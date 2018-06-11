This plugin is useful when bundling a Multiple-Page Application with webpack 4. It let html-webpack-plugin to include initial split chunks and runtime chunk that related to the entry js file of a html page, which are generated by optimization.splitChunks and optimization.runtimeChunk (https://gist.github.com/sokra/1522d586b8e5c0f5072d7565c2bee693).

Suppose your MPA has the following structure (check the example folder):

├── dist ├── package.json ├── node_modules ├── src │ ├── components │ ├── shared | ├── favicon.png │ └── pages | ├── foo // http://localhost: 8080 /foo.html | | ├── index .html | | ├── index .js | | ├── style.css | | └── pic.png | └── bar // http://localhost: 8080 /bar.html | ├── index .html | ├── index .js | ├── style.css | └── baz // http://localhost: 8080 /bar/baz.html | ├── index .html | ├── index .js | └── style.css └── webpack.config.js

You can bundle the site using this webpack config: (check the full file: example/webpack.config.js)

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ) const HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-include-sibling-chunks-plugin' ) const glob = require ( 'glob' ) const dev = Boolean (process.env.WEBPACK_SERVE) const entries = glob.sync( './src/**/index.js' ) const entry = {} const htmlPlugins = [] for ( const path of entries) { const template = path.replace( 'index.js' , 'index.html' ) const chunkName = path.slice( './src/pages/' .length, - '/index.js' .length) entry[chunkName] = dev ? [path, template] : path htmlPlugins.push( new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template, filename : chunkName + '.html' , chunksSortMode : 'none' , chunks : [chunkName] })) } module .exports = { entry, optimization : { runtimeChunk : true , splitChunks : { chunks : 'all' } }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin(), ...htmlPlugins ] }

entry and htmlPlugins will be generated by parsing the folder structure. for example:

entry:

{ 'bar/baz' : './src/pages/bar/baz/index.js' , bar : './src/pages/bar/index.js' , foo : './src/pages/foo/index.js' }

htmlPlugins:

[ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : './src/pages/bar/baz/index.html' , filename : 'bar/baz.html' , chunksSortMode : 'none' , chunks : [ 'bar/baz' ] }, new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : './src/pages/bar/index.html' , filename : 'bar.html' , chunksSortMode : 'none' , chunks : [ 'bar' ] }, new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ template : './src/pages/foo/index.html' , filename : 'foo.html' , chunksSortMode : 'none' , chunks : [ 'foo' ] } ]

This plugin will insert split chunks and runtime chunk that splitted from chunks of HtmlWebpackPlugin into the html file.

Running the example project

cd example npm install npm run dev

Open http://localhost:8080/foo.html to check the result.

Building the production bundle: