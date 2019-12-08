openbase logo
htd

html-to-draftjs

by Jyoti Puri
1.5.0 (see all)

A library for converting plain HTML to DraftJS Editor content. Build for use with **[react-draft-wysiwyg](https://github.com/jpuri/react-draft-wysiwyg)**.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

209K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

