Readme

html-tag NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Generate HTML elements from a javascript object.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save html-tag

Originally inspired by an HTML helper in hexo by Tommy Chen.

Usage

var tag = require('html-tag');
tag(name[, attribs, text]);

Params

  • tag {String}: Name of the tag to create.
  • attribs {Object}: Optional attributes
  • text {String|Boolean}: Optional text
  • returns {String}: string of HTML

Examples

console.log(tag('a', {href: 'https://sellside.com'}, 'Sellside'));
//=> <a href="https://sellside.com">Sellside</a>

console.log(tag('a', {id: 'anchor'}));
//=> <a id="anchor"></a>

console.log(tag('strong', 'Let\'s dance!'));
//=> <strong>Let's dance</strong>

console.log(tag('div'));
//=> <div></div>

Void elements (self-closing tags)

console.log(tag('img', {src: 'foo.jpg'}));
//=> <img src="foo.jpg">

console.log(tag('br'));
//=> <br>

console.log(tag('br', '\nfoo'));
//=> <br>\nfoo

Force a tag to not render the closing tag by passing boolean false as the last argument (this is sometimes necessary with XML implementations).

console.log(tag('P', 'Some random text...', false));
//=> <P>Some random text...

console.log(tag('P', false));
//=> <P>

Boolean attributes

Boolean attributes are defined by defining the attribute with a boolean value (strictly true or strictly false)

console.log(tag('details', {open: true}));
//=> <details open></details>

console.log(tag('details', {open: false}));
//=> <details></details>

console.log(tag('details', {open: 'false'}));
//=> <details open="false"></details>

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • breakdance: Breakdance is a node.js library for converting HTML to markdown. Highly pluggable, flexible and easy… more | homepage
  • html-toc: Generate a HTML table of contents using cheerio. | homepage
  • is-self-closing: Returns true if the given name is a HTML void element or common SVG self-closing… more | homepage
  • remarkable: Markdown parser, done right. 100% Commonmark support, extensions, syntax plugins, high speed - all in… more | homepage
  • self-closing-tags: HTML void elements are not the only self-closing tags. This includes common SVG self-closing elements… more | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on November 01, 2017.

