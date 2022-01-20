This project convert html to rtf format in the Browser (v2.0.0+) and the server with NodeJS.
$ npm install html-to-rtf
<html>
<head>
<title>Teste HTML TO RTF</title>
<script src="./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/bundle.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
window.onload = function() {
const html =`<p style="color:#333;" align="center">text of p<b>start b <i>italic with bold</i>final text of b</b><i>italic<i>final text of p </p>`;
document.getElementById('html').innerHTML = html;
document.getElementById('rtf').innerHTML = htmlToRtf(html);
}
</script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/style.css">
</head>
<body>
<h1>HTML To RTF Example:</h1>
<div class="container">
<h2>HTML</h2>
<textarea id="html" readonly></textarea>
</div>
<div class="container">
<h2>RTF</h2>
<textarea id="rtf" readonly></textarea>
</div>
</body>
</html>
There is a file example (index.html) in "./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/index.html"
Starting in the Server
var htmlToRtf = require('html-to-rtf');
var html = `
<h1>Title <span style="color:rgb(255,0,0);">with</span> tag h1<h1>
<div>
<p style="color:#333; margin:5px;" class="test" align="center">
text of paragraph <b>text with bold <i>text with italic and bold</i></b><i>text with italic</i>
</p>
<p style="color:rgb(255,0,0);" align="right">red paragraph => right with tag</p>
<p style="color:rgb(0,0,255); text-align:center;">blue paragraph => center with style</p>
<table>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td><mark>column 1</mark></td>
<td>column 2</td>
<td><mark>column 3</mark></td>
<td>column 4</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>content 1</td>
<td>content 2<br></td>
<td>content 3<br></td>
<td>content 4<br></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
`
htmlToRtf.saveRtfInFile('<Path>/<FileName>.rtf', htmlToRtf.convertHtmlToRtf(html))
Now test in your preferred text editor (wordpad, word, libreoffice, ...).
You can't copy the output of terminal. Save the output at a file.rtf
<b>, <br>, <center>, <div>, <em>, <font>, <h1>, <h2>, <h3>, <h4>,
<h5>, <h6>, <i>, <li>, <mark>, <p>, <ol>, <s>, <span>, <sub>, <sup>,
<strong>, <table>, <td>, <th>, <tr>, <u>, <ul>
color(Hex and Rgb), font-size(px), text-align
$ gulp tests
- Ozires R.S.O.F
This project is licensed under the MIT License