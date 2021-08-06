Enhances html-webpack-plugin allowing you to copy
assets or
node_modules package assets into your webpack build and inject them as tags into your
html.
Built on top of the html-webpack-tags and copy-webpack plugins.
$ npm install --save-dev html-webpack-deploy-plugin
You must be running Node 10.0 along with Webpack 5.0 or higher for version
3.x of this plugin.
You must be running Node 8.6 or higher for version
2.x of this plugin.
This plugin was renamed from
html-webpack-deploy-assets-plugin to
html-webpack-deploy-plugin in version
2.x.
For use with the
Node < 8.6 please use version
1.x (old README here)
The
chunksSortMode option of html-webpack-plugin
3.x has a default value of
auto.
This option is known to cause issues with
code splitting or
lazy loaded bundles (#981).
When using this plugin with version
3.x you should set this
chunksSortMode to 'none', like this:
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ chunksSortMode: 'none' })
The plugin configuration is specified by an options object passed to its constructor.
This object has an
assets option for copying & injecting local files, and a
packages option for copying & injecting packages from your local
node_modules directory.
new HtmlWebpackDeployPlugin({
assets: {
copy: [{ from: 'a', to: 'b' }],
links: [
'b/my.css',
{
hash: false,
publicPath: false,
path: 'b/my.png',
attributes: {
rel: 'icon'
}
}
],
scripts: 'b/my.js'
},
packages: {
'bootstrap': {
copy: [{ from: 'dist/bootstrap.min.css', to: 'bootstrap.min.css'}],
links: {
useCdn: true,
path: 'bootstrap.min.css',
cdnPath: 'dist/bootstrap.min.css'
},
},
'react': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'React',
path: 'react.production.min.js',
cdnPath: 'umd/react.production.min.js',
}
},
'react-dom': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'ReactDOM',
path: 'react-dom.production.min.js',
cdnPath: 'umd/react-dom.production.min.js',
},
useCdn: false
}
},
useCdn: true,
getCdnPath: (packageName, packageVersion, packagePath) => `https://unpkg.com/${packageName}@${packageVersion}/${packagePath}`
});
All options for this plugin are validated as soon as the plugin is instantiated.
Options are inherited by inner levels of the config and will be overridden if specified in a level.
The available options are described below, grouped by at what level in the plugin config they may be used.
These options are only available at the root level of the plugin config.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
assets
{Object}
undefined
|The local assets to copy into the webpack output directory and inject into the template html file
packages
{Object}
undefined
|The
node_modules packages to copy into the webpack output directory and inject into the template html file
useAssetsPath
{Boolean}
true
|Whether or not to prefix all assets with the
assetsPath
addAssetsPath
{Function}
see below
|The function to call to get the output path for assets when copying and injecting them
assetsPath
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut for specifying both
useAssetsPath and
addAssetsPath at the same time
usePackagesPath
{Boolean}
true
|Whether or not to prefix all packages with the
packagesPath
addPackagesPath
{Function}
see below
|The function to call to get the output path for
packages when copying and injecting them
packagesPath
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut for specifying both
usePackagesPath and
addPackagesPath at the same time
getPackagePath
{Function}
see below
|The function to call to get the output path for a
package &
version when copying and injecting it
findNodeModulesPath
{Function}
see below
|The function to call to find the
node_modules directory where packages to be deployed are installed so their
version can be read from their
package.json file. The default is to search upwards in the current working directory
files
{Array<String>}
[]
|If specified this plugin will only inject tags into the html-webpack-plugin instances that are injecting into these files (uses minimatch)
prependExternals
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to default
append to false for any
<script>
tag that has an
external or
variableName option specified
Several options from the html-webpack-tags-plugin are available at all levels.
