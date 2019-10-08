Why do I rewrite the whole thing

I rencently notice that webpack is based itself on chunks. Therefore, writing plugin logic based on chunk may be adaptable to the core and sprite of webpack.

Basic Concpets: chunks and assets

In webpack, the basic element is chunks . The values in entry of webpack config are chunks . For instance, index and detail in the following entry config are chunks' names; In most cases, chunk is a js file. But if you require stylesheet or other files in js, a js chunk will include not only js file but also the files you require.

entry: { index : xxx; detail: xxx; }

What about assets? Assets are files will be exported by webpack. They can be any file types like stylesheets, images, html and so on.

Breaking Change For V3

Since V3, we must add extension for both default or html mode. Otherwise, it will prompt an error.

Require html-loader

html-loader is required after v1.1.3 , an example option is as follows:

rules: [ { test : /\.html$/ , loader : "html-loader" } ];

How to start

src/index.html --> dist/index.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en" id="html"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="x-dns-prefetch-control" content="on" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui" /> <title>html-res-webpack-example</title> </head> <body> <div class="preview-wrapper"></div> </body> </html>

src/page/preview/main.js --> dist/js/preview/preview.js

require ( "./index.scss" ); var init = function ( ) { };

src/page/preview/index.scss --> dist/css/preview/preview.css

html, body { margin : 0 ; }

webpack.config.js

var config = { hash : "-[hash:6]" , chunkhash : "-[chunkhash:6]" , contenthash : "-[contenthash:6]" }; var webpackconfig = { entry : { 'preivew/preview' : [path.join(config.path.src, "/page/preview/main.js" )], }, . . . output: { publicPath : (config.env === 'prod' ) ? config.cdn : config.defaultPath, path : path.join(config.path.dist), filename : "js/[name]" + config.chunkhash + ".js" }, . . . plugins: [ new ExtractTextPlugin( "./css/[name]" + config.contenthash + ".css" ), new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ filename : "index.html" , template : "src/index.html" , chunks :{ 'index.js' : { attr : 'async="true"' , inline : true , }, 'index.css' : { attr : "offline" , } }, }); ] };

package.json

"scripts" : { "dev" : "webpack --progress --colors --watch" , "publish-mac" : "export NODE_ENV=prod&&webpack -p --progress --colors" , "publish-windows" : "SET NODE_ENV=prod&&webpack -p --progress --colors" },

One thing need to be noticed is hash and chunkhash . The difference between hash and chunkhash is that hash is the same for all resources and chunkhash is different for specific resource. Usually you are recommended to use chunkhash instead (Exception for style files required in an entry js file. They share the same chunkhash if you use extract-text-webpack-plugin. Please use contenthash instead in order to ensure hash for stylesheet changes only when content changes).

Another thing worth being noticed is the order of chunks . The order of resources that will be injected is based on the order of chunks in html-res-webpack-plugin .

Inject External Resource

Sometimes, you may need to use external common resources. If this is the case, please write options like following:

chunks:{ 'qreport' : { external : true , res : "//s.url.cn/pub/js/qreport.js?_bid=2231" , attr : 'async="true"' , } }

Multiple Html Page

Sometimes there are more than one html pages in your projects. In this situation, please use similar iteration code to add plugins for different html pages

var config = { hash : "-[hash:6]" , chunkhash : "-[chunkhash:6]" , contenthash : "-[contenthash:6]" }; var route = [ "index" , "detail" ]; var webapckConfig = { entry : { "js/index" : "xxx/index" , "js/detail" : "xxx/detail" } }; let pageMapping = { detail : { "js/detail.js" : { attr : "" }, "js/detail.css" : { attr : "" } }, index : { "js/index.js" : { attr : "" }, "js/index.css" : { attr : "" } } }; webpackConfig.addPlugins = function ( plugin, opt ) { devConfig.plugins.push( new plugin(opt)); }; route.html.forEach( function ( page ) { webapckConfig.addPlugins(HtmlResWebpackPlugin, { filename : page + ".html" , template : "src/" + page + ".html" , favicon : "src/favicon.ico" , chunks : pageMapping[page] }); });

Favicon

webpack.config.js

new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ filename : "index.html" , template : "xxx/index.html" , favicon : "xxx/favicon.ico" , chunks :[ 'js/index.js' , 'js/index.css' , ], }),

Modify Html Content Before Output

new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ filename : "index.html" , template : "src/index.html" , templateContent : function ( tpl ) { return tpl; } }),

Support Writing Assets in html files

In version 0.0.7 and before, we support writing assets in html files which is intuitive for developers. We drop this feature in v1.0 but not it is back in v1.1 but there are a few differences.

For example, if the config for entry is like following:

entry: { 'index' : xxx, 'detail' : xxx, 'libs/react' : xxx, }

Then, the settings for assets in html can be like this. That is to say, we put the key value of entry in asset route in order for the plugin to replace with the correct value for convenience.

