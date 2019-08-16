This plugin simplifies the creation of script tags for module and nomodule for a webpack multi build configuration.

Proof of Concept

Please see this project more as a proof of concept then a fully fledged solution.

One day my supervisor gave me the following task: I should create a build job which creates two bundles. One bundle with polyfills for older browser, and one bundle with modern-js for newer browsers. So we researched for ways to achieve this. This respository contains a POC and all information we researched to this topic. We even successully used the plugin in a few projects.

If you think something is wrong with this approach please do not hesitate to create a issue. If you have an idea how to make this better, we are very happy about any clarification or contribution. We know there are currently some down sides like the disabled preloading.

Why do you want to do this?

Most developers still transpile their code to ES5 and bundle it with polyfills to provide support for older browsers. But for newer browsers this transpiled code is unnecessary and probably slower then ES6+ code. The Idea is to create two bundles, one modern es6+ bundle and one legacy es5 bundle.

What? How do you do that?

The solution is to provide two script tags, one with type=module (es6+ code) and one with "nomodule" (es5 code). Modern Browser will now only load the script tag with type=module while legacy browser only load the script tag with "nomodule".

Will some browser still download both bundles?

Some browser like Safari, IE11, Edge are downloading both bundles, but only executing one. This plugin has integrated a clever fix for this. By creating a script tag with module / nomodule which dynamically injects the actual script tags for the javascript resources.

< script type = "module" > var script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.type = 'text/javascript' ; script.src = 'vendors~app_60d33517957366ff05a8.js' ; document .body.appendChild(script); </ script >

Why do i need this addon?

This plugin for html-webpack-plugin generates script tags for module and nomodule for a webpack multi build configuration.

Async CSS Loading

The included template add's tags for async (non blocking) css

< link href = "app.css" rel = "stylesheet" media = "nope!" onload = "this.media='all'" >

Read about webpack multi build configuration

https://webpack.js.org/configuration/configuration-types/#exporting-multiple-configurations

How to use this addon?

Check out my Example Project

Summarized

"scripts" : { build:multi ": " webpack --env. build=multi" }

config.output.filename = '[name]_legacy.js' ; config.output.filename = '[name].js' ; const htmlWebpackMultiBuildPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-multi-build-plugin' ); const multiBuildMode = process.env.build === 'multi' const template = multiBuildMode ? require .resolve( 'html-webpack-multi-build-plugin/template.ejs' ) : require .resolve( 'html-webpack-plugin/default_index.ejs' ); config.plugins: [ new htmlWebpackPlugin( { inject : !multiBuildMode, template } ) new htmlWebpackMultiBuildPlugin() ]

