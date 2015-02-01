match and splice a tokenized html stream with css selectors
Given a tokenized stream from
html-tokenize, this program will
print the dt tags matching the selector
'ul > li dt':
var select = require('html-select');
var tokenize = require('html-tokenize');
var fs = require('fs');
var s = select('ul > li dt', function (e) {
console.log('*** MATCH ***');
e.createReadStream().on('data', function (row) {
console.log([ row[0], row[1].toString() ]);
});
});
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/page.html').pipe(tokenize()).pipe(s);
s.resume();
The
s.resume() is necesary to put the stream into flow mode since we aren't
doing anything with the output of
s.
Now this html input:
<html>
<head>
<title>presentation examples</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>hello there!</h1>
<p>
This presentation contains these examples:
</p>
<ul>
<li>
<dt>browserify</dt>
<dd>node-style <code>require()</code> in the browser</dd>
</li>
<li>
<dt>streams</dt>
<dd>shuffle data around with backpressure</dd>
</li>
<li>
<dt>ndarray</dt>
<dd>n-dimensional matricies on top of typed arrays</dd>
</li>
<li>
<dt>music</dt>
<dd>make music with code</dd>
</li>
<li>
<dt>voxeljs</dt>
<dd>make minecraft-style games in webgl</dd>
</li>
<li>
<dt>trumpet</dt>
<dd>transform html with css selectors and streams</dd>
</li>
</ul>
</body>
</html>
gives this output:
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'browserify' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'streams' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'ndarray' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'music' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'voxeljs' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
*** MATCH ***
[ 'open', '<dt>' ]
[ 'text', 'trumpet' ]
[ 'close', '</dt>' ]
Using the same html file from the previous example,
this script converts everything inside
dt elements to uppercase:
var select = require('html-select');
var tokenize = require('html-tokenize');
var through = require('through2');
var fs = require('fs');
var s = select('dt', function (e) {
var tr = through.obj(function (row, buf, next) {
this.push([ row[0], String(row[1]).toUpperCase() ]);
next();
});
tr.pipe(e.createStream()).pipe(tr);
});
fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/page.html')
.pipe(tokenize())
.pipe(s)
.pipe(through.obj(function (row, buf, next) {
this.push(row[1]);
next();
}))
.pipe(process.stdout)
;
Running the transform program yields this html output:
<html>
<head>
<title>presentation examples</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>hello there!</h1>
<p>
This presentation contains these examples:
</p>
<ul>
<li>
<DT>BROWSERIFY</DT>
<dd>node-style <code>require()</code> in the browser</dd>
</li>
<li>
<DT>STREAMS</DT>
<dd>shuffle data around with backpressure</dd>
</li>
<li>
<DT>NDARRAY</DT>
<dd>n-dimensional matricies on top of typed arrays</dd>
</li>
<li>
<DT>MUSIC</DT>
<dd>make music with code</dd>
</li>
<li>
<DT>VOXELJS</DT>
<dd>make minecraft-style games in webgl</dd>
</li>
<li>
<DT>TRUMPET</DT>
<dd>transform html with css selectors and streams</dd>
</li>
</ul>
</body>
</html>
var select = require('html-select')
Create a new html selector transform stream
sel.
sel expects tokenized html objects
as input and writes tokenized html objects as output.
If
selector and
cb are given,
sel.select(selector, cb) is called
automatically.
Register a callback
cb(elem) to fire whenever the css
selector string
matches.
Create a readable object mode stream at the selector. The readable stream contains all the matching tokenized html objects including the element that matched and its closing tag.
If
opts.inner is true, only read the inner content. Otherwrite read the outer
content.
Create a writable object mode stream at the selector. The writable stream writes into the document stream at the selector, replacing the existing content.
If
opts.inner is true, only write to the inner content. Otherwrite write to
the outer content.
Create a duplex object mode stream at the selector. The writable side will write into the document stream at the selector, replacing the existing content. The readable side contains the existing content.
If
opts.inner is true, only read and write to the inner content. Otherwrite
read and write to the outer content.
Set an attribute named by
key to
value.
If
value is
true, the attribute will appear without an equal sign in the
markup.
Remove an attribute named by
key.
Return an object with a single attribute value named by
key.
Return an object with all attributes.
The string name of the tag.
When a matched element is closed for reading and writing, this event fires.
usage: html-select SELECTOR OPTIONS
Given a newline-separated json stream of html tokenize output on stdin,
print content below matching html tokens as json on stdout.
OPTIONS are:
-r, --raw Instead of printing html token data as json, print the html
directly.
Internally html-select uses cssauron.
With npm do:
npm install html-select
to get the library or
npm install -g html-select
to get the command-line program.
MIT