List of HTML void tag names.
This is a list of all void tag names according to HTML.
👉 Note: Includes ancient (such as
nextidand
basefont) tag names too.
You can use this when you’re writing HTML parsers, minifiers, or compilers.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install html-void-elements
In Deno with Skypack:
import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {htmlVoidElements} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/html-void-elements@2?min'
</script>
import {htmlVoidElements} from 'html-void-elements'
console.log(htmlVoidElements)
Yields:
[
'area',
'base',
'basefont',
'bgsound',
'br',
'col',
'command',
'embed',
'frame',
'hr',
'image',
'img',
'input',
'isindex',
'keygen',
'link',
'menuitem',
'meta',
'nextid',
'param',
'source',
'track',
'wbr'
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
htmlVoidElements.
There is no default export.
htmlVoidElements
List of HTML void tag names (
Array<string>).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
