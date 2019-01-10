Quickly generate Sketch libraries from HTML documents and living style guides, powered by html-sketchapp and Puppeteer.
Add some simple markup to your page, for example:
<div data-sketch-symbol="Button/Primary">...</div>
<div data-sketch-text="Heading">...</div>
<div data-sketch-color="#212121">...</div>
Then run the
html-sketchapp command to generate JSON files in html-sketchapp's "Almost Sketch" format, ready to be imported into Sketch.
$ html-sketchapp --file sketch.html --out-dir dist/sketch
Please note: html-sketchapp-cli requires Node.js and targets the latest "Active LTS" version. Older versions of Node are unsupported.
If you're in a hurry and just want to try it out, you can install html-sketchapp-cli globally, along with html-sketchapp's Sketch plugin:
$ npm install --global html-sketchapp-cli
$ html-sketchapp install
However, when using html-sketchapp-cli in the context of a project, you should install it locally instead:
$ npm install --save-dev html-sketchapp-cli
Then, add some scripts to your package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"html-sketchapp-install": "html-sketchapp install",
"html-sketchapp": "html-sketchapp [...args]"
}
}
Once these scripts have been added, the following commands can be run within your project:
$ npm run html-sketchapp-install
$ npm run html-sketchapp
Before using this tool, you'll need to add some hooks to your page so that everything can be selected, extracted and named correctly.
Annotate symbols with
data-sketch-symbol attributes. Note that forward slashes will create nested menu items within Sketch.
<div data-sketch-symbol="Button/Primary">
...
</div>
Annotate nested symbols with
data-sketch-symbol-instance attributes, where the attribute values reference existing symbols defined elsewhere in the document.
<div data-sketch-symbol="Icon/Reply">...</div>
<div data-sketch-symbol="Icon/Retweet">...</div>
<div data-sketch-symbol="Icon/Like">...</div>
<div data-sketch-symbol="IconRow">
<div data-sketch-symbol-instance="Icon/Reply">...</div>
<div data-sketch-symbol-instance="Icon/Retweet">...</div>
<div data-sketch-symbol-instance="Icon/Like">...</div>
</div>
Annotate all text styles with
data-sketch-text attributes.
<div data-sketch-text="Heading">
...
</div>
Annotate all colors with
data-sketch-color attributes. Note that colors are unnamed in Sketch, so only the hex value needs to be provided.
<div data-sketch-color="#212121">
...
</div>
For a real world example, check out SEEK Style Guide's sketch exports page and the corresponding source code.
If your page is self-contained, you can import from a local HTML file.
$ html-sketchapp --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
If your page needs to be hosted on a static web server, you can provide a local directory to serve and a root relative URL to import from.
$ html-sketchapp --serve docs --url /sketch --out-dir dist
If your page is hosted on an existing web server, you can provide an absolute URL.
$ html-sketchapp --url http://localhost:3000 --out-dir dist
If you provide a set of one or more named viewports, every symbol and text style will be rendered for each screen size.
$ html-sketchapp --viewports.Desktop 1024x768 --viewports.Mobile 320x568 --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
If multiple screen sizes are provided, the viewport name will be being appended to all symbol and text style names. For example,
Button/Primary will be exported as
Button/Primary/Desktop and
Button/Primary/Mobile.
Optionally, you can set the pixel density for a given viewport by adding an
@ followed by the desired scaling factor to the end of the viewport's resolution. For example, you can simulate a 1.5x and 2x display like so:
$ html-sketchapp --viewports.HigherDensity 1024x768@1.5 --viewports.Retina 1024x768@2 --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
If no scaling factor is provided, a default of
1 will be used.
All options can be provided via an
html-sketchapp.config.js file.
module.exports = {
file: 'sketch.html',
outDir: 'dist/sketch',
viewports: {
Desktop: '1024x768',
Mobile: '320x568'
},
puppeteerArgs: '--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox',
puppeteerExecutablePath: 'google-chrome-unstable'
};
You can provide an alternate config file path with the
--config option.
