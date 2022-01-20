openbase logo
htr

html-to-rtf

by Ozires R.S.O.F
1.3.3 (see all)

Convert html to rtf format in the server

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

HTML To RTF (Browser and Server)

This project convert html to rtf format in the Browser (v2.0.0+) and the server with NodeJS.

Installation

$ npm install html-to-rtf

Starting in the Browser

<html>
    <head>
      <title>Teste HTML TO RTF</title>
      <script src="./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/bundle.js"></script>
      <script type="text/javascript">
        window.onload = function() {
            const html =`<p style="color:#333;" align="center">text of p<b>start b <i>italic with bold</i>final text of b</b><i>italic<i>final text of p </p>`;

            document.getElementById('html').innerHTML = html;
            document.getElementById('rtf').innerHTML = htmlToRtf(html);
        }
      </script>

      <link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/style.css">
    </head>
    <body>
        <h1>HTML To RTF Example:</h1>
        <div class="container">
            <h2>HTML</h2>
            <textarea id="html" readonly></textarea>
        </div>

        <div class="container">
            <h2>RTF</h2>
            <textarea id="rtf" readonly></textarea>
        </div>
    </body>
  </html>
Observation:

There is a file example (index.html) in "./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/index.html"

Starting in the Server

var htmlToRtf = require('html-to-rtf');
var html = `
<h1>Title <span style="color:rgb(255,0,0);">with</span> tag h1<h1>
<div>
    <p style="color:#333; margin:5px;" class="test" align="center">
        text of paragraph <b>text with bold <i>text with italic and bold</i></b><i>text with italic</i>
    </p>
    <p style="color:rgb(255,0,0);" align="right">red paragraph => right with tag</p>
    <p style="color:rgb(0,0,255); text-align:center;">blue paragraph => center with style</p>
    <table>
        <tbody>
            <tr>
                <td><mark>column 1</mark></td>
                <td>column 2</td>
                <td><mark>column 3</mark></td>
                <td>column 4</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>content 1</td>
                <td>content 2<br></td>
                <td>content 3<br></td>
                <td>content 4<br></td>
            </tr>
        </tbody>
    </table>
</div>
`
htmlToRtf.saveRtfInFile('<Path>/<FileName>.rtf', htmlToRtf.convertHtmlToRtf(html))

Now test in your preferred text editor (wordpad, word, libreoffice, ...).

Important:

You can't copy the output of terminal. Save the output at a file.rtf

Allowed html tags

<b>, <br>, <center>, <div>, <em>, <font>, <h1>, <h2>, <h3>, <h4>,
<h5>, <h6>, <i>, <li>, <mark>, <p>, <ol>, <s>, <span>, <sub>, <sup>,
<strong>, <table>, <td>, <th>, <tr>, <u>, <ul>

Allowed style properties

color(Hex and Rgb), font-size(px), text-align

Running the tests

$ gulp tests

Author

  • Ozires R.S.O.F

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

