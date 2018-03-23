Enhances html-webpack-plugin
functionality by adding the
{excludeAssets: RegExp | [RegExp]} option to allow you to exclude assets.
When adding an entry with third party css files, for example,
style: ['bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css'], to webpack, the injected scripts include style.js or style.[chunkhash].js. The
excludeChunks option of
html-webpack-plugin will exclude both style.css and style.js. With this plugin, you can keep style.css in and style.js out by setting
excludeAssets: /style.*.js/.
You can also exclude CSS assets, for example, a theme CSS style, by setting
excludeAssets: /theme.*.css/.
You must be running webpack on Node v4.0.0 or higher.
Note:
style-loader's dependency
loader-utils only supports Node v4.0.0 since v1.0. See
style-loader's #174 pull request for details.
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev html-webpack-exclude-assets-plugin
Require the plugin in your webpack config:
var HtmlWebpackExcludeAssetsPlugin = require('html-webpack-exclude-assets-plugin');
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackExcludeAssetsPlugin()
]
The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.
When you set
excludeAssets to an array of regular expressions or a single regular expression, the matched assets will be skipped when the chunks are injected into the HTML template.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
excludeAssets: [/style.*.js/] // exclude style.js or style.[chunkhash].js
}),
new HtmlWebpackExcludeAssetsPlugin()
]