$ html-sketchapp --config example.config.js
Once this command has successfully run, the following files will be generated in the output directory.
document.asketch.json
page.asketch.json
These need to be imported into Sketch via html-sketchapp's corresponding Sketch plugin. To ease the install process, you can run the following command.
$ html-sketchapp install
Then, open a new Sketch document and, from the menu, select
Plugins > From *Almost* Sketch to Sketch. In the file picker, select both
document.asketch.json and
page.asketch.json, and click
Choose.
Congratulations! You should now have your symbols, text styles and document colors available within Sketch! 💎🎉
If you need to see what Puppeteer is doing, you can provide the
--debug flag which will do the following things:
console calls to the terminal
For example:
$ html-sketchapp --url http://localhost:3000 --out-dir dist --debug
If you need to provide command line arguments to the browser instance via Puppeteer, you can provide the
puppeteer-args option.
Since Puppeteer uses Chromium internally, you can refer to the List of Chromium Command Line Switches for available options.
For example, if you'd like to disable the browser sandbox:
$ html-sketchapp --puppeteer-args="--no-sandbox --disable-setuid-sandbox" --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
Note: Because Puppeteer args are prefixed with hyphens, you must use an equals sign and quotes when providing this option via the command line (as seen above).
waitUntil
By default, Puppeteer is configured to consider the page loaded when there are no more than 2 network connections for at least 500ms (
networkidle2). This is so that html-sketchapp-cli can handle development environments with long-lived connections.
If the page you're requesting has 2 or fewer resources that stall for longer than 500ms and doesn't complete loading, you can switch back to
networkidle0 via the
puppeteer-wait-until argument:
$ html-sketchapp --puppeteer-wait-until networkidle0 --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
For the full list of available options for
waitUntil, view the Puppeteer
page.goto() API documentation.
If you'd like to override the Chromium used by Puppeteer, you can provide a path to the executable with the
puppeteer-executable-path option.
$ html-sketchapp --puppeteer-executable-path google-chrome-unstable --file sketch.html --out-dir dist
If you need to call out to lower-level html-sketchapp APIs, you can provide middleware functions that allow you to modify the underlying Sketch classes as they're generated.
It's recommended that you provide middleware via a config file as inline functions, for example:
module.exports = {
symbolLayerMiddleware: (args) => { ... }
};
Alternatively, you can also provide middleware as standalone JavaScript files, configured via the command line:
$ html-sketchapp --symbol-layer-middleware symbol.layer.middleware.js
This assumes that your middleware is a JavaScript module that exports the function:
module.exports = (args) => { ... };
However, in order to keep the documentation streamlined, all examples will use the config file notation.
This middleware is executed for every layer within a symbol.
The typical use case for this is html-sketchapp's
layer.setResizingConstraint API which allows you to configure how a layer should behave when a symbol is resized.
module.exports = {
symbolLayerMiddleware: args => { ... }
};
The following arguments are passed into your middleware function:
setResizingConstraint API
For example, when handling SVGs differently from other layers:
module.exports = {
symbolLayerMiddleware: (args) => {
const { layer, SVG, RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS } = args;
layer.setResizingConstraint(RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.LEFT, RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.TOP);
if(layer instanceof SVG) {
layer.setResizingConstraint(RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.TOP, RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.LEFT, RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.WIDTH, RESIZING_CONSTRAINTS.HEIGHT);
}
}
};
This middleware is executed for every symbol within a document.
module.exports = {
symbolMiddleware: args => { ... }
};
The following arguments are passed into your middleware function:
/Desktop)
setResizingConstraint API
This middleware is executed for every symbol instance within a document.
module.exports = {
symbolInstanceMiddleware: args => { ... }
};
The following arguments are passed into your middleware function:
setResizingConstraint API
Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.
MIT.