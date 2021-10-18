node.js html to xlsx transformation
Transformation only supports html table and several basic style properties. No images or charts are currently supported.
const util = require('util')
const fs = require('fs')
const conversionFactory = require('html-to-xlsx')
const puppeteer = require('puppeteer')
const chromeEval = require('chrome-page-eval')({ puppeteer })
const writeFileAsync = util.promisify(fs.writeFile)
const conversion = conversionFactory({
extract: async ({ html, ...restOptions }) => {
const tmpHtmlPath = path.join('/path/to/temp', 'input.html')
await writeFileAsync(tmpHtmlPath, html)
const result = await chromeEval({
...restOptions,
html: tmpHtmlPath,
scriptFn: conversionFactory.getScriptFn()
})
const tables = Array.isArray(result) ? result : [result]
return tables.map((table) => ({
name: table.name,
getRows: async (rowCb) => {
table.rows.forEach((row) => {
rowCb(row)
})
},
rowsCount: table.rows.length
}))
}
})
async function run () {
const stream = await conversion(`<table><tr><td>cell value</td></tr></table>`)
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/path/to/output.xlsx'))
}
run()
background-color - cell background color
color - cell foreground color
border-left-style - as well as positions will be transformed into excel cells borders
text-align - text horizontal align in the excel cell
vertical-align - vertical align in the excel cell
width - the excel column will get the highest width, it can be little bit inaccurate because of pixel to excel points conversion
height - the excel row will get the highest height
font-size - font size
colspan - numeric value that merges current column with columns to the right
rowspan - numeric value that merges current row with rows below.
overflow - the excel cell will have text wrap enabled if this is set to
scroll or
auto.
html string - the html source that will be transformed to an xlsx, the html should contain a table element
extractOptions object - additional options to pass to the specified
extract function
