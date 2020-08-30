openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
htt

html-table-to-json

by Brandon Smith
1.0.0 (see all)

Generate JSON representations of HTML tables

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-table-to-json Build Status

Extracts tables from a provided html snippet and converts them to JSON objects

Install

$ npm install html-table-to-json

Usage

const HtmlTableToJson = require('html-table-to-json');

const jsonTables = HtmlTableToJson.parse(`
        <table>
            <tr>
                <th>Animal</th>
                <th>Color</th>
                <th>Name</th>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Unicorn</td>
                <td>Pink</td>
                <td>Billy</td>
            </tr>
            <tr>
                <td>Walrus</td>
                <td>Orange</td>
                <td>Sue</td>
            </tr>
        </table>
    `);

console.log(jsonTables.results);
/* => [[
 *      {Animal: 'Unicorn', Color: 'Pink', Name: 'Billy'},
 *      {Animal: 'Walrus', Color: 'Orange', Name: 'Sue'}
 *    ]]
 */

console.log(jsonTables.count);
// => 1

API

HtmlTableToJson.parse(input [,options])

input

Type: string

Any html snippet.

options

Type: object

values

Type: bool

Return table rows as value arrays:

// HtmlTableToJson.parse(html, { values: true })
/* => [[
 *      ['Unicorn', 'Pink', 'Billy'],
 *      ['Walrus', 'Orange', 'Sue']
 *    ]]
 */

Headers

HtmlTableToJson extracts table headers ( th ) to be used as JSON object keys. The first row is used when no th elements are present.

License

MIT © Brandon Smith

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial