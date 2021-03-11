openbase logo
hwt

html-webpack-template-react

by Jake Trent
1.1.2 (see all)

a better default template for html-webpack-plugin

Readme

HTML Webpack Template

Note - Support for this template is lagging Webpack. This currently only supports (old!) webpack v3. I'm looking for contributors who would like to give it some loving upgrades.

This is a template for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin. It has a few extra features more than the default template which will hopefully make it less likely that you'll have to create your own index.html file in your webpack project.

Templates for the html-webpack-plugin are implemented using underscore templates (previously, in 2.x, blueimp templates). You can write your own as well.

Legacy version

For the legacy version that works with html-webpack-plugin@1.x, npm install html-webpack-plugin@2.

Installation

Install the template in your project with npm:

$ npm install html-webpack-template --save-dev

Basic Usage

To make it work, you need to provide these required parameters:

  • inject: false
  • template: require('html-webpack-template')

And you can provide some other optional parameters:

  • appMountId: The <div> element id on which you plan to mount a JavaScript app.
  • appMountHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the <div> element the appMountId is attached to.
  • appMountIds: An array of application element ids.
  • baseHref: Adjust the URL for relative URLs in the document (MDN).
  • devServer: Insert the webpack-dev-server hot reload script at this host:port/path; e.g., http://localhost:3000.
  • googleAnalytics.trackingId: Track usage of your site via Google Analytics.
  • googleAnalytics.pageViewOnLoad: Log a pageview event after the analytics code loads.
  • lang: String identifying your content language
  • links: Array of <link> elements.
    • If an array element is a string, the value is assigned to the href attribute and the rel attribute is set to "stylesheet";
    • If an array element is an object, the object's properties and values are used as the attribute names and values, respectively.
  • meta: Array of objects containing key value pairs to be included as meta tags.
  • mobile: Sets appropriate meta tag for page scaling.
  • inlineManifestWebpackName: For use with inline-manifest-webpack-plugin.
  • scripts: Array of external script imports to include on page.
    • If an array element is a string, the value is assigned to the src attribute and the type attribute is set to "text/javascript";
    • If an array element is an object, the object's properties and values are used as the attribute names and values, respectively.
  • window: Object that defines data you need to bootstrap a JavaScript app.
  • headHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the head element.
  • bodyHtmlSnippet: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the body element.

Plus any html-webpack-plugin config options otherwise available.

Example

Here's an example webpack config illustrating how to use these options in your webpack.config.js:

{
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
      // Required
      inject: false,
      template: require('html-webpack-template'),
      // template: 'node_modules/html-webpack-template/index.ejs',

      // Optional
      appMountId: 'app',
      appMountHtmlSnippet: '<div class="app-spinner"><i class="fa fa-spinner fa-spin fa-5x" aria-hidden="true"></i></div>',
      headHtmlSnippet: '<style>div.app-spinner {position: fixed;top:50%;left:50%;}</style >',
      bodyHtmlSnippet: '<custom-element></custom-element>',
      baseHref: 'http://example.com/awesome',
      devServer: 'http://localhost:3001',
      googleAnalytics: {
        trackingId: 'UA-XXXX-XX',
        pageViewOnLoad: true
      },
      meta: [
        {
          name: 'description',
          content: 'A better default template for html-webpack-plugin.'
        }
      ],
      mobile: true,
      lang: 'en-US',
      links: [
        'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto',
        {
          href: '/apple-touch-icon.png',
          rel: 'apple-touch-icon',
          sizes: '180x180'
        },
        {
          href: '/favicon-32x32.png',
          rel: 'icon',
          sizes: '32x32',
          type: 'image/png'
        }
      ],
      inlineManifestWebpackName: 'webpackManifest',
      scripts: [
        'http://example.com/somescript.js',
        {
          src: '/myModule.js',
          type: 'module'
        }
      ],
      title: 'My App',
      window: {
        env: {
          apiHost: 'http://myapi.com/api/v1'
        }
      }

      // And any other config options from html-webpack-plugin:
      // https://github.com/ampedandwired/html-webpack-plugin#configuration
    })
  ]
}