<script src= "libs/react.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "index.css" > < script src = "index.js" > </ script >

If you hope to add attribute to the resource, please add it right before src or rel .

<script asycn defer src= "libs/react.js" > </ script > < link asycn defer rel = "stylesheet" href = "index.css" >

But for favico, we can directly write like this:

<link rel= "shortcut icon" type= "image/x-icon" href= "favicon.ico" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/x-icon" href = "favicon.ico" >

If you have no idea about the chunk name, you can try running webpack, the plugin will print chunk names available for usage.

=====html-res-webapck-plugin===== chunk1: commons.js chunk2 : js/index.js chunk3 : js/index.css chunk4 : js/list.js chunk5 : js/list.css chunk6 : js/detail.js chunk7 : js/detail.css chunk8 : libs/react

If you wanna inline resources that webpack will not compile, you can either make it through copy-webpack-plugin-hash (mentioned in next section) or make it through the plugin. For example, if the project structure is like this:

-- src |-- index.html |-- libs | |-- react.js |-- css | |-- index.css

Then, you can write the resource matching in index.html like following:

< script asycn defer src = "./libs/react.js?__inline" > </ script > < link asycn defer rel = "stylesheet" href = "./css/index.css?__inline" >

If you only hope to show certain asset in production environment, you can set env options to production , then write the resource like following:

< script asycn defer src = "./libs/react.js?__production" > </ script > < link asycn defer rel = "stylesheet" href = "./css/index.css?__production" >

Same as asset in development environment:

< script asycn defer src = "./libs/react.js?__development" > </ script > < link asycn defer rel = "stylesheet" href = "./css/index.css?__development" >

Usage with copy-webpack-plugin-hash

copy-webpack-plugin-hash is a plugin that helps copy files directly without webpack parsing. I add namePattern option feature for it so that files generated by this plugin can also have hash (Once the main repo accepts my pull request, I will delete this temporary repo).

If you use copy-webpack-plugin for example, you can use html-res-webpack-plugin easily. For example, if you copy /xxx/libs folder to libs/ . If the folder contains react and react-dom , you can add chunks libs/react.js and libs/react-dom.js in html-res-webpack-plugin .

plugins : [ new CopyWebpackPlugin( [ { from : "/xxx/libs/" , to : "libs/" } ], { namePattern : "[name]-[contenthash:6].js" } ), new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ filename : "index.html" , template : config.path.src + "/resource-copy-plugin-1/index.html" , chunks : [ "libs/react.js" , "libs/react-dom.js" , "js/index.js" , "js/index.css" ] }) ]; plugins: [ new CopyWebpackPlugin([ { from : "/xxx/libs/" , to : "libs/[name]-[hash:6].[ext]" } ]), new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ filename : "index.html" , template : config.path.src + "/resource-copy-plugin-1/index.html" , chunks : [ "libs/react.js" , "libs/react-dom.js" , "js/index.js" , "js/index.css" ] }) ];

If you prefer writing assets in html files, it works too! Each file copied by the plugin will be regarded as a chunk, like libs/react.js , libs/react-dom.js , js/index.js . You can use these chunk names for html-res-webpack-plugin to match resource in html files which makes you easier to inline or md5 resources.

Options

mode : is optional default (write assets in config chunks ) | html (write assets in html)

: env is optional production (production env) | development (development env, not inline resource) default production

filename : is required generated filename

: template : is required template source

: entryLog : is optional [Boolean] default true , if you use html mode , you can enable this to show entry names and use example

: removeUnMatchedAssets : is optional not recommended anymore [Boolean] default false , this is a beta option, which is used for remove asset if it is not found.

: logLevel : is optional [Integer] default 0 , 0 => info(green), 1 => alert(yellow)

: chunks : is required if mode is default , is not required if mode is html [Array|Object] injected chunks examples:

:

[Array]

entry: { 'index' : xxx, 'detail' : xxx, 'libs/react' : xxx, } plugins : [ new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ chunks : [ 'index.js' , 'index.css' , 'detail.js' , 'detail.css' , 'libs/react.js' ] }) ]

[Object]

plugins: [ new HtmlResWebpackPlugin({ chunks : { 'qreport.js' : { external : true res : "xxx" }, 'index.js' : { attr : { js : 'async="true"' , css : "offline" , }, }, 'index.css' : { attr : "offline" , }, 'detail.js' : { inline : true , }, 'detail.css' : { inline : true , }, 'libs/react.js' : nulls } }) ]

htmlMinify : is optional please checkout html-minifier to see detail options. If set false | null, html files won't be compressed.

: favicon : is optional favicon path, for example, "src/favicon.ico"

: templateContent : is optional a point for developer to modify html content before output. this.options and this.webpackOptions can be used in such a function.

: cssPublicPath : is optional pubilc path for css, using webpack config output.publicPath for default

:

Last Words

I add automatic testing samples fo for the plugin to ensure stablity and relablility. I starting using this plugin in internal development.

If you still don't understand README, you can checkout examples in specWepback where testing samples are located.