Html Webpack Skip Assets Plugin

Skip adding certain output files to the html file. Built as a drop-in replacement for html-webpack-exclude-assets-plugin and works with newer html-webpack-plugin versions

Configuration

Install via npm i -D html-webpack-skip-assets-plugin Add to your webpack config AFTER HtmlWebpackPlugin

var HtmlWebpackSkipAssetsPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-skip-assets-plugin' ).HtmlWebpackSkipAssetsPlugin; import {HtmlWebpackSkipAssetsPlugin} from 'html-webpack-skip-assets-plugin' ... plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ filename : join(OUTPUT_DIR, './dist/index.html' ), excludeAssets : [ 'polyfill.**.js' , /styles\..*js$/i, (asset) => (asset.attributes && asset.attributes[ 'x-skip' ])] skipAssets : [ 'polyfill.**.js' , /styles\..*js$/i, (asset) => (asset.attributes && asset.attributes[ 'x-skip' ])] }), new HtmlWebpackSkipAssetsPlugin({ excludeAssets : [ 'polyfill.**.js' , /styles\..*js$/i, (asset) => (asset.attributes && asset.attributes[ 'x-skip' ])] skipAssets : [ 'polyfill.**.js' , /styles\..*js$/i, (asset) => (asset.attributes && asset.attributes[ 'x-skip' ])] }) ]

The plugin takes a configuration argument with a key called skipAssets . This is an array of file globs (provided via minimatch), regex patterns, or functions which accept the asset and return a boolean representing wheter or not to skip adding to the output html. In order to ease migration from html-webpack-exclude-assets-plugin, the plugin also supports passing excludeAssets as the option key, as well as the ability to add either key to the HtmlWebpackPlugin options. All provided lists will be concatenated and used to filter the assets.

Custom insertion

This exclusion will also work for inject: false :

new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ inject : false , excludeAssets : [ 'polyfill.**.js' , /styles\..*js$/i, (asset) => (asset.attributes && asset.attributes[ 'x-skip' ])] templateContent : ( {htmlWebpackPlugin} ) => ` <html> <head> ${htmlWebpackPlugin.tags.headTags} </head> <body> ${htmlWebpackPlugin.tags.bodyTags} </body> </html> ` })

Testing