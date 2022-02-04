pdfmake permits to easily create a PDF with JavaScript; however there is no support of HTML code, so I decided to create a module to handle this feature.
You can find the online demo at https://aymkdn.github.io/html-to-pdfmake/index.html
This module will convert some basic and valid HTML code to its equivalent in pdfmake.
npm install html-to-pdfmake
var htmlToPdfmake = require("html-to-pdfmake");
// or:
// import htmlToPdfmake from "html-to-pdfmake"
Example:
var pdfMake = require("pdfmake/build/pdfmake");
var pdfFonts = require("pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts");
pdfMake.vfs = pdfFonts.pdfMake.vfs;
var htmlToPdfmake = require("html-to-pdfmake");
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`
<div>
<h1>My title</h1>
<p>
This is a sentence with a <strong>bold word</strong>, <em>one in italic</em>,
and <u>one with underline</u>. And finally <a href="https://www.somewhere.com">a link</a>.
</p>
</div>
`);
/*
it will return:
{
stack:[
{
text: 'My title',
fontSize: 24,
bold: true,
marginBottom: 5,
style: ['html-h1']
},
{
text: [
{
text: 'This is a sentence with a '
},
{
text: 'bold word',
bold: true,
style: ['html-strong']
},
{
text: ', '
},
{
text: 'one in italic',
italics: true,
style: ['html-em']
},
{
text: ', and '
},
{
text: 'one with underline',
decoration: 'underline',
style: ['html-u']
},
{
text: '. And finally '
},
{
text: 'a link',
color: 'blue',
decoration: 'underline',
link: 'https://www.somewhere.com',
style: ['html-a']
},
{
text: '.'
}
],
margin: [0, 5, 0, 10],
style: ['html-p']
}
],
style: ['html-div']
}
*/
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/html-to-pdfmake/browser.js"></script>
Example:
<!doctype html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<title>my example</title>
<!-- pdfmake files: -->
<script src='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pdfmake@latest/build/pdfmake.min.js'></script>
<script src='https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/pdfmake@latest/build/vfs_fonts.min.js'></script>
<!-- html-to-pdfmake file: -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/html-to-pdfmake/browser.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
[…]
<script>
var val = htmlToPdfmake("your html code here");
var dd = {content:val};
pdfMake.createPdf(dd).download();
</script>
</body>
</html>
Some options can be passed to
htmlToPdfmake function as a second argument.
window
If you use Node, then you'll have to pass the
window object (see below).
defaultStyles
You can overwrite the default styles using
defaultStyles (see below).
imagesByReference
If you're using
html-to-pdfmake in a web browser with images, then you can set this option to
true and it will automatically load your images in your PDF using the
{images} option of PDFMake.
Using this option will change the output of
html-to-pdfmake that will return an object with
{content, images}.
Example:
var ret = htmlToPdfmake(`<img src="https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/200">`, {
imagesByReference:true
});
// 'ret' contains:
// {
// "content":[
// [
// {
// "nodeName":"IMG",
// "image":"img_ref_0",
// "style":["html-img"]
// }
// ]
// ],
// "images":{
// "img_ref_0":"https://picsum.photos/seed/picsum/200"
// }
// }
var dd = {
content:ret.content,
images:ret.images
}
pdfMake.createPdf(dd).download();
fontSizes
You can overwrite the default sizes for the old HTML4 tag
<font> by using
fontSizes. It must be an array with 7 values (see below).
tableAutoSize
By passing
tableAutoSize with
true, then the program will try to define
widths and
heights for the tables, based on CSS properties
width and
height that have been provided to
TH or
TD.
Example:
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`<table>
<tr style="height:100px">
<td style="width:250px">height:100px / width:250px</td>
<td>height:100px / width:'auto'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="width:100px">Here it will use 250px for the width because we have to use the largest col's width</td>
<td style="height:200px">height:200px / width:'auto'</td>
</tr>
</table>`, {
tableAutoSize:true
});
// it will return something like:
[ {
"table": {
"body": [ [ … ] ],
"widths": [ 188, "auto" ],
"heights": [ 75, 151 ]
}
} ]
replaceText
By passing
replaceText as a function with two parameters (
text and
nodes) you can modify the text of all the nodes in your HTML document.
