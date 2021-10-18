openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htx

html-to-xlsx

by Jan Blaha
2.2.0 (see all)

node.js based html to xlsx transformation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js File Conversion

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-to-xlsx

NPM Version License Build Status

node.js html to xlsx transformation

Transformation only supports html table and several basic style properties. No images or charts are currently supported.

Usage

const util = require('util')
const fs = require('fs')
const conversionFactory = require('html-to-xlsx')
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const chromeEval = require('chrome-page-eval')({ puppeteer })
const writeFileAsync = util.promisify(fs.writeFile)

const conversion = conversionFactory({
  extract: async ({ html, ...restOptions }) => {
    const tmpHtmlPath = path.join('/path/to/temp', 'input.html')

    await writeFileAsync(tmpHtmlPath, html)

    const result = await chromeEval({
      ...restOptions,
      html: tmpHtmlPath,
      scriptFn: conversionFactory.getScriptFn()
    })

    const tables = Array.isArray(result) ? result : [result]

    return tables.map((table) => ({
      name: table.name,
      getRows: async (rowCb) => {
        table.rows.forEach((row) => {
          rowCb(row)
        })
      },
      rowsCount: table.rows.length
    }))
  }
})

async function run () {
  const stream = await conversion(`<table><tr><td>cell value</td></tr></table>`)

  stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/output.xlsx'))
}

run()

Supported properties

  • background-color - cell background color
  • color - cell foreground color
  • border-left-style - as well as positions will be transformed into excel cells borders
  • text-align - text horizontal align in the excel cell
  • vertical-align - vertical align in the excel cell
  • width - the excel column will get the highest width, it can be little bit inaccurate because of pixel to excel points conversion
  • height - the excel row will get the highest height
  • font-size - font size
  • colspan - numeric value that merges current column with columns to the right
  • rowspan - numeric value that merges current row with rows below.
  • overflow - the excel cell will have text wrap enabled if this is set to scroll or auto.

Constructor options

const conversionFactory = require('html-to-xlsx')
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const chromeEval = require('chrome-page-eval')({ puppeteer })
const conversion = conversionFactory({ /*[constructor options here]*/})
  • extract function [required] - a function that receives some input (an html file path and a script) and should return some data after been evaluated the html passed. the input that the function receives is:
    {
  html: <file path to a html file>,
  scriptFn: <string that contains a javascript function to evaluate in the html>,
  timeout: <time in ms to wait for the function to complete, the function should use this value to abort any execution when the time has passed>,
  /*options passed to `conversion` will be propagated to the input of this function too*/
}
  • tmpDir string - the directory path that the module is going to use to save temporary files needed during the conversion. defaults to require('os').tmpdir()
  • timeout number - time in ms to wait for the conversion to complete, when the timeout is reached the conversion is cancelled. defaults to 10000

Conversion options

const fs = require('fs')
const conversionFactory = require('html-to-xlsx')
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const chromeEval = require('chrome-page-eval')({ puppeteer })
const conversion = conversionFactory({
  extract: async ({ html, ...restOptions }) => {
    const tmpHtmlPath = path.join('/path/to/temp', 'input.html')

    await writeFileAsync(tmpHtmlPath, html)

    const result = await chromeEval({
      ...restOptions,
      html: tmpHtmlPath,
      scriptFn: conversionFactory.getScriptFn()
    })

    const tables = Array.isArray(result) ? result : [result]

    return tables.map((table) => ({
      name: table.name,
      getRows: async (rowCb) => {
        table.rows.forEach((row) => {
          rowCb(row)
        })
      },
      rowsCount: table.rows.length
    }))
  }
})

async function main () {
  const stream = await conversion(/* html */, /* extract options */)
}

main()
  • html string - the html source that will be transformed to an xlsx, the html should contain a table element
  • extractOptions object - additional options to pass to the specified extract function

License

See license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pap
papaparseFast and powerful CSV (delimited text) parser that gracefully handles large files and malformed input
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
j2c
json-2-csvConvert JSON to CSV *or* CSV to JSON!
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
56K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
csv
csvtojsonBlazing fast and Comprehensive CSV Parser for Node.JS / Browser / Command Line.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
515K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
ffm
ffmpegffmpeg module for nodejs
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge
lc
libreoffice-convertA simple and fast node.js module for converting office documents to different formats
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
convertapiA Node.js library for the ConvertAPI
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial