I rencently notice that webpack is based itself on chunks. Therefore, writing plugin logic based on chunk may be adaptable to the core and sprite of webpack.
chunks and
assets
In webpack, the basic element is
chunks. The values in
entry of webpack config are
chunks. For instance,
index and
detail in the following entry config are chunks' names; In most cases, chunk is a js file. But if you require stylesheet or other files in js, a js chunk will include not only js file but also the files you require.
entry: {
index: xxx;
detail: xxx;
}
What about assets? Assets are files will be exported by webpack. They can be any file types like stylesheets, images, html and so on.
Since V3, we must add extension for both
default or
html mode. Otherwise, it will prompt an error.
html-loader is required after
v1.1.3, an example option is as follows:
rules: [
// some other loaders
{
test: /\.html$/,
loader: "html-loader"
}
];
src/index.html --> dist/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta http-equiv="x-dns-prefetch-control" content="on" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui" />
<title>html-res-webpack-example</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="preview-wrapper"></div>
</body>
</html>
src/page/preview/main.js --> dist/js/preview/preview.js
require("./index.scss");
var init = function() {
// some code here
};
src/page/preview/index.scss --> dist/css/preview/preview.css
html, body {
margin: 0;
}
// some code here
webpack.config.js
var config = {
hash: "-[hash:6]",
chunkhash: "-[chunkhash:6]",
contenthash: "-[contenthash:6]"
};
var webpackconfig = {
entry: {
'preivew/preview': [path.join(config.path.src, "/page/preview/main.js")],
},
/**
* webpack options below
*/
.
.
.
output: {
publicPath: (config.env === 'prod') ? config.cdn : config.defaultPath,
path: path.join(config.path.dist),
filename: "js/[name]" + config.chunkhash + ".js"
},
.
.
.
plugins: [
// some other plugins
new ExtractTextPlugin("./css/[name]" + config.contenthash + ".css"),
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
filename: "index.html",
template: "src/index.html",
chunks:{
'index.js': {
attr: 'async="true"', // attributes for js file in index chunk
inline: true, // inline or not for index chunk
},
'index.css': {
attr: "offline", // attributes for css file in index chunk
}
},
});
]
};
package.json
"scripts": {
"dev": "webpack --progress --colors --watch",
"publish-mac": "export NODE_ENV=prod&&webpack -p --progress --colors",
"publish-windows": "SET NODE_ENV=prod&&webpack -p --progress --colors"
},
One thing need to be noticed is
hash and
chunkhash. The difference between
hash and
chunkhash is that
hash is the same for all resources and
chunkhash is different for specific resource. Usually you are recommended to use
chunkhash instead (Exception for style files required in an entry js file. They share the same
chunkhash if you use extract-text-webpack-plugin. Please use
contenthash instead in order to ensure hash for stylesheet changes only when content changes).
Another thing worth being noticed is the order of
chunks. The order of resources that will be injected is based on the order of
chunks in
html-res-webpack-plugin.
Sometimes, you may need to use external common resources. If this is the case, please write options like following:
chunks:{
'qreport': {
external: true, // tell the plugin not to append publicPath
res: "//s.url.cn/pub/js/qreport.js?_bid=2231", // resource path
attr: 'async="true"',
}
}
Sometimes there are more than one html pages in your projects. In this situation, please use similar iteration code to add plugins for different html pages
var config = {
hash: "-[hash:6]",
chunkhash: "-[chunkhash:6]",
contenthash: "-[contenthash:6]"
};
var route = ["index", "detail"];
var webapckConfig = {
entry: {
"js/index": "xxx/index",
"js/detail": "xxx/detail"
}
};
let pageMapping = {
detail: {
"js/detail.js": {
attr: ""
},
"js/detail.css": {
attr: ""
}
},
index: {
"js/index.js": {
attr: ""
},
"js/index.css": {
attr: ""
}
}
};
webpackConfig.addPlugins = function(plugin, opt) {
devConfig.plugins.push(new plugin(opt));
};
route.html.forEach(function(page) {
webapckConfig.addPlugins(HtmlResWebpackPlugin, {
filename: page + ".html",
template: "src/" + page + ".html",
favicon: "src/favicon.ico",
chunks: pageMapping[page]
});
});
webpack.config.js
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
filename: "index.html",
template: "xxx/index.html",
favicon: "xxx/favicon.ico",
chunks:[
'js/index.js',
'js/index.css',
],
}),
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
filename: "index.html",
template: "src/index.html",
templateContent: function(tpl) {
// some modification of tpl
// you can use this.options [user input plugin options]
// and this.webpackOptions [webpack config] here, you can open index.js of the plugin
// to check what options are offered
return tpl;
}
}),
In version 0.0.7 and before, we support writing assets in html files which is intuitive for developers. We drop this feature in v1.0 but not it is back in v1.1 but there are a few differences.
