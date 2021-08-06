Deployment extension for the HTML Webpack Plugin

Enhances html-webpack-plugin allowing you to copy assets or node_modules package assets into your webpack build and inject them as tags into your html .

Built on top of the html-webpack-tags and copy-webpack plugins.

Installation

npm install --save-dev html-webpack-deploy-plugin

You must be running Node 10.0 along with Webpack 5.0 or higher for version 3.x of this plugin.

You must be running Node 8.6 or higher for version 2.x of this plugin.

This plugin was renamed from html-webpack-deploy-assets-plugin to html-webpack-deploy-plugin in version 2.x .

For use with the Node < 8.6 please use version 1.x (old README here)

Integration

The chunksSortMode option of html-webpack-plugin 3.x has a default value of auto .

This option is known to cause issues with code splitting or lazy loaded bundles (#981).

When using this plugin with version 3.x you should set this chunksSortMode to 'none', like this:

new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ chunksSortMode : 'none' })

Configuration

The plugin configuration is specified by an options object passed to its constructor.

This object has an assets option for copying & injecting local files, and a packages option for copying & injecting packages from your local node_modules directory.

new HtmlWebpackDeployPlugin({ assets : { copy : [{ from : 'a' , to : 'b' }], links : [ 'b/my.css' , { hash : false , publicPath : false , path : 'b/my.png' , attributes : { rel : 'icon' } } ], scripts : 'b/my.js' }, packages : { 'bootstrap' : { copy : [{ from : 'dist/bootstrap.min.css' , to : 'bootstrap.min.css' }], links : { useCdn : true , path : 'bootstrap.min.css' , cdnPath : 'dist/bootstrap.min.css' }, }, 'react' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'React' , path : 'react.production.min.js' , cdnPath : 'umd/react.production.min.js' , } }, 'react-dom' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'ReactDOM' , path : 'react-dom.production.min.js' , cdnPath : 'umd/react-dom.production.min.js' , }, useCdn : false } }, useCdn : true , getCdnPath : ( packageName, packageVersion, packagePath ) => `https://unpkg.com/ ${packageName} @ ${packageVersion} / ${packagePath} ` });

All options for this plugin are validated as soon as the plugin is instantiated.

Options are inherited by inner levels of the config and will be overridden if specified in a level.

The available options are described below, grouped by at what level in the plugin config they may be used.

Root Options

These options are only available at the root level of the plugin config.

Name Type Default Description assets {Object} undefined The local assets to copy into the webpack output directory and inject into the template html file packages {Object} undefined The node_modules packages to copy into the webpack output directory and inject into the template html file useAssetsPath {Boolean} true Whether or not to prefix all assets with the assetsPath addAssetsPath {Function} see below The function to call to get the output path for assets when copying and injecting them assetsPath {Boolean\|String\|Function} undefined Shortcut for specifying both useAssetsPath and addAssetsPath at the same time usePackagesPath {Boolean} true Whether or not to prefix all packages with the packagesPath addPackagesPath {Function} see below The function to call to get the output path for packages when copying and injecting them packagesPath {Boolean\|String\|Function} undefined Shortcut for specifying both usePackagesPath and addPackagesPath at the same time getPackagePath {Function} see below The function to call to get the output path for a package & version when copying and injecting it findNodeModulesPath {Function} see below The function to call to find the node_modules directory where packages to be deployed are installed so their version can be read from their package.json file. The default is to search upwards in the current working directory files {Array<String>} [] If specified this plugin will only inject tags into the html-webpack-plugin instances that are injecting into these files (uses minimatch) prependExternals {Boolean} true Whether to default append to false for any <script> tag that has an external or variableName option specified

All Level Options

Several options from the html-webpack-tags-plugin are available at all levels.

Options are passed down the levels, and overriden if specified at a lower level.

