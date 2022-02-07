html-rewriter-wasm
An implementation of HTMLRewriter using a WebAssembly version of lol-html. This was primarily written for 🔥 Miniflare, but may be useful for other projects too. Many thanks to @inikulin for their work on lol-html's JavaScript API which this package's Rust code is based on.
import { HTMLRewriter } from "html-rewriter-wasm";
const encoder = new TextEncoder();
const decoder = new TextDecoder();
let output = "";
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter((outputChunk) => {
output += decoder.decode(outputChunk);
});
rewriter.on("p", {
element(element) {
element.setInnerContent("new");
},
});
try {
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>old</p>"));
await rewriter.end();
console.log(output); // <p>new</p>
} finally {
rewriter.free(); // Remember to free memory
}
See test/index.ts for a more traditional
HTMLRewriter
implementation that doesn't have the caveats listed below, but restricts input
and output to strings.
To enable the
html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag
compatibility flag, set
enableEsiTags when constructing the
HTMLRewriter:
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter((outputChunk) => { ... }, {
enableEsiTags: true,
});
Once
write or
end has been called, you cannot add any more handlers. You
must register all handlers before you start transforming:
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...);
// ❌
rewriter.on("h1", { ... });
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<h1>1</h1"));
rewriter.on("p", { ... }); // not allowed
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>2</p>"));
// ✅
rewriter.on("h1", { ... });
rewriter.on("p", { ... });
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<h1>1</h1"));
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>2</p>"));
end may only be called once per
HTMLRewriter instance. This means you must
create a new
HTMLRewriter instance for each transformation:
// ❌
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...);
await rewriter.end();
await rewriter.end(); // not allowed
// ✅
const rewriter1 = new HTMLRewriter(...);
await rewriter1.end();
const rewriter2 = new HTMLRewriter(...);
await rewriter2.end();
When using
async handlers, you must always
await calls to
write and
end before calling them again. In other words, you cannot have concurrent
write and
end calls:
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...).on("p", {
async element(element) {
await fetch(...);
element.setInnerContent("new");
}
});
// ❌
rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>1</p>"));
rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>2</p>")); // not allowed
// ❌
const promise1 = rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>1</p>"));
const promise2 = rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>2</p>"));
await Promise.all([promise1, promise2]); // not allowed
// ✅
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>1</p>"));
await rewriter.write(encoder.encode("<p>2</p>"));
lol-html doesn't natively support asynchronous handlers. Instead, whenever a
handler returns a
Promise, we have to unwind the WebAssembly stack into
temporary storage, wait for the promise to resolve, then rewind the stack and
continue parsing. This temporary storage is per
HTMLRewriter instance, hence
we cannot have concurrent
write and
end calls. We use the
Asyncify
feature of Binaryen to implement
this. See
this article for
more details.
You can build the package by running
npm run build. You must do this prior to
running tests with
npm test.
You must have mrbbot's fork of wasm-pack installed. This upgrades binaryen
(wasm-opt) to version_92 which exports
asyncify_get_state:
$ cargo install --git https://github.com/mrbbot/wasm-pack
$ npm run build
$ npm test
html-rewriter-wasm uses lol-html
which is BSD 3-Clause licensed:
Copyright (C) 2019, Cloudflare, Inc.
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification,
are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or
other materials provided with the distribution.
3. Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its contributors
may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without
specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.