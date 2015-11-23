build templates with ordinary html for node and browsers
Write plain html and use css selectors to modify the html.
Put
template= attributes on the elements you want to turn into templates.
Here we'll make a template called
"skill" on a
<tr>:
<html>
<body>
<h1>list of skills</h1>
<table class="skill">
<tr>
<th>skill name</th>
<th>skill level</th>
</tr>
<tr template="skill">
<td key="name"></td>
<td key="level"></td>
</tr>
</table>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
In node we can do:
var template = require('html-template');
var fs = require('fs');
var html = template();
var skills = html.template('skill');
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/skills.html')
.pipe(html)
.pipe(process.stdout)
;
skills.write({
'[key=name]': 'macaroni pictures',
'[key=level]': '40%'
});
skills.write({
'[key=name]': 'quilting',
'[key=level]': '5000%'
});
skills.write({
'[key=name]': 'blinky lights',
'[key=level]': '50%'
});
skills.end();
to produce:
<html>
<body>
<h1>list of skills</h1>
<table class="skill">
<tr>
<th>skill name</th>
<th>skill level</th>
</tr>
<tr template="skill" style="display:none">
<td key="name"></td>
<td key="level"></td>
</tr><tr>
<td key="name">macaroni pictures</td>
<td key="level">40%</td>
</tr><tr>
<td key="name">quilting</td>
<td key="level">5000%</td>
</tr><tr>
<td key="name">blinky lights</td>
<td key="level">50%</td>
</tr>
</table>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
In the browser, do:
var html = require('html-template')();
var skills = html.template('skill');
skills.write({
'[key=name]': 'tap dancing',
'[key=level]': '15%'
});
skills.write({
'[key=name]': 'baton twirling',
'[key=level]': '95%'
});
and new elements will be generated dynamically.
var template = require('html-template')
Create a new html template stream
html that takes html input with
template
attributes and produces html output with expanded template data.
Load a template
t by its template
name in the html.
Optionally:
opts.include - when
false, do not include the original template in the
html output. Otherwise include the original template with
style="display:none" so the template can be loaded in the browser to create
additional output.
Write
row, an object mapping css selector keys to
hyperglue-style values,
to the output stream.
var template = require('html-template')
var streamTemplate = require('html-template/stream')
Create a new
html instance.
Load a template
t by its template
name in the html.
Write a hyperglue-style object mapping css selectors to attributes and content to the page.
Create a hyperglue-style object mapping
without inserting the element
elem to the DOM.
Create an
html that will create real stream template (
t)s.
With npm do:
npm install html-template
MIT