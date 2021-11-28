CLI for validating html using validator.w3.org/nu
Requires Node >= 8.15.3 for older versions use v5.0.0
Sends
Page is validto
STDOUT and exits with code 0 if page is valid.
Sends
Page is not valid to
STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not valid.
Sends
Page not found to
STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not found.
$ npm i html-validator-cli -g
$ html-validator <url>
With file
$ html-validator --file=<path-to-file>
With data
$ html-validator --data=data
Optional pass in format for returned data.
Valid options: json, html, xhtml, xml, gnu and text (default).
$ html-validator <url> --format=gnu
Optional pass in another validator.
It needs to expose the same REST interface.
$ html-validator <url> --validator='http://html5.validator.nu'
Optional pass in strings to ignore
$ html-validator <url> --ignore='Error: Stray end tag “div”.' --ignore='Error: Stray end tag “body”.'
Optional pass in headers
$ html-validator <url> --headers='{"foo":"doo"}'
To get full result from validator use --verbose
$ html-validator <url> --verbose
Optional, only get errors use --quiet
$ html-validator <url> --quiet
Validate a local document without setting up a tunnel
$ html-validator <local-url> --islocal
returns array of error messages
[
{
"type": "error",
"lastLine": 8,
"lastColumn": 32,
"firstColumn": 27,
"message": "Stray end tag “div”.",
"extract": "aaaad code</div></p>\n<",
"hiliteStart": 10,
"hiliteLength": 6
}
]