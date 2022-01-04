Change assets extension plugin for the HTML Webpack Plugin

Add customized extension to index.html file's script that generated by html-webpack-plugin. This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin - a plugin that simplifies the creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles.

Requirements

This module requires a minimum of Node v6.9.0 and Webpack v4.0.0.

Installation

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install --save-dev html-webpack-change-assets-extension-plugin

Basic Usage

Require the plugin in your webpack config:

var HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-change-assets-extension-plugin' )

Add the plugin to your webpack config as follows:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new CompressionPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin() ]

The above configuration will actually do nothing due to the configuration defaults.

As soon as you set jsExtension to some values(Eg: jsExtension: ".gz" ), the file name of the index.html's script tag will always be added by the certain suffix. Eg: xxx.js.gz This is very useful if you are using some compression plugins like: compression-webpack-plugin or brotli-webpack-plugin.

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ jsExtension : '.gz' }), new CompressionPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin() ]

Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin only once:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ jsExtension : '.gz' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ jsExtension : '.gz' , filename : 'demo.html' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ jsExtension : '.gz' , filename : 'test.html' }), new CompressionPlugin(), new HtmlWebpackChangeAssetsExtensionPlugin() ]

Contributing

Feel free to make any improvements or changes. I'll add you to the contributors list below. :)

Fork it (https://github.com/nerdmax/html-webpack-change-assets-extension-plugin/fork) Create your feature branch. ( git checkout -b feature/fooBar ) Make some changes. State your changes. ( git add . ) Commit your changes ( yarn commit ). NOTE: This repo is following the conventional commits, and yarn commit is the easiest way to construct the commit message. Push to the branch. ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Create a new Pull Request.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!