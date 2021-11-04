html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin
Converts SVG files referenced by
<img> elements into inlined
<svg> elements within the output HTML of templates used by html-webpack-plugin.
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin does not support yet webpack v5.
When SVGs files are inlined into HTML the embedded SVGs can be customised with CSS and the
fill rule, and they can also be combined in sprites. Check the css-tricks.com article Icon System with SVG Sprites for an extended explanation.
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin implements the below features:
webpack-dev-server.
allowFromUrl config option.
<?php echo 'foo bar'; ?>).
Add and install the
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin dependency to
package.json. At this point you should already have installed in your project other required dependencies like webpack and html-webpack-plugin:
npm i -D html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin
or with Yarn:
yarn add -D html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin
Given the below reference folder structure:
my-project
├─ package.json
├─ webpack.config.js
├─ node_modules
├─ src
│ ├─ entry.html
│ └─ imagesSource
│ ├─ icon1.svg
│ └─ image1.png
├─ assets
│ └─ bar.svg
└─ output
├─ index.html
└─ imagesOutput
├─ icon2.svg
└─ image2.png
On your webpack config file add:
// webpack.config.js
const HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin = require('html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin');
// ...
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin(
{ /* ... */ } // ...Object with config options, if any. Pass nothing otherwise (not even empty object)
)
]
Then, add
<img> elements with the
inline attribute to the templates that html-webpack-plugin will be processing. Check Paths to SVG files to know what is the correct path to SVG files in
<img> elements.
<!-- ✅ Inlined: SVG file relative to OUTPUT -->
<img inline src="imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<!-- ✅ Inlined: SVG file relative to SOURCE. webpack alias used. Loaders are required -->
<img inline src="~a/bar.svg">
<!-- ✅ Inlined: online URL. 'allowFromUrl' config option must be set to true -->
<img inline src="https://someserver.com/images/icon.svg">
<!-- ⭕ Ignored: the <img> element does not have the 'inline' attribute -->
<img src="imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<!-- ✅ Inlined: the 'inlineAll' config option has been set to true -->
<img src="imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<!-- ⭕ Ignored: it is not a SVG image -->
<img inline src="imagesOutput/image2.png">
There are three ways of referencing SVG files from
<img> elements in your templates:
If loaders for the entry template are not used SVG file paths must be relative to the HTML template that is referencing the SVG files within the webpack output folder:
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<img inline src="imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<img inline src="../src/imagesSource/icon1.svg">
<img inline src="../assets/bar.svg">
<img inline src="~a/bar.svg"> <!-- Will give an error because aliases are not supported without loaders -->
You have to make sure SVG files have been moved to the output directory by some mean.
In this way SVG files are inlined after all template and image files have been written to the output directory, that is it, on html-webpack-plugin's
afterEmit event.
If loaders for the entry template are still not used, the
runPreEmit config option can be used. Then, SVG file paths must be relative to the project root (where
package.json is):
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<img inline src="src/imagesSource/icon1.svg">
<img inline src="output/imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<img inline src="assets/bar.svg">
<img inline src="~a/bar.svg"> <!-- Will give an error because aliases are not supported without loaders -->
In this way the plugin run prior to the output of templates, that is it, on html-webpack-plugin's
beforeEmit event. This allows to reference image files from the project root which can help with getting to certain files, like for example within the
node_modules directory.
If loaders are used SVG file paths in
<img> elements must be relative to the source entry template (the
template config option in html-webpack-plugin).
The usual loader's combo is the
html-loader with the
file-loader (
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin does not support yet webpack v5 asset modules). By default html-webpack-plugin uses an
ejs loader if no loader is provided for the entry template. This default loader does not handle file imports. That is why we need the
html-loader to parse the entry HTML template, loader that will fire an import event every time it parses a JavaScript, CSS or image import. Then, the
file-loader will handle SVG image imports, webpack aliases, and finally copy the SVG files to the
output folder.
Although SVG file paths are relative to the source template the files still need to be copied/emitted to the output folder (which will be done automatically by the
file-loader):
// webpack.config.js
const path = require('path')
resolve: {
alias: {
a: path.join(__dirname, 'assets') // With paths relative to SOURCE aliases can be used
}
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
name: 'itCanBeWhatever/[name].[ext]' // It does not have to follow same path or file name than files in 'src'
},
},
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: 'html-loader'
}
]
},
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<img inline src="imagesSource/icon1.svg">
<img inline src="../output/imagesOutput/icon2.svg">
<img inline src="../assets/bar.svg">
<img inline src="~a/bar.svg">
If for any reason the path to a local SVG file is incorrect, or the file fails to be read, or an image retrieved with an URL fails to download, the webpack build process will fail with an
ENOENT error.
