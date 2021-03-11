HTML Webpack Template

Note - Support for this template is lagging Webpack. This currently only supports (old!) webpack v3. I'm looking for contributors who would like to give it some loving upgrades.

This is a template for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin. It has a few extra features more than the default template which will hopefully make it less likely that you'll have to create your own index.html file in your webpack project.

Templates for the html-webpack-plugin are implemented using underscore templates (previously, in 2.x, blueimp templates). You can write your own as well.

Legacy version

For the legacy version that works with html-webpack-plugin@1.x , npm install html-webpack-plugin@2 .

Installation

Install the template in your project with npm:

npm install html-webpack-template --save-dev

Basic Usage

To make it work, you need to provide these required parameters:

inject: false

template: require('html-webpack-template')

And you can provide some other optional parameters:

appMountId : The <div> element id on which you plan to mount a JavaScript app.

: The element id on which you plan to mount a JavaScript app. appMountHtmlSnippet : A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the <div> element the appMountId is attached to.

: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the element the appMountId is attached to. appMountIds : An array of application element ids.

: An array of application element ids. baseHref : Adjust the URL for relative URLs in the document (MDN).

: Adjust the URL for relative URLs in the document (MDN). devServer : Insert the webpack-dev-server hot reload script at this host:port/path; e.g., http://localhost:3000.

: Insert the webpack-dev-server hot reload script at this host:port/path; e.g., http://localhost:3000. googleAnalytics.trackingId : Track usage of your site via Google Analytics.

: Track usage of your site via Google Analytics. googleAnalytics.pageViewOnLoad : Log a pageview event after the analytics code loads.

: Log a event after the analytics code loads. lang : String identifying your content language

: String identifying your content language links : Array of <link> elements. If an array element is a string, the value is assigned to the href attribute and the rel attribute is set to "stylesheet" ; If an array element is an object, the object's properties and values are used as the attribute names and values, respectively.

: Array of elements. meta : Array of objects containing key value pairs to be included as meta tags.

: Array of objects containing key value pairs to be included as meta tags. mobile : Sets appropriate meta tag for page scaling.

: Sets appropriate meta tag for page scaling. inlineManifestWebpackName : For use with inline-manifest-webpack-plugin.

: For use with inline-manifest-webpack-plugin. scripts : Array of external script imports to include on page. If an array element is a string, the value is assigned to the src attribute and the type attribute is set to "text/javascript" ; If an array element is an object, the object's properties and values are used as the attribute names and values, respectively.

: Array of external script imports to include on page. window : Object that defines data you need to bootstrap a JavaScript app.

: Object that defines data you need to bootstrap a JavaScript app. headHtmlSnippet : A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the head element.

: A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the head element. bodyHtmlSnippet : A small snippet of HTML that will be inserted in the body element.

Plus any html-webpack-plugin config options otherwise available.

Example

Here's an example webpack config illustrating how to use these options in your webpack.config.js :