Example:
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`<p style='text-align: justify;'>Lorem Ipsum is simply d-ummy text of th-e printing and typese-tting industry. Lorem Ipsum has b-een the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s</p>`, {
replaceText:function(text, nodes) {
// 'nodes' contains all the parent nodes for the text
return text.replace(/-/g, "\\u2011"); // it will replace any occurrence of '-' with '\\u2011' in "Lorem Ipsum is simply d-ummy text […] dummy text ever since the 1500s"
}
});
customTag
If your HTML code doesn't use regular HTML tags, then you can use
customTag to define your own result.
Example with a QR code generator:
var html = htmlToPdfMake(`<code typecode="QR" style="foreground:black;background:yellow;fit:300px">texto in code</code>`, {,
customTag:function(params) {
var ret = params.ret;
var element = params.element;
var parents = params.parents;
switch(ret.nodeName) {
case "CODE": {
ret = this.applyStyle({ret:ret, parents:parents.concat([element])});
ret.qr = ret.text[0].text;
switch(element.getAttribute("typecode")){
case 'QR':
delete ret.text;
ret.nodeName='QR';
if(!ret.style || !Array.isArray(ret.style)){
ret.style = [];
}
ret.style.push('html-qr');
break;
}
break;
}
}
return ret;
}
});
The below HTML tags are supported:
A (with external and internal links)
DIV /
P /
SPAN
B /
STRONG
I /
EM
S
UL /
OL /
LI
TABLE /
THEAD /
TBODY /
TFOOTER /
TR /
TH /
TD
H1 to
H6
FONT
IMG
SVG
SUP /
SUB
CSS can create very complex design, however this framework can only handle the most simple HTML / CSS. The support of CSS style is limited and might not work in all cases with all values:
background-color
border
color
font-family
font-style (with
italic)
font-weight (with
bold)
height
margin
text-align
text-decoration
text-indent
white-space (with
break-spaces and
pre*)
width
I've defined some default styles for the supported element.
For example, using a <STRONG> will display the word in bold. Or, a link will appear in blue with an underline, and so on...
Here is the list of defaults styles:
{
b: {bold:true},
strong: {bold:true},
u: {decoration:'underline'},
s: {decoration: 'lineThrough'},
em: {italics:true},
i: {italics:true},
h1: {fontSize:24, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
h2: {fontSize:22, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
h3: {fontSize:20, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
h4: {fontSize:18, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
h5: {fontSize:16, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
h6: {fontSize:14, bold:true, marginBottom:5},
a: {color:'blue', decoration:'underline'},
strike: {decoration: 'lineThrough'},
p: {margin:[0, 5, 0, 10]},
ul: {marginBottom:5},
li: {marginLeft:5},
table: {marginBottom:5},
th: {bold:true, fillColor:'#EEEEEE'}
}
For the old HTML4 tag
<font>, the
size attributes can have a value from 1 to 7, which will be converted to 10pt, 14pt, 16pt, 18pt, 20pt, 24pt, or 28pt.
Please, note that the above default styles are stronger than the ones defined in the style classes. Read below how to overwrite them.
Each converted element will have an associated style-class called
html-tagname.
For example, if you want all <STRONG> tags to be highlighted with a yellow backgroud you can use
html-strong in the
styles definition:
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`
<p>
This sentence has <strong>a highlighted word</strong>, but not only.
</p>
`);
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
],
styles:{
'html-strong':{
background:'yellow' // it will add a yellow background to all <STRONG> elements
}
}
};
var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);
The
class and
styles for the elements will also be added.
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`
<p>
This sentence has <span style="font-weight:bold" class="red">a bold and red word</span>.
</p>
`);
/*
It returns:
{
text: [
{
text: 'This sentence has '
},
{
text: 'a bold and red word',
style: ['red', 'html-span'], // 'red' added because of `class="red"`
bold: true // added because of `style="font-weight:bold"`
},
{
text: '.'
}
],
margin: [0, 5, 0, 10],
style: ['html-p']
}
*/
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
],
styles:{
red:{ // we define the class called "red"
color:'red'
}
}
};
var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);
Please, note that the default styles are stronger than the ones defined in the style classes. For example, if you define a class
html-a to change all links in purple, then it won't work because the default styles will overwrite it:
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
],
styles:{
'html-a':{
color:'purple' // it won't work: all links will remain 'blue'
}
}
};
To make it work, you have to either delete the default styles, or change it with a new value. Starting
v1.1.0, an option parameter is available as a second parameter.
Example: you want
<li> to not have a margin-left, and
<a> to be 'purple' and without 'underline' style:
var html = htmlToPdfmake('<ul><li>this is <a href="...">a link</a></li><li>another item</li><li class="with-margin">3rd item with a margin</li></ul>', {
defaultStyles:{ // change the default styles
a:{ // for <A>
color:'purple', // all links should be 'purple'
decoration:'' // remove underline
},
li:'' // remove all default styles for <LI>
}
});
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
],
styles:{
'with-margin':{
marginLeft: 30 // apply a margin with the specific class is used
}
}
};
PDFMake uses
pt units for the numbers.
html-to-pdfmake will check the inline style to see if a number with unit is provided, then it will convert it to
pt.
It only works for
px,
pt,
em and
rem (for
em/
rem it's based on
1rem = 16px);
Examples:
font-size:16px will be converted to
fontSize:12
margin:1em will be converted to
margin:12
<img>
If you use
html-to-pdfmake in a Web browser, then you could just pass the option
imagesByReference with the value
true and the images will be passed by references (starting from PDFMake v0.1.67).
Otherwise the
src attribute must be a base64 encoded content (as describe in the PDFMake documentation) or a reference (see more here).
You can check this Stackoverflow question to know the different ways to get a base64 encoded content from an image.
You can use
pageBreakBefore and a CSS class that you'll apply to your elements to identify when to add a page break:
var html = htmlToPdfmake(`
<div>
<h1>My title on page 1</h1>
<p>
This is my paragraph on page 1.
</p>
<h1 class="pdf-pagebreak-before">My title on page 2</h1>
<p>This is my paragraph on page 2.</p>
</div>
`);
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
],
pageBreakBefore: function(currentNode) {
return currentNode.style && currentNode.style.indexOf('pdf-pagebreak-before') > -1;
}
};
var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);
See example.js to see another example.
PDFMake provides some special attributes, like
widths or
heights for
table, or
fit for
image, and more.
To apply these special attributes, you have to use the attribute
data-pdfmake on your HTML elements, and then pass the special attributes as a JSON string.
<!-- Example with `widths:[100,"*","auto"]` and `heights:40` to apply to a `table`. -->
<table data-pdfmake="{'widths':[100,'*','auto'],'heights':40}">
<tr>
<td colspan="3">Table with <b>widths=[100,"*","auto"]</b> and <b>heights=40</b></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Cell1</td>
<td>Cell2</td>
<td>Cell3</td>
</tr>
</table>
The expression provided by
data-pdfmake must be a valid JSON string because it will be translated with
JSON.parse().
<hr>
An
<hr> can also be customized using
data-pdfmake. Some default styles are applied to this element:
{
left:0, // the left position
width:514, // should be OK with a A4 page
color:'black', // the color of the line
thickness:0.5, // how thick the line must be
margin:[0,12,0,12] // same order as PDFMake, meaning: [left, top, right, bottom]
}
See the example.js file to see a
<hr> example.
To use it in a Node script you need to install
jsdom:
npm install jsdom
Then in your JS file:
var pdfMake = require("pdfmake/build/pdfmake");
var pdfFonts = require("pdfmake/build/vfs_fonts");
pdfMake.vfs = pdfFonts.pdfMake.vfs;
var fs = require('fs');
var jsdom = require("jsdom");
var { JSDOM } = jsdom;
var { window } = new JSDOM("");
var htmlToPdfMake = require("html-to-pdfmake");
var html = htmlToPdfMake(`<div>the html code</div>`, {window:window});
var docDefinition = {
content: [
html
]
};
var pdfDocGenerator = pdfMake.createPdf(docDefinition);
pdfDocGenerator.getBuffer(function(buffer) {
fs.writeFileSync('example.pdf', buffer);
});
You can find more examples in example.js which will create example.pdf:
npm install
node example.js
You can support my work by making a donation, or by visiting my Github Sponsors page. Thank you!