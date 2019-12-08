A library for converting plain HTML to DraftJS Editor content. Build for use with react-draft-wysiwyg.
npm install html-to-draftjs --save
import { EditorState, ContentState } from 'draft-js';
import htmlToDraft from 'html-to-draftjs';
const blocksFromHtml = htmlToDraft(this.props.content);
const { contentBlocks, entityMap } = blocksFromHtml;
const contentState = ContentState.createFromBlockArray(contentBlocks, entityMap);
const editorState = EditorState.createWithContent(contentState);
Use to define additional html nodes. Only supports atomic blocks.
This renderer function is executed before any other html to draft conversion. Return nothing (or something falsy) to continue with the normal translation.
Example:
htmlToDraft('<hr/>', (nodeName, node) => {
if (nodeName === 'hr') {
return {
type: 'HORIZONTAL_RULE',
mutability: 'MUTABLE',
data: {}
};
}
})
Take Care: Plz not use version
1.2.0 it has build issues.