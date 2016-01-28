About

This is yet another library to convert HTML into a vtree. It's used in conjunction with virtual-dom to convert template based views into virtual-dom views.

Note

As of v0.7.0, HTML attribute parsing has been improved by using React's list of attributes and properties to decide what to set on the VNode. This means that you should experience better compatibility and full support for HTML5. Custom attributes are also no longer lower cased automatically. Inline SVG is not yet supported, but will be worked on for the next version.

As of v0.6.0, converting sibling nodes without an enclosing parent tag returns an array of type VNode instead of throwing an error

As of v0.5.1, html-to-vdom no longer supports browsers without a full ES5 implementation.

As of v0.3.0, the VNode and VText classes need to be passed in during library initialization from the virtual-dom module you are using.

This is to reduce incompatibilties you might have due to depending on a different version of virtual-dom than the one this library would use.

Usage

var VNode = require ( 'virtual-dom/vnode/vnode' ); var VText = require ( 'virtual-dom/vnode/vtext' ); var convertHTML = require ( 'html-to-vdom' )({ VNode : VNode, VText : VText }); var html = '<div>Foobar</div>' ; var vtree = convertHTML(html); var createElement = require ( 'virtual-dom/create-element' ); var el = createElement(vtree); document .body.appendChild(el);

Specifying a key

In order for virtual-dom to detect moves it needs a key. To specify your own custom method of finding a key pass in a method that takes the current tag and returns the key.

var convertHTML = require ( 'html-to-vdom' )({ VNode : VNode, VText : VText }); convertHTML({ getVNodeKey : function ( attributes ) { return attributes.id; } }, '<div id="foo"></div>' );

If you have a single key method you can also pass the options first, allowing you to create a single bound method for all key lookups:

var convertHTMLWithKey = convertHTML.bind( null , { getVNodeKey : function ( attributes ) { return attributes.id; } }); convertHTMLWithKey( '<div id="foo"></div>' );

Credits

Thanks to: