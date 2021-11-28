CLI for validating html using validator.w3.org/nu

Requires Node >= 8.15.3 for older versions use v5.0.0

Sends Page is valid to STDOUT and exits with code 0 if page is valid.

Sends Page is not valid to STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not valid.

Sends Page not found to STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not found.

Installation

$ npm i html- validator -cli -g

Usage

$ html-validator < url >

With file

$ html- validator

With data

$ html- validator

Optional pass in format for returned data.

Valid options: json, html, xhtml, xml, gnu and text (default).

$ html- validator <url>

Optional pass in another validator.

It needs to expose the same REST interface.

$ html- validator <url>

Optional pass in strings to ignore

html-validator <url> --ignore= 'Error: Stray end tag “div”.' --ignore= 'Error: Stray end tag “body”.'

Optional pass in headers

$ html-validator <url> --headers='{ "foo" : "doo" }'

To get full result from validator use --verbose

$ html- validator <url>

Optional, only get errors use --quiet

$ html- validator <url>

Validate a local document without setting up a tunnel

$ html- validator < local -url>

returns array of error messages

[ { "type" : "error" , "lastLine" : 8 , "lastColumn" : 32 , "firstColumn" : 27 , "message" : "Stray end tag “div”." , "extract" : "aaaad code</div></p>

<" , "hiliteStart" : 10 , "hiliteLength" : 6 } ]

Related

site-validator-cli CLI for validating a whole site or multiple pages

html-validator API for this module

License

MIT