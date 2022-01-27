path (optional) String - path to directory for saving html report file; by default html report will be saved into hermione-report/index.html inside current work directory.

'description, will be used as url title'

How to add error details when throwing an error from a plugin:

Any plugin of hermione can add error details when throwing an error. Details can help a user to debug a problem in a test. Html-reporter saves these details to a file with name <hash of suite path>-<browser>_<retry number>_<timestamp>.json in the error-details folder. Below a stacktrace html-reporter adds the section Error details with the link title pointing to the json-file. A user can open it in a browser or any IDE.

baseHost (optional) - String - it changes original host for view in the browser; by default original host does not change

In 'Group by error' mode test will be associated with group if test error matches on group error pattern. New group will be created if test cannot be associated with existing groups.

When one of error patterns are matched on error message then:

Array elements must be one of the types:

metaInfoBaseUrls (optional) Object - base paths for making link from Meta-info values. Object option must be Meta-info's key and value must be String . For example, {'file': 'base/path'}.

saveFormat ( DEPRECATED , optional) String - allows to specify the format, in which the results will be saved. Available values are:

action (required) – an async function to be executed at server-side when a user clicks a control. Input parameter of this function is an object {hermione, ctx, control} , where hermione is an instance of hermione, ctx is the reference to the whole object the action-function is being run for, and control points to the control the user clicked. A value that action-function returns will be ignored.

initialize (optional) – an async function to be executed at server-side at gui-mode start. Input parameter of this function is an object {hermione, ctx} , where hermione is an instance of hermione and ctx is the reference to the whole object the initialize-function is being run for. A value that initialize-function returns will be ignored.

controls (required) Array – array of objects that describe controls. Each object should have string fields label and value . Label defines the caption of the control, and value – its value.

type (required) String – defines the type of controls. Available values are: button and radiobutton .

An object that describes one group of controls has the following structure:

The keys of customGui-object are any strings describing sections of controls. It is upon a user to choose appropriate names for the sections. A value of a key should be an array that holds a set of objects describing groups of controls.

customGui (optional) Object – allows to specify custom controls for gui-mode and define actions for them. {} is default value. Ordinarily custom controls should be split by sections depending on the purposes of the controls. At least one section should be specified. The structure of the custom-gui object:

plugins (optional) Array of html-reporter plugin descriptions; [] by default. Allows to extend report with custom UI components (both static and gui-mode) and custom server routes (gui-mode only).

The structure of the plugin descriptions config:

plugins: [ { name : 'plugin-name' , component : 'PluginReactComponentName' , point : 'extension-point-name' , position : 'wrap' , config : { param : 'value' } }, { name : 'plugin-name' , component : 'AnotherPluginReactComponentName' , point : 'extension-point-name' , position : 'before' }, ]

, where:

name (required) String - a name of an html-reporter plugin package. It expected to be require -resolvable from your project.

(required) - a name of an html-reporter plugin package. It expected to be -resolvable from your project. component (optional) String - React component name from the plugin.

(optional) - React component name from the plugin. point (optional) String - html-reporter's extension point name. Sets specific place within the html-reporter UI where to place the specified component. More on extension points.

(optional) - html-reporter's extension point name. Sets specific place within the html-reporter UI where to place the specified component. More on extension points. position (optional) String - specifies the way the component is going to be applied to the html-reporter UI extension point. Possible values are: wrap - to wrap the extension point UI before - to place the component before the extension point after - to place the component after the extension point

(optional) - specifies the way the component is going to be applied to the html-reporter UI extension point. Possible values are: config (optional) Object - plugin configuration

A plugin with only name specified may be used to redefine existing gui-server middleware.

A plugin may define more than one component. Each component may be applied to several extension points and/or several times to the same point (with separate config entries). The order of the components application is determined by the config order.

html-reporter plugins

Example plugins are available in functional tests.

An html-reporter plugin is an object with some set of React components on its keys and an optional key reducers with an array of redux reducers to manage the components state (which are later combined by reduce-reducers ).

An html-reporter plugin expected to have the following module files in the root of the package: plugin.js and/or middleware.js .

Optional module. The file expected to export an object (or set of named exports) or a function returning such an object or an array with some specific structure.

It is possible to reuse dependencies of html-reporter within plugins (React, Redux, etc). To do so an array should be exported from the module with the list of needed deps followed by a function with the corresponding deps passed to it and returning the plugin itself:

import 'plugin-styles.css' ; export default [ 'react' , function ( React, options ) { class PluginComponent extends React . Component { } return { PluginComponent, reducers : [] }; }];

Plugin styles are expected to be loaded with the plugin.js and the file is expected to be a single bundle.

Exported value of the plugin.js should be passed to the __hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__ . This could be achieved by either configuring your webpack build to produce corresponding jsonp library:

output : { filename : 'plugin.js' , path : __dirname, library : '__hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__' , libraryTarget : 'jsonp' },

or, by passing it explicitly:

__hermione_html_reporter_register_plugin__([ 'react' , function ( React, options ) { return {PluginComponent}; }]);

Optional module. Exports a function accepting an express Router . The plugin routes are expected to be attached to the router. The router are then attached on the /plugin-routes/:pluginName/ path:

module .exports = function ( pluginRouter ) { pluginRouter.get( '/plugin-route' , function ( req, res ) { }); };

The routes then can be called from the plugin React components defined in the plugin.js . For convenience the plugin name is always passed with options when function- or array-returning form is used to export plugin as the function options property pluginName :

export default [ 'react' , 'axios' , function ( React, axios, {pluginName, pluginConfig, actions, actionNames, selectors} ) { class PluginComponent extends React . Component { const result = await axios.get( `/plugin-routes/ ${pluginName} /plugin-route` ); } return { PluginComponent, reducers : [] }; }

