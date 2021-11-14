Slim and Haml are not supported since version0.1.0.
If you are using this package with Slim or Haml, please change to these packages.
Slim: html-webpack-slim-plugin
Haml: html-webpack-haml-plugin
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev html-webpack-pug-plugin
Install the plugin with yarn:
$ yarn add --dev html-webpack-pug-plugin
Require the plugin in your webpack config:
var HtmlWebpackPugPlugin = require('html-webpack-pug-plugin');
ES2015 or later
import HtmlWebpackPugPlugin from 'html-webpack-pug-plugin';
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
// Please specify filename '*.pug'.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'output.pug',
minify: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackPugPlugin()
]
Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the HtmlWebpackPugPlugin only once:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'src/views/test.pug',
filename: 'output.pug',
minify: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'src/views/test.pug',
filename: 'test.pug',
minify: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackPugPlugin()
]
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
ast
{Boolean}
false
|if
true it uses ast (pug-source-gen is used, but sometimes it does not work well because it is not maintained).
adjustIndent
{Boolean}
false
|if
true the indent will be adjusted automatically (sometimes it does not work well).
Caution: It is recommended to avoid using AST mode as much as possible, as some required packages are old and vulnerable.
Here's an example webpack config illustrating how to use these options
webpack.config.js
{
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: 'template.pug',
filename: 'index.pug',
minify: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackPugPlugin({
adjustIndent: true
})
]
}
Pug/Jade
doctype html
html
head
meta(charset="utf-8")
link(href="styles.css" rel="stylesheet")
body
script(src="bundle.js")
If you are interested, look at examples.
This project is licensed under MIT.