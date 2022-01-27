openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

html-reporter

by gemini-testing
8.0.1 (see all)

Html reporter for hermione

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

34

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

html-reporter

Requires hermione@4x.

Plugin for hermione which is intended to aggregate the results of tests running into html report.

Test result is saved to the SQLite database. It means that you can't open local report by 'file://' protocol. Use gui mode - npx hermione gui or start a local server - npx http-server -p 8080 at terminal from folder where report placed and open page http://localhost:8080 at browser.

You can read more about hermione plugins here.

Installation

npm install html-reporter

⚠️ Requires Hermione >=2.7.0

Usage

Plugin has following configuration:

  • enabled (optional) Boolean – enable/disable the plugin; by default plugin is enabled

  • path (optional) String - path to directory for saving html report file; by default html report will be saved into hermione-report/index.html inside current work directory.

  • saveErrorDetails (optional) Boolean – save/don't save error details to json-files (to error-details folder); false by default.

    Any plugin of hermione can add error details when throwing an error. Details can help a user to debug a problem in a test. Html-reporter saves these details to a file with name <hash of suite path>-<browser>_<retry number>_<timestamp>.json in the error-details folder. Below a stacktrace html-reporter adds the section Error details with the link title pointing to the json-file. A user can open it in a browser or any IDE.

    How to add error details when throwing an error from a plugin:

     const err = new Error('some error');
 err.details = {title: 'description, will be used as url title', data: {} | [] | 'some additional info'};
 throw err;

  • defaultView (optional) String - default view mode. Available values are:

    • all - show all tests. Default value.
    • failed - show only failed tests.

  • baseHost (optional) - String - it changes original host for view in the browser; by default original host does not change

  • scaleImages (optional) – Boolean – fit images into page width; false by default.

  • errorPatterns (optional) - Array - error message patterns are used:

    • to show more understandable information about matched error;
    • in 'Group by error' mode.

    Array elements must be one of the types:

    • Object with required fields name, pattern and optional field hint - {name: String, pattern: String, hint: String};
    • String which will be interpret as name and pattern.

    When one of error patterns are matched on error message then:

    • name of error pattern will be displayed as title of error message and original error message will be hidden under details;
    • hint of error pattern will be displayed after error stack field. Can be specified as html string. For example, <div>some-useful-hint</div>.

    In 'Group by error' mode test will be associated with group if test error matches on group error pattern. New group will be created if test cannot be associated with existing groups.

  • metaInfoBaseUrls (optional) Object - base paths for making link from Meta-info values. Object option must be Meta-info's key and value must be String. For example, {'file': 'base/path'}.

  • saveFormat (DEPRECATED, optional) String - allows to specify the format, in which the results will be saved. Available values are:

    • sqlite - save tests results to Sqlite database. Default value.

  • customGui (optional) Object – allows to specify custom controls for gui-mode and define actions for them. {} is default value. Ordinarily custom controls should be split by sections depending on the purposes of the controls. At least one section should be specified. The structure of the custom-gui object:

    customGui: {
  'choose-any-name-for-the-section-1': [{an object describing a group of controls}, ...],
  'choose-any-name-for-the-section-2': [{an object describing a group of controls}, ...]
}

    The keys of customGui-object are any strings describing sections of controls. It is upon a user to choose appropriate names for the sections. A value of a key should be an array that holds a set of objects describing groups of controls.

    customGui-group-object

    An object that describes one group of controls has the following structure:

    {
    type: 'specify-type-of-the-controls',
    controls: [
        {
            label: 'specify-label-for-the-control',
            value: 'specify-value-of-the-control'
        },
        {
            ...
        }
    ],
    initialize: async ({hermione, ctx}) => {
        // here goes your code
        // returned value will be ignored
    },
    action: async ({hermione, ctx, control}) => {
        // here goes your code
        // returned value will be ignored
    }
}

    • type (required) String – defines the type of controls. Available values are: button and radiobutton.

    • controls (required) Array – array of objects that describe controls. Each object should have string fields label and value. Label defines the caption of the control, and value – its value.

    • initialize (optional) – an async function to be executed at server-side at gui-mode start. Input parameter of this function is an object {hermione, ctx}, where hermione is an instance of hermione and ctx is the reference to the whole object the initialize-function is being run for. A value that initialize-function returns will be ignored.

    • action (required) – an async function to be executed at server-side when a user clicks a control. Input parameter of this function is an object {hermione, ctx, control}, where hermione is an instance of hermione, ctx is the reference to the whole object the action-function is being run for, and control points to the control the user clicked. A value that action-function returns will be ignored.

