html-url-attributes

by rehypejs
2.0.0 (see all)

plugins to minify HTML

Readme

html-url-attributes

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

Map of URL attributes in HTML.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be importeded instead of requiredd.

npm:

npm install html-url-attributes

This package exports the following identifiers: urlAttributes. There is no default export.

Use

import {urlAttributes} from 'html-url-attributes'

urlAttributes.formAction
//=> ['button', 'input']
urlAttributes.href
//=> ['a', 'area', 'base', 'link']

API

urlAttributes

Map of URL attributes in HTML (Record<string, string[]>).

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