Options are passed down the levels, and overriden if specified at a lower level.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
append
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to prepend or append the injected tags relative to any existing or webpack bundle tags (should be set to false when using any
script tag
external)
useHash
{Boolean}
false
|Whether to inject the webpack
compilation.hash into the tag paths
addHash
{Function(assetPath:String, hash:String):String}
see below
|The function to call when injecting the
hash into the tag paths
hash
{Boolean\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut to specifying
useHash and
addHash
usePublicPath
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to inject the (webpack)
publicPath into the tag paths
addPublicPath
{Function(assetPath:String, publicPath:String):String}
see below
|Whether to inject the
publicPath into the tag paths
publicPath
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut to specifying
usePublicPath and
addPublicPath
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
links
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
[]
|The tags to inject as
<link> html tags
scripts
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
[]
|The tags to inject as
<script> html tags
copy
|`{Array
|Object}`
[]
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
copy.fromAbsolute
{Boolean}
false
|When set to true, the
copy.from will not be prefixed with the package's
node_modules relative path
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
useCdn
{Boolean}
false
|Whether or not to use the
getCdnPath to replace the tag paths with their
cdn urls
getCdnPath
{Function}
see below
|The function to use when replacing tag paths with
cdn urls
The available
tag options for
links or
scripts are defined by the html-webpack-tags-plugin.
Additional
tag options are defined by this plugin:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
devPath
{String}
optional
|Alternative path to use for the tag when
webpack.mode === "development". Only used when the
useCdn option inherited by the tag is false
cdnPath
{String}
optional
|Alternative path to use for the tag when the
useCdn option inherited by the tag is true
This plugin will run and do nothing if no options (
{}) are provided.
The default options for this plugin are shown below:
const path = require('path');
const findUp = require('find-up');
const slash = require('slash'); // fixes slashes in file paths for windows
const DEFAULT_OPTIONS = {
assets: {},
packages: {},
useAssetsPath: true,
addAssetsPath: assetPath => path.join('assets', assetPath),
usePackagesPath: true,
addPackagesPath: packagePath => path.join('packages', packagePath),
getPackagePath: (packageName, packageVersion, packagePath) => path.join(packageName + '-' + packageVersion, packagePath),
findNodeModulesPath: (cwd, packageName) => findUp.sync(slash(path.join('node_modules', packageName)), { cwd }),
useCdn: false,
getCdnPath: (packageName, packageVersion, packagePath) => `https://unpkg.com/${packageName}@${packageVersion}/${packagePath}`
};
The
assets option can be used to specify local assets that should be copied to the webpack output directory and injected into the
index.html as tags.
This option requires an object with any of the
copy,
links, or
scripts properties.
The settings for these are based on the copy-webpack-plugin and the html-webpack-tags-plugin
For example, to copy some assets to webpack, and insert a
<link> and
<script> tag:
const pluginOptions = {
assets: {
copy: [
{ from: 'src-path/assets', to: 'dst-path/assets' },
{ from: 'src-path/js', to: 'dst-path/js' },
{ from: 'src-path/css/src-file.png', to: 'dst-path/dst-file.png' }
],
links: [
{ path: 'dst-path/dst-file.png', attributes: { rel: 'icon' }
],
scripts: [
{ path: 'dst-path/js/script.js', }
]
}
};
The above example will generate something like the following html:
<head>
<link href="${webpack.publicPath}dst-path/dst-file.png" rel="icon">
</head>
<body>
<script src="${webpack.publicPath}dst-path/js/script.js"></script>
</body>
The
packages option can be used to specify package assets that should be copied to the webpack output directory and injected into the
index.html as tags.
This option requires an object with any of the
copy,
links, or
scripts properties.
The settings for these are based on the copy-webpack-plugin and the html-webpack-tags-plugin
For example, to copy some assets from
bootstrap to webpack, and insert a
<link> and
<script> tag for bootstrap:
const pluginOptions = {
packages: {
'bootstrap': {
copy: [
{ from: 'dist/css', to: 'css/' },
{ from: 'dist/js', to: 'js/' }
],
links: [
'css/bootstrap.min.css'
],
scripts: {
variableName: 'Bootstrap',
path: 'js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js'
}
}
}
};
The
variableName can be used to tell
webpack to stop bundling a package, and instead load it from the injected
<script>.
The above example will generate something like the following html:
<head>
<link href="${webpack.publicPath}css/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="${webpack.publicPath}js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
</body>
Deploying
Bootstrap css and fonts and an assets directory from local files:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({
packages: {
'bootstrap': {
copy: [
{ from: 'dist/css', to: 'css/' },
{ from: 'dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/' }
],
links: [
'css/bootstrap.min.css',
'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css'
]
}
},
assets: {
copy: [{ from: 'src/assets', to: 'assets/' }],
links: {
path: '/assets/icon.png',
attributes: {
rel:'icon'
}
}
}
})
]
This will generate a
index.html something like:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="bootstrap-3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="bootstrap-3.3.7/css/bootstrap-theme.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="/assets/icon.png" rel="icon">
</head>
<body>
<script src="any-webpack-generated-bundles.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Note that additionally, the contents of the following directories will be copied:
node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css ->
dist/bootstrap-3.3.7/css
node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts ->
dist/bootstrap-3.3.7/fonts
src/assets ->
dist/assets
Deploying
React from a
CDN:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({
packages: {
'react': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'React',
path: 'react.production.min.js',
cdnPath: 'umd/react.production.min.js',
}
},
'react-dom': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'ReactDOM',
path: 'react-dom.production.min.js',
cdnPath: 'umd/react-dom.production.min.js',
}
}
}
useCdn: true,
getCdnPath: (packageName, packageVersion, packagePath) => `https://unpkg.com/${packageName}@${packageVersion}/${packagePath}`
})
]
This will generate a
index.html with your webpack bundled output and the following:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.8.6/umd/react.production.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.8.6/umd/react-dom.production.js"></script>
<script src="any-webpack-generated-bundles.js"></script>
<!-- react & react-dom were removed from webpack bundles automatically -->
</body>
</html>
Deploying
React from
Local UMD Bundles:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({
packages: {
'react': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'React',
path: 'react.production.min.js',
devPath: 'react.development.js'
}
},
'react-dom': {
copy: [{ from: 'umd', to: '' }],
scripts: {
variableName: 'ReactDOM',
path: 'react-dom.production.min.js',
devPath: 'react-dom.development.js'
}
}
}
})
]
This copies
react and
react-dom into webpack's output directory, versioning the directory automatically based on their installed version. They can now be referenced from the tag paths in the html.
Webpack is instructed that
react and
react-dom are external so they are no longer bundled by webpack.
The generated
index.html looks like:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-dom-16.8.6/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="any-webpack-generated-bundles.js"></script>
<!-- react & react-dom were removed from webpack bundles automatically -->
</body>
</html>
Or in development mode because the
devPath option was specified, the generated
index.html looks like:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Webpack App</title>
<link href="any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.development.js"></script>
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-dom-16.8.6/react-dom.development.js"></script>
<script src="any-webpack-generated-bundles.js"></script>
<!-- react & react-dom were removed from webpack bundles automatically -->
</body>
</html>
When doing custom deployment without a CDN it can be useful to configure the directories that all assets and packages are copied to and served from.
The following examples show some useful settings for such situations.
Disabling the grouping of assets into the
assets directory:
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ useAssetsPath: false });
<link href="my-public-path/assets/file.css">
<script src="my-public-path/assets/file.js"></script>
becomes:
<link href="my-public-path/file.css">
<script src="my-public-path/file.js"></script>
Custom grouping of assets into a
configurable directory:
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ assetsPath: 'my-assets-path' });
<link href="my-public-path/assets/file.css">
<script src="my-public-path/assets/file.js"></script>
becomes:
<link href="my-public-path/my-assets-path/file.css">
<script src="my-public-path/my-assets-path/file.js"></script>
Disabling the grouping of packages into the
packages directory:
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ usePackagesPath: false });
<link href="my-public-path/packages/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js"></script>
becomes:
<link href="my-public-path/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="my-public-path/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js"></script>
Custom grouping of packages into a
configurable directory:
new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ packagesPath: 'my-packages-path' });
<link href="my-public-path/packages/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js"></script>
becomes:
<link href="my-public-path/my-packages-path/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css">
<script src="my-public-path/my-packages-path/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js"></script>