    Example: how to add radiobuttons for base url switching in gui-mode

    customGui: {
    'some-meaningful-name-of-section': [
        {
            type: 'radiobutton',
            controls: [
                {
                    label: 'Dev',
                    value: 'http://localhost/development/'
                },
                {
                    label: 'Prod',
                    value: 'http://localhost/production/'
                }
            ],
            initialize: async ({hermione, ctx}) => {
                const {config} = hermione;
                const browserIds = config.getBrowserIds();

                if (browserIds.length) {
                    const {baseUrl} = config.forBrowser(browserIds[0]);

                    ctx.controls.forEach((control) => {
                        control.active = (baseUrl === control.value);
                    });
                }
            },
            action: async ({hermione, ctx, control}) => {
                const {config} = hermione;

                config
                    .getBrowserIds()
                    .forEach((browserId) => {
                        config.forBrowser(browserId).baseUrl = control.value;
                    });
            }
        }
    ]
}

  • pluginsEnabled (optional) Boolean - enable html-reporter plugins; false by default

  • plugins (optional) Array of html-reporter plugin descriptions; [] by default. Allows to extend report with custom UI components (both static and gui-mode) and custom server routes (gui-mode only).

    The structure of the plugin descriptions config:

    plugins: [
    {
        name: 'plugin-name',
        component: 'PluginReactComponentName',
        point: 'extension-point-name',
        position: 'wrap',
        config: { param: 'value'}
    },
    {
        name: 'plugin-name',
        component: 'AnotherPluginReactComponentName',
        point: 'extension-point-name',
        position: 'before'
    },
    // ...
]

    , where:

    • name (required) String - a name of an html-reporter plugin package. It expected to be require-resolvable from your project.
    • component (optional) String - React component name from the plugin.
    • point (optional) String - html-reporter's extension point name. Sets specific place within the html-reporter UI where to place the specified component. More on extension points.
    • position (optional) String - specifies the way the component is going to be applied to the html-reporter UI extension point. Possible values are:
      • wrap - to wrap the extension point UI
      • before - to place the component before the extension point
      • after - to place the component after the extension point
    • config (optional) Object - plugin configuration

    A plugin with only name specified may be used to redefine existing gui-server middleware.

    A plugin may define more than one component. Each component may be applied to several extension points and/or several times to the same point (with separate config entries). The order of the components application is determined by the config order.

    html-reporter plugins

    Example plugins are available in functional tests.

    An html-reporter plugin is an object with some set of React components on its keys and an optional key reducers with an array of redux reducers to manage the components state (which are later combined by reduce-reducers).

    An html-reporter plugin expected to have the following module files in the root of the package: plugin.js and/or middleware.js.

    plugin.js

    Optional module. The file expected to export an object (or set of named exports) or a function returning such an object or an array with some specific structure.

    It is possible to reuse dependencies of html-reporter within plugins (React, Redux, etc). To do so an array should be exported from the module with the list of needed deps followed by a function with the corresponding deps passed to it and returning the plugin itself:

    import 'plugin-styles.css';

export default ['react', function(React, options) {
    class PluginComponent extends React.Component {
        // Component implementation
    }

    return {
        PluginComponent,
        reducers: []
    };
}];

    Plugin styles are expected to be loaded with the plugin.js and the file is expected to be a single bundle.

    Exported value of the plugin.js should be passed to the __hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__. This could be achieved by either configuring your webpack build to produce corresponding jsonp library:

    // ...
output: {
    filename: 'plugin.js',
    path: __dirname,
    library: '__hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__',
    libraryTarget: 'jsonp'
},
// ...

    or, by passing it explicitly:

    __hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__(['react', function(React, options) {
    /* ... */
    return {PluginComponent};
}]);
    middleware.js

    Optional module. Exports a function accepting an express Router. The plugin routes are expected to be attached to the router. The router are then attached on the /plugin-routes/:pluginName/ path:

    module.exports = function(pluginRouter) {
    pluginRouter.get('/plugin-route', function(req, res) {
        // route implementation
    });
};

    The routes then can be called from the plugin React components defined in the plugin.js. For convenience the plugin name is always passed with options when function- or array-returning form is used to export plugin as the function options property pluginName:

    export default ['react', 'axios', function(React, axios, {pluginName, pluginConfig, actions, actionNames, selectors}) {
    class PluginComponent extends React.Component {
        // ... somewhere inside the component ...
        const result = await axios.get(`/plugin-routes/${pluginName}/plugin-route`);
    }

    return {
        PluginComponent,
        reducers: []
    };
}

    In the example you can also see another convenient properties:

    • pluginName - plugin name;
    • pluginConfig - plugin configuration;
    • actions - the html-reporter Redux actions;
    • actionNames - the html-reporter action names, that used in Redux actions. To be able to subscribe on html-reporter events;
    • selectors - the memoized html-reporter selectors which created using reselect library.

