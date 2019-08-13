Prefix extension for the HTML-Webpack-Plugin

Enhances html-webpack-plugin function by adding the options.

{ prefix : '//example.com/' , attrs : { 'img:src' : false } }

This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin

A plugin that simplifies the creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles.

Compatibility

Only compatible with Webpack 1.x and 2.x

Installation

You must be running webpack on node 6.x or higher

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install html-webpack-prefix-plugin --save-dev

Basic Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackPrefixPlugin() ]

The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.

As soon as you now set prefix to a path the generated output of the HtmlWebpackPlugin will always append prefix to matched attributes from HTML label.

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefix : '//example.com/' }), new HtmlWebpackPrefixPlugin() ]

Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the HtmlWebpackPrefixPlugin only once:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefix : '//example.com/' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefix : '//example.com/' , filename : 'demo.html' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefix : '//example.com/' , filename : 'test.html' }), new HtmlWebpackPrefixPlugin() ]

The html-webpack-prefix-plugin had default prefix attributes options

img:src

img:srcset

img:data-src

script:src

link:href

If you want to remove and add attr you can set attributes options like so:

new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefix : '//example.com/' , attrs : { 'img:src' : false , 'img:data-url' : true } })

If you only want to append attribute to default,

you can parse the Array to options like so: