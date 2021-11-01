List of HTML void tag names.

Contents

What is this?

This is a list of all void tag names according to HTML.

👉 Note: Includes ancient (such as nextid and basefont ) tag names too.

When should I use this?

You can use this when you’re writing HTML parsers, minifiers, or compilers.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install html-void-elements

In Deno with Skypack:

import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {htmlVoidElements} from 'html-void-elements' console .log(htmlVoidElements)

Yields:

[ 'area' , 'base' , 'basefont' , 'bgsound' , 'br' , 'col' , 'command' , 'embed' , 'frame' , 'hr' , 'image' , 'img' , 'input' , 'isindex' , 'keygen' , 'link' , 'menuitem' , 'meta' , 'nextid' , 'param' , 'source' , 'track' , 'wbr' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: htmlVoidElements . There is no default export.

htmlVoidElements

List of HTML void tag names ( Array<string> ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

