An implementation of HTMLRewriter using a WebAssembly version of lol-html. This was primarily written for 🔥 Miniflare, but may be useful for other projects too. Many thanks to @inikulin for their work on lol-html's JavaScript API which this package's Rust code is based on.

Features

🔋 Supports all handler types, properties and methods

⏰ Supports synchronous and asynchronous handlers

📌 Supports class handlers with correctly bound methods

Usage

import { HTMLRewriter } from "html-rewriter-wasm" ; const encoder = new TextEncoder(); const decoder = new TextDecoder(); let output = "" ; const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter( ( outputChunk ) => { output += decoder.decode(outputChunk); }); rewriter.on( "p" , { element(element) { element.setInnerContent( "new" ); }, }); try { await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>old</p>" )); await rewriter.end(); console .log(output); } finally { rewriter.free(); }

See test/index.ts for a more traditional HTMLRewriter implementation that doesn't have the caveats listed below, but restricts input and output to strings.

To enable the html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag compatibility flag, set enableEsiTags when constructing the HTMLRewriter :

const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter( ( outputChunk ) => { ... }, { enableEsiTags : true , });

Caveats

Once write or end has been called, you cannot add any more handlers. You must register all handlers before you start transforming: const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...); rewriter.on( "h1" , { ... }); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<h1>1</h1" )); rewriter.on( "p" , { ... }); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>2</p>" )); rewriter.on( "h1" , { ... }); rewriter.on( "p" , { ... }); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<h1>1</h1" )); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>2</p>" ));

end may only be called once per HTMLRewriter instance. This means you must create a new HTMLRewriter instance for each transformation: const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...); await rewriter.end(); await rewriter.end(); const rewriter1 = new HTMLRewriter(...); await rewriter1.end(); const rewriter2 = new HTMLRewriter(...); await rewriter2.end();

When using async handlers, you must always await calls to write and end before calling them again. In other words, you cannot have concurrent write and end calls: const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter(...).on( "p" , { async element(element) { await fetch(...); element.setInnerContent( "new" ); } }); rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>1</p>" )); rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>2</p>" )); const promise1 = rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>1</p>" )); const promise2 = rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>2</p>" )); await Promise .all([promise1, promise2]); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>1</p>" )); await rewriter.write(encoder.encode( "<p>2</p>" ));

Internals

lol-html doesn't natively support asynchronous handlers. Instead, whenever a handler returns a Promise , we have to unwind the WebAssembly stack into temporary storage, wait for the promise to resolve, then rewind the stack and continue parsing. This temporary storage is per HTMLRewriter instance, hence we cannot have concurrent write and end calls. We use the Asyncify feature of Binaryen to implement this. See this article for more details.

Building

You can build the package by running npm run build . You must do this prior to running tests with npm test .

You must have mrbbot's fork of wasm-pack installed. This upgrades binaryen (wasm-opt) to version_92 which exports asyncify_get_state :

cargo install --git https://github.com/mrbbot/wasm-pack npm run build npm test

License

html-rewriter-wasm uses lol-html which is BSD 3-Clause licensed: