MDN).
devServer: Insert the webpack-dev-server hot reload script at this host:port/path; e.g., http://localhost:3000.
googleAnalytics.trackingId: Track usage of your site via Google Analytics.
googleAnalytics.pageViewOnLoad: Log a
pageview event after the analytics code loads.
lang: String identifying your content language
links: Array of
<link> elements.
href attribute and the
rel attribute is set to
"stylesheet";
meta: Array of objects containing key value pairs to be included as meta tags.
mobile: Sets appropriate meta tag for page scaling.
inlineManifestWebpackName: For use with inline-manifest-webpack-plugin.
scripts: Array of external script imports to include on page.
src attribute and the
type attribute is set to
"text/javascript";
window: Object that defines data you need to bootstrap a JavaScript app.
headHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the head element.
bodyHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the body element.
Plus any html-webpack-plugin config options otherwise available.
Here's an example webpack config illustrating how to use these options in your
webpack.config.js:
{
// ...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
// Required
inject: false,
template: require('html-webpack-template'),
// template: 'node_modules/html-webpack-template/index.ejs',
// Optional
appMountId: 'app',
appMountHtmlSnippet: '<div class="app-spinner"><i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin fa-5x" aria-hidden="true"></i></div>',
headHtmlSnippet: '<style>div.app-spinner {position: fixed;top:50%;left:50%;}</style >',
bodyHtmlSnippet: '<custom-element></custom-element>',
baseHref: 'http://example.com/awesome',
devServer: 'http://localhost:3001',
googleAnalytics: {
trackingId: 'UA-XXXX-XX',
pageViewOnLoad: true
},
meta: [
{
name: 'description',
content: 'A better default template for html-webpack-plugin.'
}
],
mobile: true,
lang: 'en-US',
links: [
'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto',
{
href: '/apple-touch-icon.png',
rel: 'apple-touch-icon',
sizes: '180x180'
},
{
href: '/favicon-32x32.png',
rel: 'icon',
sizes: '32x32',
type: 'image/png'
}
],
inlineManifestWebpackName: 'webpackManifest',
scripts: [
'http://example.com/somescript.js',
{
src: '/myModule.js',
type: 'module'
}
],
title: 'My App',
window: {
env: {
apiHost: 'http://myapi.com/api/v1'
}
}
// And any other config options from html-webpack-plugin:
// https://github.com/ampedandwired/html-webpack-plugin#configuration
})
]
}