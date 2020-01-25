Truncate HTML text and also keep tag safe.
Given string is expected to be well-formatted HTML.
|Version
|Logs
|1.2.2
|minor bug fixes
|1.2.0
|<3 browserify
|1.1.0
|bug fixes
|1.0.3
|support browser
|1.0.0
|deprecated: truncateLastWord. Also, exports function directly
|0.3.1
|features done
# install prerequisites and build `truncate` library
npm start
# test, which use travis-ci and coveralls.io to show test results and coverage information
npm test
/**
* @static
* @method truncate
* @param {String} string string needs to be truncated
* @param {Number} maxLength length of truncated string
* @param {Object} options (optional)
* @param {Boolean} [options.keepImageTag] flag to specify if keep image tag, false by default
* @param {Boolean|String} [options.ellipsis] omission symbol for truncated string, '...' by default
* @return {String} truncated string
*/
truncate(string, length, options);
var truncate = require('html-truncate');
truncate('hello world', 4)
// hell...
truncate('hello world', 6)
// hello ...
truncate('<p><div>hello world</div></p>', 4)
// <p><div>hell...</div></p>
truncate('<p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo">Do you <b>think</b> it is useful</div></p>', 3, { keepImageTag: true })
// <p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo">Do ...</div></p>
truncate('<p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo">Do you <b>think</b> it is useful</div></p>', 10, { keepImageTag: true })
// <p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo">Do you <b>thi...</b></div></p>
truncate('<p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo" />Do you <b>think</b> it is useful</div></p>', 3, { keepImageTag: true })
// <p><div>Do ...</div></p>
truncate('<p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo" />Do you <b>think</b> it is useful</div></p>', 10, { keepImageTag: true })
// <p><div><img class="yahoo" src="#" alt="yahoo logo" />Do you <b>thi...</b></div></p>
truncate('<p><div>hello world</div></p>', 4, { ellipsis: '###' })
// <p><div>hell###</div></p>
truncate('<p><div>hello world</div></p>', 4, { ellipsis: '' })
// <p><div>hell</div></p>
