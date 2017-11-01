Generate HTML elements from a javascript object.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save html-tag
Originally inspired by an HTML helper in hexo by Tommy Chen.
var tag = require('html-tag');
tag(name[, attribs, text]);
Params
tag {String}: Name of the tag to create.
attribs {Object}: Optional attributes
text {String|Boolean}: Optional text
returns {String}: string of HTML
Examples
console.log(tag('a', {href: 'https://sellside.com'}, 'Sellside'));
//=> <a href="https://sellside.com">Sellside</a>
console.log(tag('a', {id: 'anchor'}));
//=> <a id="anchor"></a>
console.log(tag('strong', 'Let\'s dance!'));
//=> <strong>Let's dance</strong>
console.log(tag('div'));
//=> <div></div>
Void elements (self-closing tags)
console.log(tag('img', {src: 'foo.jpg'}));
//=> <img src="foo.jpg">
console.log(tag('br'));
//=> <br>
console.log(tag('br', '\nfoo'));
//=> <br>\nfoo
Force a tag to not render the closing tag by passing boolean
false as the last argument (this is sometimes necessary with XML implementations).
console.log(tag('P', 'Some random text...', false));
//=> <P>Some random text...
console.log(tag('P', false));
//=> <P>
Boolean attributes
Boolean attributes are defined by defining the attribute with a boolean value (strictly
true or strictly
false)
console.log(tag('details', {open: true}));
//=> <details open></details>
console.log(tag('details', {open: false}));
//=> <details></details>
console.log(tag('details', {open: 'false'}));
//=> <details open="false"></details>
