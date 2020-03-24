transform stream to tokenize html

example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var tokenize = require ( 'html-tokenize' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/table.html' ) .pipe(tokenize()) .pipe(through.obj( function ( row, enc, next ) { row[ 1 ] = row[ 1 ].toString(); console .log(row); next(); })) ;

this html:

< table > < tbody > blah blah blah </ tbody > < tr > < td > there </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > it </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > is </ td > </ tr > </ table >

generates this output:

[ 'open', '<table>' ] [ 'text', '

' ] [ 'open', '<tbody>' ] [ 'text', 'blah blah blah' ] [ 'close', '</tbody>' ] [ 'text', '

' ] [ 'open', '<tr>' ] [ 'open', '<td>' ] [ 'text', 'there' ] [ 'close', '</td>' ] [ 'close', '</tr>' ] [ 'text', '

' ] [ 'open', '<tr>' ] [ 'open', '<td>' ] [ 'text', 'it' ] [ 'close', '</td>' ] [ 'close', '</tr>' ] [ 'text', '

' ] [ 'open', '<tr>' ] [ 'open', '<td>' ] [ 'text', 'is' ] [ 'close', '</td>' ] [ 'close', '</tr>' ] [ 'text', '

' ] [ 'close', '</table>' ] [ 'text', '

' ]

methods

var tokenize = require ( 'html-tokenize' );

var t = tokenize()

Return a tokenize transform stream t that takes html input and produces rows of output. The output rows are of the form:

[ name, buffer ]

The input stream maps completely onto the buffers from the object stream.

The types of names are:

open

close

text

cdata, comments, and scripts all use 'open' with their contents appearing in subsequent 'text' rows.

usage

There is an html-tokenize command too.

usage : html-tokenize {FILE} Tokenize FILE into newline-separated json arrays for each tag. If FILE is not specified, use stdin.

install

With npm, to get the library do:

npm install html-tokenize

or to get the command do:

npm install -g html-tokenize

license

MIT