Name Type Default Description append {Boolean} true Whether to prepend or append the injected tags relative to any existing or webpack bundle tags (should be set to false when using any script tag external ) useHash {Boolean} false Whether to inject the webpack compilation.hash into the tag paths addHash {Function(assetPath:String, hash:String):String} see below The function to call when injecting the hash into the tag paths hash {Boolean\|Function} undefined Shortcut to specifying useHash and addHash usePublicPath {Boolean} true Whether to inject the (webpack) publicPath into the tag paths addPublicPath {Function(assetPath:String, publicPath:String):String} see below Whether to inject the publicPath into the tag paths publicPath {Boolean\|String\|Function} undefined Shortcut to specifying usePublicPath and addPublicPath

Assets and Packages Options

Name Type Default Description links {String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>} [] The tags to inject as <link> html tags scripts {String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>} [] The tags to inject as <script> html tags copy `{Array Object}` []

Packages Options

Name Type Default Description copy.fromAbsolute {Boolean} false When set to true, the copy.from will not be prefixed with the package's node_modules relative path

Root and Packages and Tag-inside-Packages Options

Name Type Default Description useCdn {Boolean} false Whether or not to use the getCdnPath to replace the tag paths with their cdn urls getCdnPath {Function} see below The function to use when replacing tag paths with cdn urls

Tag Options

The available tag options for links or scripts are defined by the html-webpack-tags-plugin.

Additional tag options are defined by this plugin:

Name Type Default Description devPath {String} optional Alternative path to use for the tag when webpack.mode === "development" . Only used when the useCdn option inherited by the tag is false cdnPath {String} optional Alternative path to use for the tag when the useCdn option inherited by the tag is true

Default Options

This plugin will run and do nothing if no options ( {} ) are provided.

The default options for this plugin are shown below:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const findUp = require ( 'find-up' ); const slash = require ( 'slash' ); const DEFAULT_OPTIONS = { assets : {}, packages : {}, useAssetsPath : true , addAssetsPath : assetPath => path.join( 'assets' , assetPath), usePackagesPath : true , addPackagesPath : packagePath => path.join( 'packages' , packagePath), getPackagePath : ( packageName, packageVersion, packagePath ) => path.join(packageName + '-' + packageVersion, packagePath), findNodeModulesPath : ( cwd, packageName ) => findUp.sync(slash(path.join( 'node_modules' , packageName)), { cwd }), useCdn : false , getCdnPath : ( packageName, packageVersion, packagePath ) => `https://unpkg.com/ ${packageName} @ ${packageVersion} / ${packagePath} ` };

Option Details

The assets option can be used to specify local assets that should be copied to the webpack output directory and injected into the index.html as tags.

This option requires an object with any of the copy , links , or scripts properties.

The settings for these are based on the copy-webpack-plugin and the html-webpack-tags-plugin

For example, to copy some assets to webpack, and insert a <link> and <script> tag:

const pluginOptions = { assets : { copy : [ { from : 'src-path/assets' , to : 'dst-path/assets' }, { from : 'src-path/js' , to : 'dst-path/js' }, { from : 'src-path/css/src-file.png' , to : 'dst-path/dst-file.png' } ], links : [ { path : 'dst-path/dst-file.png' , attributes : { rel : 'icon' } ], scripts : [ { path : 'dst-path/js/script.js' , } ] } };

The above example will generate something like the following html:

< head > < link href = "${webpack.publicPath}dst-path/dst-file.png" rel = "icon" > </ head > < body > < script src = "${webpack.publicPath}dst-path/js/script.js" > </ script > </ body >

The packages option can be used to specify package assets that should be copied to the webpack output directory and injected into the index.html as tags.

This option requires an object with any of the copy , links , or scripts properties.

The settings for these are based on the copy-webpack-plugin and the html-webpack-tags-plugin

For example, to copy some assets from bootstrap to webpack, and insert a <link> and <script> tag for bootstrap:

const pluginOptions = { packages : { 'bootstrap' : { copy : [ { from : 'dist/css' , to : 'css/' }, { from : 'dist/js' , to : 'js/' } ], links : [ 'css/bootstrap.min.css' ], scripts : { variableName : 'Bootstrap' , path : 'js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js' } } } };

The variableName can be used to tell webpack to stop bundling a package, and instead load it from the injected <script> .

