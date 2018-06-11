openbase logo
html-webpack-include-sibling-chunks-plugin

by wallstreetcn
0.1.5 (see all)

This plugin is useful when bundling a Multiple-Page Application with webpack 4. It let `html-webpack-plugin` to include initial split chunks and runtime chunk that related to the entry js file of a html page, which are generated by `optimization.splitChun

Readme

html-webpack-include-sibling-chunks-plugin

This plugin is useful when bundling a Multiple-Page Application with webpack 4. It let html-webpack-plugin to include initial split chunks and runtime chunk that related to the entry js file of a html page, which are generated by optimization.splitChunks and optimization.runtimeChunk (https://gist.github.com/sokra/1522d586b8e5c0f5072d7565c2bee693).

Suppose your MPA has the following structure (check the example folder):

├── dist
├── package.json
├── node_modules
├── src
│   ├── components
│   ├── shared
|   ├── favicon.png
│   └── pages
|       ├── foo                      // http://localhost:8080/foo.html
|       |    ├── index.html
|       |    ├── index.js
|       |    ├── style.css
|       |    └── pic.png
|       └── bar                      // http://localhost:8080/bar.html
|           ├── index.html
|           ├── index.js
|           ├── style.css
|           └── baz                  // http://localhost:8080/bar/baz.html
|               ├── index.html
|               ├── index.js
|               └── style.css
└── webpack.config.js

You can bundle the site using this webpack config: (check the full file: example/webpack.config.js)

const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin = require('html-webpack-include-sibling-chunks-plugin')
const glob = require('glob')

const dev = Boolean(process.env.WEBPACK_SERVE)

const entries = glob.sync('./src/**/index.js')
const entry = {}
const htmlPlugins = []
for (const path of entries) {
  const template = path.replace('index.js', 'index.html')
  const chunkName = path.slice('./src/pages/'.length, -'/index.js'.length)
  // in order to hot reload in dev, we put template file into the entry
  entry[chunkName] = dev ? [path, template] : path
  htmlPlugins.push(new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
    template,
    filename: chunkName + '.html',
    chunksSortMode: 'none',
    chunks: [chunkName]
  }))
}

module.exports = {
  entry,

  optimization: {
    runtimeChunk: true,
    splitChunks: {
      chunks: 'all'
    }
  },

  plugins: [
    // ...
    // must be placed before html-webpack-plugin
    new HtmlWebpackIncludeSiblingChunksPlugin(),
    ...htmlPlugins
  ]

  // ...
}

entry and htmlPlugins will be generated by parsing the folder structure. for example:

entry:

{
  'bar/baz': './src/pages/bar/baz/index.js',
  bar: './src/pages/bar/index.js',
  foo: './src/pages/foo/index.js'
}

htmlPlugins:

[
  new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
    template: './src/pages/bar/baz/index.html',
    filename: 'bar/baz.html',
    chunksSortMode: 'none',
    chunks: ['bar/baz']
  },

  new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
    template: './src/pages/bar/index.html',
    filename: 'bar.html',
    chunksSortMode: 'none',
    chunks: ['bar']
  },

  new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
    template: './src/pages/foo/index.html',
    filename: 'foo.html',
    chunksSortMode: 'none',
    chunks: ['foo']
  }
]

This plugin will insert split chunks and runtime chunk that splitted from chunks of HtmlWebpackPlugin into the html file.

Running the example project

cd example
npm install
npm run dev

Open http://localhost:8080/foo.html to check the result.

Building the production bundle:

npm run build

