openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hvc

html-validator-cli

by Geir Gåsodden
7.0.1 (see all)

CLI for validating html using validator.w3.org/nu

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status js-standard-style

html-validator-cli

CLI for validating html using validator.w3.org/nu

Requires Node >= 8.15.3 for older versions use v5.0.0

Sends Page is validto STDOUT and exits with code 0 if page is valid.

Sends Page is not valid to STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not valid.

Sends Page not found to STDOUT and exits with code 1 if page is not found.

Installation

$ npm i html-validator-cli -g

Usage

$ html-validator <url>

With file

$ html-validator --file=<path-to-file>

With data

$ html-validator --data=data

Optional pass in format for returned data.

Valid options: json, html, xhtml, xml, gnu and text (default).

$ html-validator <url> --format=gnu

Optional pass in another validator.

It needs to expose the same REST interface.

$ html-validator <url> --validator='http://html5.validator.nu'

Optional pass in strings to ignore

$ html-validator <url> --ignore='Error: Stray end tag “div”.' --ignore='Error: Stray end tag “body”.'

Optional pass in headers

$ html-validator <url> --headers='{"foo":"doo"}'

To get full result from validator use --verbose

$ html-validator <url> --verbose

Optional, only get errors use --quiet

$ html-validator <url> --quiet

Validate a local document without setting up a tunnel

$ html-validator <local-url> --islocal

returns array of error messages

[
  {
    "type": "error",
    "lastLine": 8,
    "lastColumn": 32,
    "firstColumn": 27,
    "message": "Stray end tag “div”.",
    "extract": "aaaad code</div></p>\n<",
    "hiliteStart": 10,
    "hiliteLength": 6
  }
]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial