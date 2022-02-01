Map of URL attributes in HTML.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install html-url-attributes
This package exports the following identifiers:
urlAttributes.
There is no default export.
import {urlAttributes} from 'html-url-attributes'
urlAttributes.formAction
//=> ['button', 'input']
urlAttributes.href
//=> ['a', 'area', 'base', 'link']
urlAttributes
Map of URL attributes in HTML (
Record<string, string[]>).
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.