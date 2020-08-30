Extracts tables from a provided html snippet and converts them to JSON objects
$ npm install html-table-to-json
const HtmlTableToJson = require('html-table-to-json');
const jsonTables = HtmlTableToJson.parse(`
<table>
<tr>
<th>Animal</th>
<th>Color</th>
<th>Name</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Unicorn</td>
<td>Pink</td>
<td>Billy</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Walrus</td>
<td>Orange</td>
<td>Sue</td>
</tr>
</table>
`);
console.log(jsonTables.results);
/* => [[
* {Animal: 'Unicorn', Color: 'Pink', Name: 'Billy'},
* {Animal: 'Walrus', Color: 'Orange', Name: 'Sue'}
* ]]
*/
console.log(jsonTables.count);
// => 1
Type:
string
Any html snippet.
Type:
object
Type:
bool
Return table rows as value arrays:
// HtmlTableToJson.parse(html, { values: true })
/* => [[
* ['Unicorn', 'Pink', 'Billy'],
* ['Walrus', 'Orange', 'Sue']
* ]]
*/
HtmlTableToJson extracts table headers (
th ) to be used as JSON object keys. The first row is used when no
th elements are present.
MIT © Brandon Smith