The above example will generate something like the following html:

< head > < link href = "${webpack.publicPath}css/bootstrap.min.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "${webpack.publicPath}js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" > </ script > </ body >

Examples

Deploying Bootstrap css and fonts and an assets directory from local files:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ packages : { 'bootstrap' : { copy : [ { from : 'dist/css' , to : 'css/' }, { from : 'dist/fonts' , to : 'fonts/' } ], links : [ 'css/bootstrap.min.css' , 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css' ] } }, assets : { copy : [{ from : 'src/assets' , to : 'assets/' }], links : { path : '/assets/icon.png' , attributes : { rel : 'icon' } } } }) ]

This will generate a index.html something like:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "bootstrap-3.3.7/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "bootstrap-3.3.7/css/bootstrap-theme.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "/assets/icon.png" rel = "icon" > </ head > < body > < script src = "any-webpack-generated-bundles.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note that additionally, the contents of the following directories will be copied:

node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css -> dist/bootstrap-3.3.7/css node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts -> dist/bootstrap-3.3.7/fonts src/assets -> dist/assets

Deploying React from a CDN :

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ packages : { 'react' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'React' , path : 'react.production.min.js' , cdnPath : 'umd/react.production.min.js' , } }, 'react-dom' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'ReactDOM' , path : 'react-dom.production.min.js' , cdnPath : 'umd/react-dom.production.min.js' , } } } useCdn : true , getCdnPath : ( packageName, packageVersion, packagePath ) => `https://unpkg.com/ ${packageName} @ ${packageVersion} / ${packagePath} ` }) ]

This will generate a index.html with your webpack bundled output and the following:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@16.8.6/umd/react.production.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.8.6/umd/react-dom.production.js" > </ script > < script src = "any-webpack-generated-bundles.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Deploying React from Local UMD Bundles :

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ packages : { 'react' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'React' , path : 'react.production.min.js' , devPath : 'react.development.js' } }, 'react-dom' : { copy : [{ from : 'umd' , to : '' }], scripts : { variableName : 'ReactDOM' , path : 'react-dom.production.min.js' , devPath : 'react-dom.development.js' } } } }) ]

This copies react and react-dom into webpack's output directory, versioning the directory automatically based on their installed version. They can now be referenced from the tag paths in the html.

Webpack is instructed that react and react-dom are external so they are no longer bundled by webpack.

The generated index.html looks like:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-dom-16.8.6/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "any-webpack-generated-bundles.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Or in development mode because the devPath option was specified, the generated index.html looks like:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Webpack App </ title > < link href = "any-webpack-generated-styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.development.js" > </ script > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-dom-16.8.6/react-dom.development.js" > </ script > < script src = "any-webpack-generated-bundles.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Non CDN Options

When doing custom deployment without a CDN it can be useful to configure the directories that all assets and packages are copied to and served from.

The following examples show some useful settings for such situations.

Disabling the grouping of assets into the assets directory:

new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ useAssetsPath : false });

< link href = "my-public-path/assets/file.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/assets/file.js" > </ script >

becomes:

< link href = "my-public-path/file.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/file.js" > </ script >

Custom grouping of assets into a configurable directory:

new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ assetsPath : 'my-assets-path' });

< link href = "my-public-path/assets/file.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/assets/file.js" > </ script >

becomes:

< link href = "my-public-path/my-assets-path/file.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/my-assets-path/file.js" > </ script >

Disabling the grouping of packages into the packages directory:

new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ usePackagesPath : false });

< link href = "my-public-path/packages/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js" > </ script >

becomes:

< link href = "my-public-path/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js" > </ script >

Custom grouping of packages into a configurable directory:

new HtmlWebpackDeployAssetsPlugin({ packagesPath : 'my-packages-path' });

< link href = "my-public-path/packages/bootstrap-4.3.1/bootstrap.min.css" > < script src = "my-public-path/packages/react-16.8.6/react.production.min.js" > </ script >

becomes: