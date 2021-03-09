add custom attributes to inject tags
npm install html-webpack-inject-attributes-plugin -D
please use it after
html-webpack-plugin, especially in webpack2+.
plugins = [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin({
inject: "true",
async: true,
test: {}
}) // Object, key should be string, value can be string or function、object, object will stringify
]
you got
<script type="text/javascript" src="index.js" inject="true" async test="{}"></script>
plugins = [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
attributes: {
'data-src': function (tag) { return tag.attributes.src }
},
}),
new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin()
]
/**
* if value is a function, got three arguments。
* 1、tag, ast of tag node
* 2、compilation, you can get webpack build hash by compilation.hash
* 3、index, index of trunks
**/
you got
<script type="text/javascript" src="index.js" data-src="index.js" inject="true"></script>
plugins = [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
inject: true,
hash: true,
chunks: ['index'],
attributes: {
'data-src': function (tag, compilation, index) {
if (tag.tagName === 'script') {
return true;
}
return false;
}
},
}),
new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin()
]
style tags do not be affected
// vue.config.js
const htmlInject = require('html-webpack-inject-attributes-plugin')
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: (config) => {
config.plugin('html')
.tap(args => {
args[0].attributes = {
async: true,
inject: 'true'
}
return args
})
config.plugin('html-inject')
.after('html')
.use(htmlInject, [{
common: 'true'
}])
},
}