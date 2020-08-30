Extracts tables from a provided html snippet and converts them to JSON objects

Install

$ npm install html- table - to - json

Usage

const HtmlTableToJson = require ( 'html-table-to-json' ); const jsonTables = HtmlTableToJson.parse( ` <table> <tr> <th>Animal</th> <th>Color</th> <th>Name</th> </tr> <tr> <td>Unicorn</td> <td>Pink</td> <td>Billy</td> </tr> <tr> <td>Walrus</td> <td>Orange</td> <td>Sue</td> </tr> </table> ` ); console .log(jsonTables.results); console .log(jsonTables.count);

API

input

Type: string

Any html snippet.

options

Type: object

values

Type: bool

Return table rows as value arrays:

Headers

HtmlTableToJson extracts table headers ( th ) to be used as JSON object keys. The first row is used when no th elements are present.

License

MIT © Brandon Smith