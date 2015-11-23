openbase logo
Readme

html-template

build templates with ordinary html for node and browsers

Write plain html and use css selectors to modify the html.

build status

example

Put template= attributes on the elements you want to turn into templates.

Here we'll make a template called "skill" on a <tr>:

<html>
  <body>
    <h1>list of skills</h1>
    <table class="skill">
      <tr>
        <th>skill name</th>
        <th>skill level</th>
      </tr>
      <tr template="skill">
        <td key="name"></td>
        <td key="level"></td>
      </tr>
    </table>
    <script src="bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

in node

In node we can do:

var template = require('html-template');
var fs = require('fs');

var html = template();
var skills = html.template('skill');
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/skills.html')
    .pipe(html)
    .pipe(process.stdout)
;

skills.write({
    '[key=name]': 'macaroni pictures',
    '[key=level]': '40%'
});
skills.write({
    '[key=name]': 'quilting',
    '[key=level]': '5000%'
});
skills.write({
    '[key=name]': 'blinky lights',
    '[key=level]': '50%'
});
skills.end();

to produce:

<html>
  <body>
    <h1>list of skills</h1>
    <table class="skill">
      <tr>
        <th>skill name</th>
        <th>skill level</th>
      </tr>
      <tr template="skill" style="display:none">
        <td key="name"></td>
        <td key="level"></td>
      </tr><tr>
        <td key="name">macaroni pictures</td>
        <td key="level">40%</td>
      </tr><tr>
        <td key="name">quilting</td>
        <td key="level">5000%</td>
      </tr><tr>
        <td key="name">blinky lights</td>
        <td key="level">50%</td>
      </tr>
    </table>
    <script src="bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

in browsers

In the browser, do:

var html = require('html-template')();
var skills = html.template('skill');

skills.write({
    '[key=name]': 'tap dancing',
    '[key=level]': '15%'
});
skills.write({
    '[key=name]': 'baton twirling',
    '[key=level]': '95%'
});

and new elements will be generated dynamically.

node methods

var template = require('html-template')

var html = template()

Create a new html template stream html that takes html input with template attributes and produces html output with expanded template data.

var t = html.template(name, opts)

Load a template t by its template name in the html.

Optionally:

  • opts.include - when false, do not include the original template in the html output. Otherwise include the original template with style="display:none" so the template can be loaded in the browser to create additional output.

t.write(row)

Write row, an object mapping css selector keys to hyperglue-style values, to the output stream.

browser methods

var template = require('html-template')
var streamTemplate = require('html-template/stream')

var html = template()

Create a new html instance.

var t = html.template(name)

Load a template t by its template name in the html.

t.write(row)

Write a hyperglue-style object mapping css selectors to attributes and content to the page.

var elem = t.create(row)

Create a hyperglue-style object mapping without inserting the element elem to the DOM.

var html = streamTemplate()

Create an html that will create real stream template (t)s.

install

With npm do:

npm install html-template

license

MIT