All the attributes of a
<img/> element excepting
src and
inline will be copied to the inlined
<svg/> element. Attributes like
id or
class will be copied to the resulting root of the
<svg/> element and if the original SVG file already had these attributes they will be duplicated (and not replaced) on the resulting
<svg/> element, though the attributes coming from the
<img/> will appear first and any subsequent duplicated attribute from the original SVG will be ignored by the browser.
For example:
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<img inline src="imagesSource/icon1.svg" id="myImageIMG" class="square">
<!-- src/imagesSource/icon1.svg -->
<svg id="myImageSVG">...</svg>
will result in:
<!-- output/index.html -->
<svg id="myImageIMG" class="square" id="myImageSVG">...</svg>
The broswer will use
id="myImageIMG" and not
id="myImageSVG". It's however a better approach if you avoid having any duplicated attribute at all and only putting the required ones on the
<img> element.
webpack-dev-server
Paths relative to SOURCE is the simpler method for
webpack-dev-server to work with
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin because source files, files that are not in the output folder, are the ones referenced. Still, the
file-loader's
emitFile option cannot ever be
false.
Paths relative to OUTPUT or Paths relative to ROOT can also be used for
webpack-dev-server as long as they point to SVG files that already exist without the need of a webpack run, that is it, files that are outside the output folder. However using long relative paths to point to such files –since aliases are only available with paths relative to SOURCE– could be a bit tedious.
Check this issue in case you do not get the
webpack-dev-server working.
The plugin accepts the below options:
runPreEmit
Defaults to
false.
If loaders are not used to resolve file locations, and you would prefer to reference SVG file paths relative to the project root (where
package.json is) then set
runPreEmit config option to
true:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin({
runPreEmit: true,
})
]
The plugin will now run prior to html-webpack-plugin saving templates to the output directory. Therefore, inlining SVG files would look like:
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<img inline src="src/imagesSource/icon1.svg">
inlineAll
Defaults to
false.
It will inline all SVG images on the template without the need of the
inline attribute on every image:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin({
inlineAll: true
})
]
If
inlineAll option is enabled you can use the
inline-exclude attribute to exclude a particular image from being inlined:
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<div>
<img src="src/images/icon1.svg"> <!-- it will be inlined -->
<img inline-exclude src="src/images/icon2.svg"> <!-- it won't be inlined -->
</div>
allowFromUrl
Defaults to
false.
It allows to use SVG images coming from an URL in addition to local files:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin({
allowFromUrl: true
})
]
For example:
<!-- src/entry.html -->
<div>
<img inline src="https://badge.fury.io/js/html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin.svg"> <!-- it will be inlined from the online SVG -->
</div>
svgoConfig
Defaults to
[].
SVGO is used to optimise the SVGs inlined. You can configure SVGO by setting this
svgoConfig array with the SVGO plugins you need in the same way it's done in this SVGO official Node.js example.
Note
svgoConfig is an array of
Objects that will be assigned to the
.plugins SVGO config variable by
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin. You don't need to pass an
Object with a
plugins property assigned an array of SVGO plugins, just pass the array:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackInlineSVGPlugin({
svgoConfig: [
{
removeViewBox: false
},
{
inlineStyles: {
onlyMatchedOnce: false
}
}
]
})
]
html-webpack-inline-svg-plugin modifies one SVGO default:
cleanupIDs, from
true to
false, since IDs allow to reference individual symbols. You can still override this or any other SVGO plugin default configuration with this
svgoConfig option.
The latest version of this package supports webpack 4. All versions marked v2.x.x will target webpack 4 and html-webpack-plugin v4.
For webpack 3 and html-webpack-plugin v3 support use v1.3.0 of this package.
You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests. This project is test-driven, so keep in mind that every change and new feature must be covered by tests.
I'm happy for someone to take over the project as I don't find myself using it any longer due to changes in workflow. Therefore others are likely to be in a better position to support this project and roll out the right enhancements.