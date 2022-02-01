Map of URL attributes in HTML.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install html-url-attributes

This package exports the following identifiers: urlAttributes . There is no default export.

Use

import {urlAttributes} from 'html-url-attributes' urlAttributes.formAction urlAttributes.href

API

urlAttributes

Map of URL attributes in HTML ( Record<string, string[]> ).

