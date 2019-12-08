HTML To DraftJS

A library for converting plain HTML to DraftJS Editor content. Build for use with react-draft-wysiwyg.

Installation

npm install html- to -draftjs

Usage

import { EditorState, ContentState } from 'draft-js' ; import htmlToDraft from 'html-to-draftjs' ; const blocksFromHtml = htmlToDraft( this .props.content); const { contentBlocks, entityMap } = blocksFromHtml; const contentState = ContentState.createFromBlockArray(contentBlocks, entityMap); const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(contentState);

(optional) customChunkRenderer

Use to define additional html nodes. Only supports atomic blocks.

nodeName: string - the name of the node, in lowercase

node: HTMLElement - the parsed node itself

This renderer function is executed before any other html to draft conversion. Return nothing (or something falsy) to continue with the normal translation.

Example:

htmlToDraft ( '<hr/>' , (nodeName, node) => { if (nodeName === 'hr' ) { return { type : 'HORIZONTAL_RULE' , mutability : 'MUTABLE' , data : {} }; } })