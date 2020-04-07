openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hwi

html-webpack-inline-source-plugin

by Dustin Jackson
0.0.10 (see all)

Embed javascript and css source inline when using the webpack dev server or middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.9K

GitHub Stars

399

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This plugin is no longer maintained. Facebook provides a similar plugin:

https://github.com/facebook/create-react-app/blob/edc671eeea6b7d26ac3f1eb2050e50f75cf9ad5d/packages/react-dev-utils/InlineChunkHtmlPlugin.js#L10

Inline Source extension for the HTML Webpack Plugin

npm version Build status js-semistandard-style

Enhances html-webpack-plugin functionality by adding the {inlineSource: 'regex string'} option.

This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin (version 4 or higher). It allows you to embed javascript and css source inline.

Installation

You must be running webpack on node 6 or higher.

Install the plugin with npm:

$ npm install --save-dev html-webpack-inline-source-plugin

Basic Usage

Require the plugin in your webpack config:

var HtmlWebpackInlineSourcePlugin = require('html-webpack-inline-source-plugin');

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

plugins: [
  new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
  new HtmlWebpackInlineSourcePlugin()
]

The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.

When you set inlineSource to a regular expression the source code for any javascript or css file names that match will be embedded inline in the resulting html document.

plugins: [
  new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
        inlineSource: '.(js|css)$' // embed all javascript and css inline
    }),
  new HtmlWebpackInlineSourcePlugin()
]

Sourcemaps

If any source files contain a sourceMappingURL directive that isn't a data URI, then the sourcemap URL is corrected to be relative to the domain root (unless it already is) instead of to the original source file.

All sourcemap comment styles are supported:

  • //# ...
  • //@ ...
  • /*# ...*/
  • /*@ ...*/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial