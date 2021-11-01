openbase logo
hve

html-void-elements

by Titus
2.0.1

List of known void HTML elements

Overview

3.4M

19

3mos ago

1

0

MIT

Built-In

No?

Readme

html-void-elements

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of HTML void tag names.

Contents

What is this?

This is a list of all void tag names according to HTML.

👉 Note: Includes ancient (such as nextid and basefont) tag names too.

When should I use this?

You can use this when you’re writing HTML parsers, minifiers, or compilers.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install html-void-elements

In Deno with Skypack:

import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?min'
</script>

Use

import {htmlVoidElements} from 'html-void-elements'

console.log(htmlVoidElements)

Yields:

[
  'area',
  'base',
  'basefont',
  'bgsound',
  'br',
  'col',
  'command',
  'embed',
  'frame',
  'hr',
  'image',
  'img',
  'input',
  'isindex',
  'keygen',
  'link',
  'menuitem',
  'meta',
  'nextid',
  'param',
  'source',
  'track',
  'wbr'
]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: htmlVoidElements. There is no default export.

htmlVoidElements

List of HTML void tag names (Array<string>).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

