pdfmake permits to easily create a PDF with JavaScript; however there is no support of HTML code, so I decided to create a module to handle this feature.

Online Demo

You can find the online demo at https://aymkdn.github.io/html-to-pdfmake/index.html

How to use

This module will convert some basic and valid HTML code to its equivalent in pdfmake.

Node

npm install html-to-pdfmake

var htmlToPdfmake = require ( "html-to-pdfmake" );

Example:

var pdfMake = require ( "pdfmake/build/pdfmake" ); var pdfFonts = require ( "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts" ); pdfMake.vfs = pdfFonts.pdfMake.vfs; var htmlToPdfmake = require ( "html-to-pdfmake" ); var html = htmlToPdfmake( ` <div> <h1>My title</h1> <p> This is a sentence with a <strong>bold word</strong>, <em>one in italic</em>, and <u>one with underline</u>. And finally <a href="https://www.somewhere.com">a link</a>. </p> </div> ` );

Browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/html-to-pdfmake/browser.js" > </ script >

Example:

< html lang = 'en' > < head > < meta charset = 'utf-8' > < title > my example </ title > < script src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pdfmake@latest/build/pdfmake.min.js' > </ script > < script src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pdfmake@latest/build/vfs_fonts.min.js' > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/html-to-pdfmake/browser.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > […] < script > var val = htmlToPdfmake( "your html code here" ); var dd = {content:val}; pdfMake.createPdf(dd).download(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Documentation

Options

Some options can be passed to htmlToPdfmake function as a second argument.

window

If you use Node, then you'll have to pass the window object (see below).

defaultStyles

You can overwrite the default styles using defaultStyles (see below).

imagesByReference

If you're using html-to-pdfmake in a web browser with images, then you can set this option to true and it will automatically load your images in your PDF using the {images} option of PDFMake.

Using this option will change the output of html-to-pdfmake that will return an object with {content, images} .

Example:

var ret = htmlToPdfmake( `<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/200">` , { imagesByReference : true }); var dd = { content :ret.content, images :ret.images } pdfMake.createPdf(dd).download();

fontSizes

You can overwrite the default sizes for the old HTML4 tag <font> by using fontSizes . It must be an array with 7 values (see below).

tableAutoSize

By passing tableAutoSize with true , then the program will try to define widths and heights for the tables, based on CSS properties width and height that have been provided to TH or TD .

Example:

var html = htmlToPdfmake( `<table> <tr style="height:100px"> <td style="width:250px">height:100px / width:250px</td> <td>height:100px / width:'auto'</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="width:100px">Here it will use 250px for the width because we have to use the largest col's width</td> <td style="height:200px">height:200px / width:'auto'</td> </tr> </table>` , { tableAutoSize : true }); [ { "table" : { "body" : [ [ … ] ], "widths" : [ 188 , "auto" ], "heights" : [ 75 , 151 ] } } ]

replaceText

By passing replaceText as a function with two parameters ( text and nodes ) you can modify the text of all the nodes in your HTML document.

Example:

var html = htmlToPdfmake( `<p style='text-align: justify;'>Lorem Ipsum is simply d-ummy text of th-e printing and typese-tting industry. Lorem Ipsum has b-een the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s</p>` , { replaceText : function ( text, nodes ) { return text.replace( /-/g , "\\u2011" ); } });

customTag

If your HTML code doesn't use regular HTML tags, then you can use customTag to define your own result.

Example with a QR code generator:

var html = htmlToPdfMake( `<code typecode="QR" style="foreground:black;background:yellow;fit:300px">texto in code</code>` , {, customTag : function ( params ) { var ret = params.ret; var element = params.element; var parents = params.parents; switch (ret.nodeName) { case "CODE" : { ret = this .applyStyle({ ret :ret, parents :parents.concat([element])}); ret.qr = ret.text[ 0 ].text; switch (element.getAttribute( "typecode" )){ case 'QR' : delete ret.text; ret.nodeName= 'QR' ; if (!ret.style || ! Array .isArray(ret.style)){ ret.style = []; } ret.style.push( 'html-qr' ); break ; } break ; } } return ret; } });

The below HTML tags are supported:

A (with external and internal links)

(with external and internal links) DIV / P / SPAN

/ / B / STRONG

/ I / EM

/ S

UL / OL / LI

/ / TABLE / THEAD / TBODY / TFOOTER / TR / TH / TD

/ / / / / / H1 to H6

to FONT

IMG

SVG

SUP / SUB

CSS properties supported

CSS can create very complex design, however this framework can only handle the most simple HTML / CSS. The support of CSS style is limited and might not work in all cases with all values:

background-color

border

color

font-family

font-style (with italic )

(with ) font-weight (with bold )

(with ) height

margin

text-align

text-decoration

text-indent

white-space (with break-spaces and pre* )

(with and ) width

Default styles

I've defined some default styles for the supported element.

For example, using a <STRONG> will display the word in bold. Or, a link will appear in blue with an underline, and so on...

Here is the list of defaults styles:

{ b : { bold : true }, strong : { bold : true }, u : { decoration : 'underline' }, s : { decoration : 'lineThrough' }, em : { italics : true }, i : { italics : true }, h1 : { fontSize : 24 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, h2 : { fontSize : 22 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, h3 : { fontSize : 20 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, h4 : { fontSize : 18 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, h5 : { fontSize : 16 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, h6 : { fontSize : 14 , bold : true , marginBottom : 5 }, a : { color : 'blue' , decoration : 'underline' }, strike : { decoration : 'lineThrough' }, p : { margin :[ 0 , 5 , 0 , 10 ]}, ul : { marginBottom : 5 }, li : { marginLeft : 5 }, table : { marginBottom : 5 }, th : { bold : true , fillColor : '#EEEEEE' } }

For the old HTML4 tag <font> , the size attributes can have a value from 1 to 7, which will be converted to 10pt, 14pt, 16pt, 18pt, 20pt, 24pt, or 28pt.

Please, note that the above default styles are stronger than the ones defined in the style classes. Read below how to overwrite them.

Customize style

Each converted element will have an associated style-class called html-tagname .

For example, if you want all <STRONG> tags to be highlighted with a yellow backgroud you can use html-strong in the styles definition:

var html = htmlToPdfmake( ` <p> This sentence has <strong>a highlighted word</strong>, but not only. </p> ` ); var docDefinition = { content : [ html ], styles :{ 'html-strong' :{ background : 'yellow' } } }; var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);

CSS class and style

The class and styles for the elements will also be added.

var html = htmlToPdfmake( ` <p> This sentence has <span style="font-weight:bold" class="red">a bold and red word</span>. </p> ` ); var docDefinition = { content : [ html ], styles :{ red :{ color : 'red' } } }; var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);

Please, note that the default styles are stronger than the ones defined in the style classes. For example, if you define a class html-a to change all links in purple, then it won't work because the default styles will overwrite it:

var docDefinition = { content : [ html ], styles :{ 'html-a' :{ color : 'purple' } } };

To make it work, you have to either delete the default styles, or change it with a new value. Starting v1.1.0 , an option parameter is available as a second parameter.

Example: you want <li> to not have a margin-left, and <a> to be 'purple' and without 'underline' style:

var html = htmlToPdfmake( '<ul><li>this is <a href="...">a link</a></li><li>another item</li><li class="with-margin">3rd item with a margin</li></ul>' , { defaultStyles :{ a :{ color : 'purple' , decoration : '' }, li : '' } }); var docDefinition = { content : [ html ], styles :{ 'with-margin' :{ marginLeft : 30 } } };

Units

PDFMake uses pt units for the numbers. html-to-pdfmake will check the inline style to see if a number with unit is provided, then it will convert it to pt .

It only works for px , pt , em and rem (for em / rem it's based on 1rem = 16px );

Examples:

font-size:16px will be converted to fontSize:12

will be converted to margin:1em will be converted to margin:12

If you use html-to-pdfmake in a Web browser, then you could just pass the option imagesByReference with the value true and the images will be passed by references (starting from PDFMake v0.1.67).

Otherwise the src attribute must be a base64 encoded content (as describe in the PDFMake documentation) or a reference (see more here).

You can check this Stackoverflow question to know the different ways to get a base64 encoded content from an image.

page break

You can use pageBreakBefore and a CSS class that you'll apply to your elements to identify when to add a page break:

var html = htmlToPdfmake( ` <div> <h1>My title on page 1</h1> <p> This is my paragraph on page 1. </p> <h1 class="pdf-pagebreak-before">My title on page 2</h1> <p>This is my paragraph on page 2.</p> </div> ` ); var docDefinition = { content : [ html ], pageBreakBefore : function ( currentNode ) { return currentNode.style && currentNode.style.indexOf( 'pdf-pagebreak-before' ) > -1 ; } }; var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);

See example.js to see another example.

Special properties

PDFMake provides some special attributes, like widths or heights for table , or fit for image , and more. To apply these special attributes, you have to use the attribute data-pdfmake on your HTML elements, and then pass the special attributes as a JSON string.

< table data-pdfmake = "{'widths':[100,'*','auto'],'heights':40}" > < tr > < td colspan = "3" > Table with < b > widths=[100,"*","auto"] </ b > and < b > heights=40 </ b > </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td > Cell1 </ td > < td > Cell2 </ td > < td > Cell3 </ td > </ tr > </ table >

The expression provided by data-pdfmake must be a valid JSON string because it will be translated with JSON.parse() .

An <hr> can also be customized using data-pdfmake . Some default styles are applied to this element:

{ left : 0 , width : 514 , color : 'black' , thickness : 0.5 , margin :[ 0 , 12 , 0 , 12 ] }

See the example.js file to see a <hr> example.

Use with Node

To use it in a Node script you need to install jsdom :

npm install jsdom

Then in your JS file:

var pdfMake = require ( "pdfmake/build/pdfmake" ); var pdfFonts = require ( "pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts" ); pdfMake.vfs = pdfFonts.pdfMake.vfs; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var jsdom = require ( "jsdom" ); var { JSDOM } = jsdom; var { window } = new JSDOM( "" ); var htmlToPdfMake = require ( "html-to-pdfmake" ); var html = htmlToPdfMake( `<div>the html code</div>` , { window : window }); var docDefinition = { content : [ html ] }; var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition); pdfDocGenerator.getBuffer( function ( buffer ) { fs.writeFileSync( 'example.pdf' , buffer); });

Examples

You can find more examples in example.js which will create example.pdf:

npm install node example.js