For example, if the config for entry is like following:
entry: {
'index': xxx,
'detail': xxx,
'libs/react': xxx,
}
Then, the settings for assets in html can be like this. That is to say, we put the key value of entry in asset route in order for the plugin to replace with the correct value for convenience.
<script src="libs/react.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="index.css">
<script src="index.js"></script>
If you hope to add attribute to the resource, please add it right before
src or
rel.
<script asycn defer src="libs/react.js"></script>
<link asycn defer rel="stylesheet" href="index.css">
But for favico, we can directly write like this:
<link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico">
<link rel="icon" type="image/x-icon" href="favicon.ico">
If you have no idea about the chunk name, you can try running webpack, the plugin will print chunk names available for usage.
=====html-res-webapck-plugin=====
chunk1: commons.js
chunk2: js/index.js
chunk3: js/index.css
chunk4: js/list.js
chunk5: js/list.css
chunk6: js/detail.js
chunk7: js/detail.css
chunk8: libs/react
If you wanna inline resources that webpack will not compile, you can either make it through
copy-webpack-plugin-hash (mentioned in next section) or make it through the plugin. For example, if the project structure is like this:
-- src
|-- index.html
|-- libs
| |-- react.js
|-- css
| |-- index.css
Then, you can write the resource matching in
index.html like following:
<script asycn defer src="./libs/react.js?__inline"></script>
<link asycn defer rel="stylesheet" href="./css/index.css?__inline">
If you only hope to show certain asset in production environment, you can set
env options to
production, then write the resource like following:
<script asycn defer src="./libs/react.js?__production"></script>
<link asycn defer rel="stylesheet" href="./css/index.css?__production">
Same as asset in development environment:
<script asycn defer src="./libs/react.js?__development"></script>
<link asycn defer rel="stylesheet" href="./css/index.css?__development">
copy-webpack-plugin-hash
copy-webpack-plugin-hash is a plugin that helps copy files directly without webpack parsing. I add
namePattern option feature for it so that files generated by this plugin can also have hash (Once the main repo accepts my pull request, I will delete this temporary repo).
If you use copy-webpack-plugin for example, you can use
html-res-webpack-plugin easily. For example, if you copy
/xxx/libs folder to
libs/. If the folder contains
react and
react-dom, you can add chunks
libs/react.js and
libs/react-dom.js in
html-res-webpack-plugin.
// copy-webpack-plugin-hash@5.x and 6.x
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin(
[
{
from: "/xxx/libs/",
to: "libs/"
}
],
{
namePattern: "[name]-[contenthash:6].js"
}
),
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
filename: "index.html",
template: config.path.src + "/resource-copy-plugin-1/index.html",
chunks: [
"libs/react.js",
"libs/react-dom.js",
"js/index.js",
"js/index.css"
]
})
];
// copy-webpack-plugin-hash@5.x and 6.x
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{
from: "/xxx/libs/",
to: "libs/[name]-[hash:6].[ext]"
}
]),
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
filename: "index.html",
template: config.path.src + "/resource-copy-plugin-1/index.html",
chunks: [
"libs/react.js",
"libs/react-dom.js",
"js/index.js",
"js/index.css"
]
})
];
If you prefer writing assets in html files, it works too! Each file copied by the plugin will be regarded as a chunk, like
libs/react.js,
libs/react-dom.js,
js/index.js. You can use these chunk names for
html-res-webpack-plugin to match resource in html files which makes you easier to inline or md5 resources.
mode:
default (write assets in config
chunks) |
html (write assets in html)
env
production (production env) |
development (development env, not inline resource)
production
filename:
template:
entryLog:
true, if you use
html
mode, you can enable this to show entry names and use example
removeUnMatchedAssets:
false, this is a beta option, which is used for remove asset if it is not found.
logLevel:
0, 0 => info(green), 1 => alert(yellow)
chunks:
mode is
default, is not required if
mode is
html
[Array]
entry: {
'index': xxx,
'detail': xxx,
'libs/react': xxx,
}
plugins: [
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
/** other config */
chunks: [
'index.js',
'index.css',
'detail.js',
'detail.css',
'libs/react.js'
]
})
]
[Object]
plugins: [
new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({
/** other config */
chunks: {
'qreport.js': {
external: true // tell the plugin not to append publicPath
res: "xxx" // resource path
},
'index.js': {
attr: {
js: 'async="true"', // attributes for js file in index chunk
css: "offline",
},
},
'index.css': {
attr: "offline", // attributes for css file in index chunk
},
'detail.js': {
inline: true, // inline or not for js file in detail chunk
},
'detail.css': {
inline: true, // inline or not for css file in detail chunk
},
'libs/react.js': nulls
}
})
]
htmlMinify:
favicon:
templateContent:
this.options and
this.webpackOptionscan be used in such a function.
cssPublicPath:
output.publicPath for default
I add automatic testing samples fo for the plugin to ensure stablity and relablility. I starting using this plugin in internal development.
If you still don't understand README, you can checkout examples in specWepback where testing samples are located.