A tiny, highly-customizable, single-function javascript/typescript library that captures a webpage and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document. The library removes all external file dependencies while preserving the original appearance of the page. At only 12KB, it offers unparalleled speed and peerless reliability.
This library can be used to:
License:
The code gets an HTML document as a parameter, and returns a new lightweight, self-contained HTML document object that preserves the appearance of the original page. The newly generated document strips out all scripts; CSS classes/styles are replaced by new in-document classes; and all image sources are replaced by inlined base64-encoded versions. The result is a single HTML document that looks like the original web page, but has no external dependencies like .js, .css, *.png, etc. It can easily be displayed, saved, archived or transferred. Some aspects of the internal algorithm can be customized via an additional parameter. The source code is written in ES6, and transpiled to ES5.
capture([outputType], [htmlDocument], [options]);
An optional enum-type parameter, specifying the desired output. If not specified (falsey) - output will be returned as an object.
An optional object-type parameter, specifying the HTML document to capture. If not specified (falsey) - window.document is used.
An optional object-type parameter. You can change any default option value by defining a similarly named property within the object. If not specified (falsey), or specified but defining only some of the properties, default values are used for all non-defined properties.
The returned value is a static HTML document in the format specified by the OutputType parameter supplied to the function. Valid options are below:
var str = htmlScreenCaptureJs.capture(
'string',
window.document,
{
rulesToAddToDocStyle: [
'*,*::before,*::after{font-family:Arial,sans-serif !important;}',
],
imageFormatForDataUrl: 'image/jpeg',
imageQualityForDataUrl: 1.0
}
);
import { capture, OutputType } from 'html-screen-capture-js';
...
const str = capture(
OutputType.STRING,
window.document,
{
rulesToAddToDocStyle: [
'*,*::before,*::after{font-family:Arial,sans-serif !important;}',
],
imageFormatForDataUrl: 'image/jpeg',
imageQualityForDataUrl: 1.0
}
);
import {capture, OutputType} from 'html-screen-capture-js';
...
// capture the webpage
const htmlDocStr = capture(
OutputType.STRING,
window.document,
{
rulesToAddToDocStyle: [
'@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto&display=swap")'
],
cssSelectorsOfIgnoredElements: [
'.modal-dialog-backdrop',
'.modal-dialog--error'
]
}
);
// zip and convert
const jsZip = new JSZip();
jsZip.file('screen-capture.html', htmlDocStr);
const screenCaptureZipFile = await jsZip.generateAsync({type: 'blob', compression: 'DEFLATE'});
const screenCaptureZipFileBase64 = await this.convertBlobToBase64(screenCaptureZipFile);
// post to the server
$.ajax({
type: 'POST',
url: url,
headers: headers,
contentType: 'application/json',
dataType: 'json',
data: JSON.stringify({screenshot: screenCaptureZipFileBase64}),
});
If the library is missing a feature you need, you can help yourself:
// Set the output type parameter to OutputType.OBJECT (instead of the more common OutputType.STRING).
const htmlDocObj = capture(OutputType.OBJECT, ..., ...);
// Since the function now returns a DOM document object, you can further manipulate it via js.
...
...
...
// Once done, convert to a string.
const htmlDocStr = htmlDocObj.outerHTML;
// Continue as usual (sending the string to a server, etc.)
...
...
...
Obviously, you can also create a new enhancement request type issue here