add custom attributes to inject tags

install

npm install html-webpack-inject-attributes-plugin -D

use

please use it after html-webpack-plugin , especially in webpack2+.

plugins = [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin({ inject : "true" , async : true , test : {} }) ]

you got

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "index.js" inject = "true" async test = "{}" > </ script >

add to chunks in HtmlWebpackPlugin by add attributes to HtmlWebpackPlugin，only effective in the current html

plugins = [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ attributes : { 'data-src' : function ( tag ) { return tag.attributes.src } }, }), new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin() ]

you got

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "index.js" data-src = "index.js" inject = "true" > </ script >

plugins = [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ inject : true , hash : true , chunks : [ 'index' ], attributes : { 'data-src' : function ( tag, compilation, index ) { if (tag.tagName === 'script' ) { return true ; } return false ; } }, }), new htmlWebpackInjectAttributesPlugin() ]

style tags do not be affected

use chainWebpack

const htmlInject = require ( 'html-webpack-inject-attributes-plugin' ) module .exports = { chainWebpack : ( config ) => { config.plugin( 'html' ) .tap( args => { args[ 0 ].attributes = { async : true , inject : 'true' } return args }) config.plugin( 'html-inject' ) .after( 'html' ) .use(htmlInject, [{ common : 'true' }]) }, }

LICENSE

MIT License