This plugin is useful when bundling a Multiple-Page Application with webpack 4.
It let
html-webpack-plugin to include initial split chunks and runtime chunk that related to the entry js file of a html page,
which are generated by
optimization.splitChunks and
optimization.runtimeChunk (https://gist.github.com/sokra/1522d586b8e5c0f5072d7565c2bee693).
Suppose your MPA has the following structure (check the example folder):
├── dist
├── package.json
├── node_modules
├── src
│ ├── components
│ ├── shared
| ├── favicon.png
│ └── pages
| ├── foo // http://localhost:8080/foo.html
| | ├── index.html
| | ├── index.js
| | ├── style.css
| | └── pic.png
| └── bar // http://localhost:8080/bar.html
| ├── index.html
| ├── index.js
| ├── style.css
| └── baz // http://localhost:8080/bar/baz.html
| ├── index.html
| ├── index.js
| └── style.css
└── webpack.config.js
You can bundle the site using this webpack config: (check the full file: example/webpack.config.js)
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin = require('html-webpack-include-sibling-chunks-plugin')
const glob = require('glob')
const dev = Boolean(process.env.WEBPACK_SERVE)
const entries = glob.sync('./src/**/index.js')
const entry = {}
const htmlPlugins = []
for (const path of entries) {
const template = path.replace('index.js', 'index.html')
const chunkName = path.slice('./src/pages/'.length, -'/index.js'.length)
// in order to hot reload in dev, we put template file into the entry
entry[chunkName] = dev ? [path, template] : path
htmlPlugins.push(new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template,
filename: chunkName + '.html',
chunksSortMode: 'none',
chunks: [chunkName]
}))
}
module.exports = {
entry,
optimization: {
runtimeChunk: true,
splitChunks: {
chunks: 'all'
}
},
plugins: [
// ...
// must be placed before html-webpack-plugin
new HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin(),
...htmlPlugins
]
// ...
}
entry and
htmlPlugins will be generated by parsing the folder structure. for example:
entry:
{
'bar/baz': './src/pages/bar/baz/index.js',
bar: './src/pages/bar/index.js',
foo: './src/pages/foo/index.js'
}
htmlPlugins:
[
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './src/pages/bar/baz/index.html',
filename: 'bar/baz.html',
chunksSortMode: 'none',
chunks: ['bar/baz']
},
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './src/pages/bar/index.html',
filename: 'bar.html',
chunksSortMode: 'none',
chunks: ['bar']
},
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: './src/pages/foo/index.html',
filename: 'foo.html',
chunksSortMode: 'none',
chunks: ['foo']
}
]
This plugin will insert split chunks and runtime chunk that splitted from
chunks of
HtmlWebpackPlugin into the html file.
cd example
npm install
npm run dev
Open http://localhost:8080/foo.html to check the result.
Building the production bundle:
npm run build