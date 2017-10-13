add a configuration options (
multihtmlCache) to solve multihtml recompile slow
This is a webpack plugin that simplifies creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles. This is especially useful for webpack bundles that include a hash in the filename which changes every compilation. You can either let the plugin generate an HTML file for you, supply your own template using lodash templates or use your own loader.
Maintainer: Jan Nicklas @jantimon and Thomas Sileghem @mastilver
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install html-webpack-plugin --save-dev
The html-webpack-plugin provides hooks to extend it to your needs. There are already some really powerful plugins which can be integrated with zero configuration:
async,
defer or
module attributes to your
<script> elements, or even in-line them
<link>s to external stylesheets into
<style> elements containing internal CSS
<link rel='preload'> and
<link rel='prefetch'>
<link rel='preload'> helping with lazy-loading
<link /> tags to have their media attribute set automatically; useful for providing specific desktop/mobile/print etc. stylesheets that the browser will conditionally download
<head>.
The plugin will generate an HTML5 file for you that includes all your webpack
bundles in the body using
script tags. Just add the plugin to your webpack
config as follows:
var HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
var webpackConfig = {
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js'
},
plugins: [new HtmlWebpackPlugin()]
};
This will generate a file
dist/index.html containing the following:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
</head>
<body>
<script src="index_bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
If you have multiple webpack entry points, they will all be included with
script
tags in the generated HTML.
If you have any CSS assets in webpack's output (for example, CSS extracted
with the ExtractTextPlugin)
then these will be included with
<link> tags in the HTML head.
You can pass a hash of configuration options to
HtmlWebpackPlugin.
Allowed values are as follows:
multihtmlCache default
false, set
true to solve multihtml recompile slow
title: The title to use for the generated HTML document.
filename: The file to write the HTML to. Defaults to
index.html.
You can specify a subdirectory here too (eg:
assets/admin.html).
template: Webpack require path to the template. Please see the docs for details.
inject:
true | 'head' | 'body' | false Inject all assets into the given
template or
templateContent - When passing
true or
'body' all javascript resources will be placed at the bottom of the body element.
'head' will place the scripts in the head element.
favicon: Adds the given favicon path to the output html.
minify:
{...} | false Pass html-minifier's options as object to minify the output.
hash:
true | false if
true then append a unique webpack compilation hash to all
included scripts and CSS files. This is useful for cache busting.
cache:
true | false if
true (default) try to emit the file only if it was changed.
showErrors:
true | false if
true (default) errors details will be written into the HTML page.
chunks: Allows you to add only some chunks (e.g. only the unit-test chunk)
chunksSortMode: Allows to control how chunks should be sorted before they are included to the html. Allowed values: 'none' | 'auto' | 'dependency' |'manual' | {function} - default: 'auto'
excludeChunks: Allows you to skip some chunks (e.g. don't add the unit-test chunk)
xhtml:
true | false If
true render the
link tags as self-closing, XHTML compliant. Default is
false
Here's an example webpack config illustrating how to use these options:
{
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'My App',
filename: 'assets/admin.html'
})
]
}
<% ... %> template not working?
To generate more than one HTML file, declare the plugin more than once in your plugins array:
{
entry: 'index.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'index_bundle.js'
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), // Generates default index.html
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ // Also generate a test.html
filename: 'test.html',
template: 'src/assets/test.html'
})
]
}
If the default generated HTML doesn't meet your needs you can supply
your own template. The easiest way is to use the
template option and pass a custom HTML file.
The html-webpack-plugin will automatically inject all necessary CSS, JS, manifest
and favicon files into the markup.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'Custom template',
template: 'my-index.ejs', // Load a custom template (ejs by default see the FAQ for details)
})
]
my-index.ejs:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv="Content-type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"/>
<title><%= htmlWebpackPlugin.options.title %></title>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
If you already have a template loader, you can use it to parse the template.
Please note that this will also happen if you specifiy the html-loader and use
.html file as template.
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.hbs$/, loader: "handlebars" }
]
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
title: 'Custom template using Handlebars',
template: 'my-index.hbs'
})
]
You can use the lodash syntax out of the box.
If the
inject feature doesn't fit your needs and you want full control over the asset placement use the default template of the html-webpack-template project as a starting point for writing your own.
The following variables are available in the template:
htmlWebpackPlugin: data specific to this plugin
htmlWebpackPlugin.files: a massaged representation of the
assetsByChunkName attribute of webpack's stats
object. It contains a mapping from entry point name to the bundle filename, eg:
"htmlWebpackPlugin": {
"files": {
"css": [ "main.css" ],
"js": [ "assets/head_bundle.js", "assets/main_bundle.js"],
"chunks": {
"head": {
"entry": "assets/head_bundle.js",
"css": [ "main.css" ]
},
"main": {
"entry": "assets/main_bundle.js",
"css": []
},
}
}
}
If you've set a publicPath in your webpack config this will be reflected correctly in this assets hash.
htmlWebpackPlugin.options: the options hash that was passed to
the plugin. In addition to the options actually used by this plugin,
you can use this hash to pass arbitrary data through to your template.
webpack: the webpack stats
object. Note that this is the stats object as it was at the time the HTML template
was emitted and as such may not have the full set of stats that are available
after the webpack run is complete.
webpackConfig: the webpack configuration that was used for this compilation. This
can be used, for example, to get the
publicPath (
webpackConfig.output.publicPath).
To include only certain chunks you can limit the chunks being used:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
chunks: ['app']
})
]
It is also possible to exclude certain chunks by setting the
excludeChunks option:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
excludeChunks: ['dev-helper']
})
]
To allow other plugins to alter the HTML this plugin executes the following events:
Async:
html-webpack-plugin-before-html-generation
html-webpack-plugin-before-html-processing
html-webpack-plugin-alter-asset-tags
html-webpack-plugin-after-html-processing
html-webpack-plugin-after-emit
Sync:
html-webpack-plugin-alter-chunks
Example implementation: html-webpack-harddisk-plugin
Usage:
// MyPlugin.js
function MyPlugin(options) {
// Configure your plugin with options...
}
MyPlugin.prototype.apply = function(compiler) {
// ...
compiler.plugin('compilation', function(compilation) {
console.log('The compiler is starting a new compilation...');
compilation.plugin('html-webpack-plugin-before-html-processing', function(htmlPluginData, callback) {
htmlPluginData.html += 'The magic footer';
callback(null, htmlPluginData);
});
});
};
module.exports = MyPlugin;
Then in
webpack.config.js
plugins: [
new MyPlugin({options: ''})
]
Note that the callback must be passed the htmlPluginData in order to pass this onto any other plugins listening on the same
html-webpack-plugin-before-html-processing event.
You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature should be covered by tests. This project uses the semistandard code style.
Before running the tests, make sure to execute
yarn link and
yarn link html-webpack-plugin (or the npm variant of this).
This project is licensed under MIT.