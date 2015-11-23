build templates with ordinary html for node and browsers

Write plain html and use css selectors to modify the html.

example

Put template= attributes on the elements you want to turn into templates.

Here we'll make a template called "skill" on a <tr> :

< html > < body > < h1 > list of skills </ h1 > < table class = "skill" > < tr > < th > skill name </ th > < th > skill level </ th > </ tr > < tr template = "skill" > < td key = "name" > </ td > < td key = "level" > </ td > </ tr > </ table > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

in node

In node we can do:

var template = require ( 'html-template' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var html = template(); var skills = html.template( 'skill' ); fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/skills.html' ) .pipe(html) .pipe(process.stdout) ; skills.write({ '[key=name]' : 'macaroni pictures' , '[key=level]' : '40%' }); skills.write({ '[key=name]' : 'quilting' , '[key=level]' : '5000%' }); skills.write({ '[key=name]' : 'blinky lights' , '[key=level]' : '50%' }); skills.end();

to produce:

< html > < body > < h1 > list of skills </ h1 > < table class = "skill" > < tr > < th > skill name </ th > < th > skill level </ th > </ tr > < tr template = "skill" style = "display:none" > < td key = "name" > </ td > < td key = "level" > </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td key = "name" > macaroni pictures </ td > < td key = "level" > 40% </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td key = "name" > quilting </ td > < td key = "level" > 5000% </ td > </ tr > < tr > < td key = "name" > blinky lights </ td > < td key = "level" > 50% </ td > </ tr > </ table > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

in browsers

In the browser, do:

var html = require ( 'html-template' )(); var skills = html.template( 'skill' ); skills.write({ '[key=name]' : 'tap dancing' , '[key=level]' : '15%' }); skills.write({ '[key=name]' : 'baton twirling' , '[key=level]' : '95%' });

and new elements will be generated dynamically.

node methods

var template = require ( 'html-template' )

var html = template()

Create a new html template stream html that takes html input with template attributes and produces html output with expanded template data.

var t = html.template(name, opts)

Load a template t by its template name in the html.

Optionally:

opts.include - when false , do not include the original template in the html output. Otherwise include the original template with style="display:none" so the template can be loaded in the browser to create additional output.

Write row , an object mapping css selector keys to hyperglue-style values, to the output stream.

browser methods

var template = require ( 'html-template' ) var streamTemplate = require ( 'html-template/stream' )

var html = template()

Create a new html instance.

var t = html.template(name)

Load a template t by its template name in the html.

Write a hyperglue-style object mapping css selectors to attributes and content to the page.

var elem = t.create(row)

Create a hyperglue-style object mapping without inserting the element elem to the DOM.

var html = streamTemplate()

Create an html that will create real stream template ( t )s.

install

With npm do:

npm install html-template

license

MIT