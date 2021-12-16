This library takes some HTML source code, provided as a string, and generates an AST. An error will be generated describing what is malformed in the source document if the AST cannot be generated.

Note: this project is work-in-progress and is not fully spec-compliant.

See todo.md for plans for current and future releases.

The parser implements the basic components of the HTML 5 spec, such as:

doctype definition

HTML 5 elements

HTML 5 attributes

Enhanced validation for script , style , link and meta elements

Basic support for iframe elements

HTML comments

Conditional comments

Allowed <input> element type values and the attributes supported by each type

Hierarchal rules, such as: a properly-formed HTML 5 document should have a title element with contents within the head tag

Void elements < img src = "cat.gif" >

Void attributes < script async > </ script >

Normal attributes < p class = "foo" > </ p >

Install

npm install html-tag-validator

Usage

The library exposes a single function that accepts two arguments: a string containing HTML, and a callback function. The callback should be in the form:

function ( err, ast ) { if (err) { console .log(err.message); } else { console .log(ast); } }

Default syntax

var htmlTagValidator = require ( 'html-tag-validator' ), sampleHtml = "<html>" + "<head><title>hello world</title></head>" + "<body><p style='color: pink;'>my cool page</p></body>" + "</html>" ; htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, function ( err, ast ) { if (err) { throw err; } else { console .log(ast); } });

Produces the following AST:

doctype: null document: - type: element void: false name: html attributes: {} children: - type: element void: false name: head attributes: {} children: - type: title attributes: {} contents: hello world - type: element void: false name: body attributes: {} children: - type: element void: false name: p attributes: style: color: pink; children: - type: text contents: my cool page

Passing in options

Currently, you can provide custom attribute names to merge with the default values, custom validation rules, and global settings such as the output format for the validation messages.

var htmlTagValidator = require ( 'html-tag-validator' ), sampleHtml = "<html>" + "<head><title>hello world</title></head>" + "<body>" + "<p *ngFor=\"let item of items\" (click)=\"func(item)\">" + "my cool page" + "</p>" + "</body>" + "</html>" ; htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, { settings : { format : 'plain' , verbose : false , preserveCase : true }, tags : { normal : [ 'template' ] }, attributes : { '_' : { mixed : /^((\*ng)|(^\[[\S]+\]$)|(^\([\S]+\)$))|(^\[\([\S]+\)\]$)/ } } }, function ( err, ast ) { if (err) { throw err; } else { console .log(ast); } });

var htmlTagValidator = require ( 'html-tag-validator' ), sampleHtml = "<html>" + "<head><title>hello world</title></head>" + "<body><p (click)='myCoolFunc()'>my cool page</p></body>" + "</html>" ; htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, { 'settings' : { 'format' : 'plain' }, 'attributes' : { 'table' : { 'normal' : [ 'align' , 'bgcolor' , 'border' , 'cellpadding' , 'cellspacing' , 'frame' , 'rules' , 'summary' , 'width' ] }, 'td' : { 'normal' : [ 'height' , 'width' , 'bgcolor' ] } } }, function ( err, ast ) { if (err) { throw err; } else { console .log(ast); } });

Contributing

Once the dependencies are installed, start development with the following command:

grunt test - Automatically compile the parser and run the tests in test/index-spec.js .

grunt debug - Run tests with --inspect flag and extended output

grunt watch debug - Get extended output and start a file watcher.

Publishing to npm

Publishing master as normal works for pure html implementations, but sometimes a variation is needed, for example a PHP flavor that supports inline PHP tags.

Any variations should be on their own branch and named appropriately. These should be published separately as well, this can be done using npm tags. First change the version number in the package.json to include the language prefix, so for PHP that would be something like: 1.5.0-php then when publishing to npm do: npm publish --tag php . Doing this will allow you to reference this variation in your package.json like: "html-tag-validator": "1.5.0-php"

Note on validator variations

Anything that pertains to vanilla HTML should be implemented on master and merged into variation branches.

Writing tests

Tests refer to an HTML test file in test/html/ and the test name is a reference to the filename of the test file. For example super test 2 as a test name points to the file test/html/superTest2.html .

There are three options for the test helpers exposed by tree :

tree.ok(this, done) to assert that the test file successfully generates an AST

to assert that the test file successfully generates an AST tree.equals(ast, this, done) to assert that the test file generates an AST that exactly matches ast

to assert that the test file generates an AST that exactly matches tree.error() to assert that a test throws an error tree.error("This is the error message", this, done) assert an error message tree.error({'line': 2}, this, done) assert an object of properties that each exist in the error

to assert that a test throws an error

You can pass in an options object as the 2nd-to-last argument in each method:

var options = { 'settings' : { 'format' : 'html' } }; tree.ok( this , options, done);