Available dependencies:

  • react

  • redux

  • react-redux

  • lodash

  • prop-types

  • classnames

  • semantic-ui-react

  • react-markdown

  • reduce-reducers

  • immer

  • reselect

  • axios

    Available components:

  • components

    • <Details /> - component which allows users to toggle the display of content. Example of usage:

      // ... inside your react component
render() {
    return <Details
        title='Some title'
        content='Some content' // content that will appear when you click on the title
        extendClassNames='some_class_name' // ability to add own css-classes to component
        onClick={() => console.log('clicked')} // ability to add handler
    />
}

      , where:

      • title (required) String|JSX.Element - title that describes information hidden underneath.
      • content (required) Function|String|Array<String>|JSX.Element - content that will appear after click on the title.
      • extendClassNames (optional) String|Array<String> - ability to add own css classes to the component.
      • onClick (optional) Function - handler that will be called when the title is clicked.

    Extension points

    Extension points - places within the report UI that are available to extend with React components with the help of html-reporter plugins.

    Each extension point may pass specific props to the plugin components depending on the point. As some plugins may rely on specific placement and hence on such specific props, it is possible to restrict plugin components to specific extension points by specifing static property point on such plugin components:

    class PluginComponent extends React.Component {
    static point = 'result';
    // ...
}

    Currently, there are extension points:

  • result - allows to extend each test result; adds resultId and testName props to the plugin component;

  • result_meta - allows to extend meta information of each test result; adds result and testName props to the plugin component;

  • menu-bar - allows to extend menu bar.

  • root - allows to add floating items like modal or popup.

    An extension point may be extended by more than one component. In that case order of components application is determined by plugins config order. Each following component is applied to all previously composed components at the extension point.

  • customScripts (optional) function[] - allows to add any scripts on the report html-page. Script will be executed immediately on page render. It can be helpful for adding some metrics or own extra functionality.

    customScripts: [
  function() {console.log('something')},
  () => {
    const div = document.createElement('div');
    div.innerHTML = 'hello';
    document.body.prepend(div);
  }
]

  • yandexMetrika (optional) Object - allows to add yandex metrika to your report. The metrika can help you to get how developers interact with your report and what kind of problems they encounter at that. To start using it, you should create a counter first: see how to create a counter. And then in the Yandex.Metrica interface, go to the Settings section (on the Code snippet tab), click Copy and add the copied code to the customScripts-field.

    Nested fields:

    • counterNumber (optional) Number - uniq counter in yandex metrika, used in order to send goals achievement.

    Supported goals (js events), more info about goals:

    • ACCEPT_SCREENSHOT - click on "Accept" button;
    • ACCEPT_OPENED_SCREENSHOTS - click on "Accept opened" button.

Also there is ability to override plugin parameters by CLI options or environment variables (see configparser). Use html_reporter_ prefix for the environment variables and --html-reporter- for the cli options.

For example you can override path option like so:

$ html_reporter_path=custom/dir hermione path/to/mytest.js
$ hermione path/to/mytest.js --html-reporter-path custom/dir

Add plugin to your hermione config file:

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: {
        'html-reporter/hermione': {
            enabled: true,
            path: 'my/hermione-reports',
            defaultView: 'all',
            baseHost: 'test.com',
            errorPatterns: [
                'Parameter .* must be a string',
                {
                    name: 'Cannot read property of undefined',
                    pattern: 'Cannot read property .* of undefined',
                    hint: '<div>google it, i dont know how to fix it =(</div>'
                }
            ]
        }
    },
    //...
}

Data storage format

How was described at the beginning (see html-reporter) test result is saved to the SQLite database.

Why we use SQLite:

  • serverless, simple to set up and zero configuration is required;
  • cross-platform, runs on any operating system;
  • single-file, easy to reuse and share report;
  • faster than direct filesystem I/O;
  • compact and has full-featured SQL implementation.

Files that will be created during test execution:

  • sqlite.db - Sqlite database with tests results
  • data.js - report's config
  • databaseUrls.json - absolute or relative URLs to Sqlite databases (sqlite.db) or/and URLs to other databaseUrls.json (see merge-reports)

Additional commands

Additional commands that are added to the hermione.

gui

Command that adds ability to effective work with screenshots.

