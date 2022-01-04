Add customized extension to index.html file's script that generated by html-webpack-plugin. This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin - a plugin that simplifies the creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles.
This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.
Install the plugin with npm:
npm install --save-dev html-webpack-change-assets-extension-plugin
Require the plugin in your webpack config:
var HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin = require('html-webpack-change-assets-extension-plugin')
Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new CompressionPlugin(), // compression plugin will generate the xxx.js.gz file
new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin()
]
The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.
As soon as you set
jsExtension to some values(Eg:
jsExtension: ".gz"), the file name of the index.html's script tag will always be added by the certain suffix. Eg: xxx.js.gz This is very useful if you are using some compression plugins like: compression-webpack-plugin or brotli-webpack-plugin.
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
jsExtension: '.gz'
}),
new CompressionPlugin(), // compression plugin will generate the xxx.js.gz file
new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin()
]
Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin only once:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
jsExtension: '.gz'
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
jsExtension: '.gz',
filename: 'demo.html'
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
jsExtension: '.gz',
filename: 'test.html'
}),
new CompressionPlugin(), // compression plugin will generate the xxx.js.gz file
new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin()
]
