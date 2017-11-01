Generate HTML elements from a javascript object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save html-tag

Originally inspired by an HTML helper in hexo by Tommy Chen.

Usage

var tag = require ( 'html-tag' ); tag(name[, attribs, text]);

Params

tag {String} : Name of the tag to create.

: Name of the tag to create. attribs {Object} : Optional attributes

: Optional attributes text {String|Boolean} : Optional text

: Optional text returns {String}: string of HTML

Examples

console .log(tag( 'a' , { href : 'https://sellside.com' }, 'Sellside' )); console .log(tag( 'a' , { id : 'anchor' })); console .log(tag( 'strong' , 'Let\'s dance!' )); console .log(tag( 'div' ));

Void elements (self-closing tags)

console .log(tag( 'img' , { src : 'foo.jpg' })); console .log(tag( 'br' )); console .log(tag( 'br' , '

foo' ));

Force a tag to not render the closing tag by passing boolean false as the last argument (this is sometimes necessary with XML implementations).

console .log(tag( 'P' , 'Some random text...' , false )); console .log(tag( 'P' , false ));

Boolean attributes

Boolean attributes are defined by defining the attribute with a boolean value (strictly true or strictly false )

console .log(tag( 'details' , { open : true })); console .log(tag( 'details' , { open : false })); console .log(tag( 'details' , { open : 'false' }));

About