Example of usage:

npx hermione gui

merge-reports

Command that adds ability to merge reports which are created after running the tests.

When save format is js (default)

Command takes paths to directories with reports. It merge "data.js" files into single file and move reports files to destination directory.

Example of usage:

npx hermione merge-reports src-report-1 src-report-2 -d dest-report

When save format is sqlite

Command takes paths to databases files or "databaseUrls.json" files from other html reports. It creates new html report at destination directory with common "databaseUrls.json" which will contain link to databases files or "databaseUrls.json" files from input parameters. Databases files will not be copied to destination directory.

Example of usage:

npx hermione merge-reports path-to-database.db path-to-databaseUrls.json -d dest-report --html-reporter-save-format sqlite

Testing

Run mocha tests:

npm run test-unit

Run eslint codestyle verification

npm run lint

Run hermione (integration) tests:

npm run test-func

Integration tests run on Chromium in headless mode.

API

Html-reporter adds to hermione object with its own API.

Properties of the hermione.htmlReporter object

Property nameDescription
eventsEvents list for subscription.
extraItemsItems list which will be added to the menu bar.
metaInfoExtendersItems list which will be added to the meta info.
imagesSaverInterface to save image into user storage.
reportsSaverInterface to save sqlite database into user storage.

Available events which are triggered in the main process

EventDescription
DATABASE_CREATEDWill be triggered after sqlite database is created. The handler accepts a database instance. The event is synchronous.

events

Example of a subscription to an event DATABASE_CREATED from another hermione-plugin in the main process:

module.exports = (hermione, opts) => {
    if (!opts.enabled || hermione.isWorker()) {
        return;
    }

    // `htmlreporter` field is guaranteed to be in the `hermione` object when `INIT` event is emitted
    hermione.on(hermione.events.INIT, () => {
        hermione.htmlReporter.on(hermione.htmlReporter.events.DATABASE_CREATED, (db) => {
            db.prepare(`CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS test1 (foo TEXT, bar TEXT)`).run();
        });
    });
};

addExtraItem

Adds item to html report as link:

@param {String} text of link
@param {String} url of link

hermione.htmlReporter.addExtraItem('some-text', 'some-url')

In this case url with link 'some-url' and text 'some-text' will be added to the menu bar.

addMetaInfoExtender

Extend meta-info of each test using passed data:

hermione.htmlReporter.addMetaInfoExtender(name, value);
  • name (required) String - name of meta info
  • value (required) Function - handler to which data (Object with testName field) and extraItems are passed

Example:

hermione.htmlReporter.addMetaInfoExtender('foo', (data, extraItems) => {
    return data.testName + extraItems.platform;
});

In this case a line suite full name: some-platform will be added to the meta info of each test.

externalStorage

You can redefine native api for images or sqlite dbs saving and use your own storage.

images

Example:

const MyStorage = require('my-storage');
const myStorage = new MyStorage();

module.exports = (hermione, opts) => {
    hermione.on(hermione.events.INIT, async () => {
        hermione.htmlReporter.imagesSaver = {
            /**
            * Save image to your storage. Function can be asynchronous or synchronous. It have to return path or url of saved image.
            * @property {String} localFilePath – image path on your filesystem
            * @param {Object} options
            * @param {String} options.destPath – path to image in html-report
            * @param {String} options.reportDir - path to your html-report dir
            * @returns {String} path or url
            */
            saveImg: async (localFilePath, options) => {
                const {destPath, reportDir} = options;
                const imageUrl = await myStorage.save(localFilePath, destPath, reportDir)
                // ...

                return imageUrl;
            }
        }
    });
};

sqlite dbs

Example:

const MyStorage = require('my-storage');
const myStorage = new MyStorage();

module.exports = (hermione, opts) => {
    hermione.on(hermione.events.INIT, async () => {
        hermione.htmlReporter.reportsSaver = {
            /**
            * Save sqlite db to your storage. Function can be asynchronous or synchronous. It have to return path or url of saved sqlite db.
            * @property {String} localFilePath – sqlite db path on your filesystem
            * @param {Object} options
            * @param {String} options.destPath – path to sqlite db in html-report
            * @param {String} options.reportDir - path to your html-report dir
            * @returns {String} path or url
            */
            saveReportData: async (localFilePath, options) => {
                const {destPath, reportDir} = options;
                const dbUrl = await myStorage.save(localFilePath, destPath, reportDir)
                // ...

                return dbUrl;
            }
        }
    });
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial