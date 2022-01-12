openbase logo
by Antonio Villagra De La Cruz
4.0.0

📄 - ES6 Tagged Template for compiling HTML template strings

Readme

html-template-tag

version issues downloads license

ES6 Tagged Template for compiling HTML template strings.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm:

npm install html-template-tag

Usage

String Interpolation

At its core, this module just performs simple ES6 string interpolation.

var html = require("html-template-tag");
// - or - import { html } from "html-template-tag";

var name = `Antonio`;
var string = html`Hello, ${name}!`;
// "Hello, Antonio!"

Nevertheless, it escapes HTML special characters without refraining its use in loops!

var html = require("html-template-tag");
// - or - import { html } from "html-template-tag";

var names = ["Antonio", "Megan", "/><script>alert('xss')</script>"];
var string = html`
    <ul>
        ${names.map((name) => html`
            <li>Hello, ${name}!</li>
        `)}
    </ul>
`;
// "<ul><li>Hello, Antonio!</li><li>Hello, Megan!</li><li>Hello, /&gt;&lt;script&gt;alert(&#39;xss&#39;)&lt;/script&gt;!</li></ul>"

Skip autoscaping

You can use double dollar signs in interpolation to mark the value as safe (which means that this variable will not be escaped).

var name = `<strong>Antonio</strong>`;
var string = html`Hello, $${name}!`;
// "Hello, <strong>Antonio</strong>!"

HTML Template Pre-Compiling

This small module can also be used to pre-compile HTML templates:

var html = require("html-template-tag");
// - or - import { html } from "html-template-tag";

var data = {
    count: 2,
    names: ["Antonio", "Megan"]
};

var template = ({names}) => html`
    <ul>
        ${names.map((name) => html`
            <li>Hello, ${name}!</li>
        `)}
    </ul>
`;

var string = template(data);
/* 
    "
    <ul>
        <li>Hello, Antonio!</li>
        <li>Hello, Megan!</li>
    </ul>
    "
*/

NB: The formating of the string literal is kept.

License

MIT

Thanks

The code for this module has been heavily inspired on Axel Rauschmayer's post on HTML templating with ES6 template strings and Stefan Bieschewski's comment.

