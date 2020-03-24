openbase logo
html-tokenize

by James Halliday
2.0.1 (see all)

transform stream to tokenize html

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

211K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-tokenize

transform stream to tokenize html

build status

example

var fs = require('fs');
var tokenize = require('html-tokenize');
var through = require('through2');

fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/table.html')
    .pipe(tokenize())
    .pipe(through.obj(function (row, enc, next) {
        row[1] = row[1].toString();
        console.log(row);
        next();
    }))
;

this html:

<table>
  <tbody>blah blah blah</tbody>
  <tr><td>there</td></tr>
  <tr><td>it</td></tr>
  <tr><td>is</td></tr>
</table>

generates this output:

[ 'open', '<table>' ]
[ 'text', '\n  ' ]
[ 'open', '<tbody>' ]
[ 'text', 'blah blah blah' ]
[ 'close', '</tbody>' ]
[ 'text', '\n  ' ]
[ 'open', '<tr>' ]
[ 'open', '<td>' ]
[ 'text', 'there' ]
[ 'close', '</td>' ]
[ 'close', '</tr>' ]
[ 'text', '\n  ' ]
[ 'open', '<tr>' ]
[ 'open', '<td>' ]
[ 'text', 'it' ]
[ 'close', '</td>' ]
[ 'close', '</tr>' ]
[ 'text', '\n  ' ]
[ 'open', '<tr>' ]
[ 'open', '<td>' ]
[ 'text', 'is' ]
[ 'close', '</td>' ]
[ 'close', '</tr>' ]
[ 'text', '\n' ]
[ 'close', '</table>' ]
[ 'text', '\n' ]

methods

var tokenize = require('html-tokenize');

var t = tokenize()

Return a tokenize transform stream t that takes html input and produces rows of output. The output rows are of the form:

  • [ name, buffer ]

The input stream maps completely onto the buffers from the object stream.

The types of names are:

  • open
  • close
  • text

cdata, comments, and scripts all use 'open' with their contents appearing in subsequent 'text' rows.

usage

There is an html-tokenize command too.

usage: html-tokenize {FILE}

  Tokenize FILE into newline-separated json arrays for each tag.
  If FILE is not specified, use stdin.

install

With npm, to get the library do:

npm install html-tokenize

or to get the command do:

npm install -g html-tokenize

license

MIT

