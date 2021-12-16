This library takes some HTML source code, provided as a string, and generates an AST. An error will be generated describing what is malformed in the source document if the AST cannot be generated.
Note: this project is work-in-progress and is not fully spec-compliant.
See
todo.md for plans for current and future releases.
The parser implements the basic components of the HTML 5 spec, such as:
doctype definition
HTML 5 elements
HTML 5 attributes
Enhanced validation for
script,
style,
link and
meta elements
Basic support for
iframe elements
HTML comments
<!--This is a comment. Comments are not displayed in the browser-->
Conditional comments
<!--[if gte mso 12]>
<style>
td {
mso-line-height-rule: exactly;
}
</style>
<![endif]-->
Allowed
<input> element
type values and the attributes supported by each
type
Hierarchal rules, such as: a properly-formed HTML 5 document should have a
title element with contents within the
head tag
Void elements
<img src="cat.gif">
Void attributes
<script async></script>
Normal attributes
<p class="foo"></p>
npm install html-tag-validator
The library exposes a single function that accepts two arguments: a string containing HTML, and a callback function. The callback should be in the form:
function (err, ast) {
if (err) {
// View the error generated by the parser
console.log(err.message);
} else {
// View a the AST generated by the parser
console.log(ast);
}
}
var htmlTagValidator = require('html-tag-validator'),
sampleHtml = "<html>" +
"<head><title>hello world</title></head>" +
"<body><p style='color: pink;'>my cool page</p></body>" +
"</html>";
// Turn a HTML string into an AST
htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, function (err, ast) {
if (err) {
throw err;
} else {
console.log(ast);
}
});
Produces the following AST:
doctype: null
document:
-
type: element
void: false
name: html
attributes: {}
children:
-
type: element
void: false
name: head
attributes: {}
children:
-
type: title
attributes: {}
contents: hello world
-
type: element
void: false
name: body
attributes: {}
children:
-
type: element
void: false
name: p
attributes:
style: color: pink;
children:
-
type: text
contents: my cool page
Currently, you can provide custom attribute names to merge with the default values, custom validation rules, and global settings such as the output format for the validation messages.
var htmlTagValidator = require('html-tag-validator'),
sampleHtml = "<html>" +
"<head><title>hello world</title></head>" +
"<body>" +
"<p *ngFor=\"let item of items\" (click)=\"func(item)\">" +
"my cool page" +
"</p>" +
"</body>" +
"</html>";
/*
* Allow Angular 2 style attributes on all elements. The key '_' means match
* on ANY tag, but you could also specific specific tag names (e.g.:
* 'my-custom-tag'). Custom attributes for existing HTML 5 tags will be merged
* with the official list of allowed tags. The key 'mixed' means normal or void
* attributes for the given tag name. You can also specify to target all 'normal'
* and/or 'void' attributes.
*
* This options object says the following:
* for all existing HTML 5 tag names '_' ...
* allow the following types of attribute names
* 1) *ngSomething
* 2) (something)
* 3) [something]
* 4) [(something)]
* for void (e.g.: async) attributes OR
* normal attributes (e.g.: checked="checked") ...
* in addition to the standard HTML 5 attributes for the element.
* Also, this adds a new normal (not self-closing) tag named
* template to support Angular 2 <template></template> tags.
*/
htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, {
settings: {
// Set output format for validation error messages
format: 'plain', // 'plain', 'html', or 'markdown'
/* Setting verbose to true will generate an AST with additional
* details such as whether tag attributes are unquoted */
verbose: false, // default: false
/* Set preserveCase to true to preserve the original case of tag and
* attribute names so that you can support case-sensitive Angular 2
* attribute names such as *ngFor and [ngModel] */
preserveCase: true // default: false
},
tags: {
normal: [ 'template' ]
},
attributes: {
'_': {
mixed: /^((\*ng)|(^\[[\S]+\]$)|(^\([\S]+\)$))|(^\[\([\S]+\)\]$)/
}
}
}, function (err, ast) {
if (err) {
throw err;
} else {
console.log(ast);
}
});
var htmlTagValidator = require('html-tag-validator'),
sampleHtml = "<html>" +
"<head><title>hello world</title></head>" +
"<body><p (click)='myCoolFunc()'>my cool page</p></body>" +
"</html>";
/*
* Allow old-style HTML table attributes on specific elements.
*
* This options object adds some old HTML attributes for tables, to
* the 'table' and 'td' elements, in addition to the standard HTML 5
* attributes. Because the key is 'normal', these attributes are
* validated as normal attributes that should have a defined value.
* <td height="20px" width="30px">One</td>
* <td bgcolor="#000000">Two</td>
*/
htmlTagValidator(sampleHtml, {
'settings': {
'format': 'plain'
},
'attributes': {
'table': {
'normal': [
'align', 'bgcolor', 'border', 'cellpadding', 'cellspacing',
'frame', 'rules', 'summary', 'width'
]
},
'td': {
'normal': [
'height', 'width', 'bgcolor'
]
}
}
}, function (err, ast) {
if (err) {
throw err;
} else {
console.log(ast);
}
});
Once the dependencies are installed, start development with the following command:
grunt test - Automatically compile the parser and run the tests in
test/index-spec.js.
grunt debug - Run tests with --inspect flag and extended output
grunt watch debug - Get extended output and start a file watcher.
Publishing master as normal works for pure html implementations, but sometimes a variation is needed, for example a PHP flavor that supports inline PHP tags.
Any variations should be on their own branch and named appropriately. These should
be published separately as well, this can be done using npm tags. First change
the version number in the package.json to include the language prefix, so for PHP
that would be something like:
1.5.0-php then when publishing to npm do:
npm publish --tag php. Doing this will allow you to reference this variation in
your package.json like:
"html-tag-validator": "1.5.0-php"
Anything that pertains to vanilla HTML should be implemented on master and merged into variation branches.
Tests refer to an HTML test file in
test/html/ and the test name is a
reference to the filename of the test file. For example
super test 2
as a test name points to the file
test/html/superTest2.html.
There are three options for the test helpers exposed by
tree:
tree.ok(this, done) to assert that the test file successfully generates an AST
tree.equals(ast, this, done) to assert that the test file generates an AST that exactly matches
ast
tree.error() to assert that a test throws an error
tree.error("This is the error message", this, done) assert an error
message
tree.error({'line': 2}, this, done) assert an object of properties that each exist in the error
You can pass in an
options object as the 2nd-to-last argument in each method:
var options = {
'settings': {
'format': 'html'
}
};
tree.ok(this, options, done);
// test/html/basicSelfClosing.html
it('basic self closing', function(done) {
tree.ok(this, done);
});
// test/html/basicListItems.html
it('basic list items', function(done) {
tree.error({
'message': 'li is not a valid self closing tag',
'line': 5
}, this, done);
});