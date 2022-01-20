HTML To RTF (Browser and Server)

This project convert html to rtf format in the Browser (v2.0.0+) and the server with NodeJS.

Installation

$ npm install html- to -rtf

Starting in the Browser

< html > < head > < title > Teste HTML TO RTF </ title > < script src = "./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/bundle.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > window.onload = function () { const html =`<p style= "color:#333;" align= "center" >text of p<b>start b <i>italic with bold</i> final text of b</b><i>italic<i> final text of p </p>`; document.getElementById( 'html' ).innerHTML = html; document.getElementById( 'rtf' ).innerHTML = htmlToRtf(html); } </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/style.css" > </ head > < body > < h1 > HTML To RTF Example: </ h1 > < div class = "container" > < h2 > HTML </ h2 > < textarea id = "html" readonly > </ textarea > </ div > < div class = "container" > < h2 > RTF </ h2 > < textarea id = "rtf" readonly > </ textarea > </ div > </ body > </ html >

There is a file example (index.html) in "./node_modules/html-to-rtf/app/browser/index.html" Starting in the Server var htmlToRtf = require ( 'html-to-rtf' ); var html = ` <h1>Title <span style="color:rgb(255,0,0);">with</span> tag h1<h1> <div> <p style="color:#333; margin:5px;" class="test" align="center"> text of paragraph <b>text with bold <i>text with italic and bold</i></b><i>text with italic</i> </p> <p style="color:rgb(255,0,0);" align="right">red paragraph => right with tag</p> <p style="color:rgb(0,0,255); text-align:center;">blue paragraph => center with style</p> <table> <tbody> <tr> <td><mark>column 1</mark></td> <td>column 2</td> <td><mark>column 3</mark></td> <td>column 4</td> </tr> <tr> <td>content 1</td> <td>content 2<br></td> <td>content 3<br></td> <td>content 4<br></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> ` htmlToRtf.saveRtfInFile( '<Path>/<FileName>.rtf' , htmlToRtf.convertHtmlToRtf(html))

Now test in your preferred text editor (wordpad, word, libreoffice, ...).

You can't copy the output of terminal. Save the output at a file.rtf

< b > , < br > , < center > , < div > , < em > , < font > , < h1 > , < h2 > , < h3 > , < h4 > , < h5 > , < h6 > , < i > , < li > , < mark > , < p > , < ol > , < s > , < span > , < sub > , < sup > , < strong > , < table > , < td > , < th > , < tr > , < u > , < ul >

Allowed style properties

color(Hex and Rgb), font-size(px), text-align

Running the tests

gulp tests

Author

Ozires R.S.O.F

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License