A Webpack plugin for replace HTML contents with custom pattern string or regex.
https://github.com/iminif/html-replace-webpack-plugin-howto
This plugin works together with html-webpack-plugin!
First of all, you need both
html-webpack-plugin and
html-replace-webpack-plugin.
npm i -D html-webpack-plugin html-replace-webpack-plugin
Then, add it to your
webpack.config.js file:
💚 Please ensure that
html-webpack-pluginwas placed before
html-replace-webpack-pluginin your Webpack config if you were working with Webpack 4.x!
var webpack = require('webpack')
var HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin = require('html-replace-webpack-plugin')
// file types & file links
const resource = {
js: { bootstrap: '//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.js' },
css: { bootstrap: '//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.css' },
img: { 'the-girl': '//cdn/img/the-girl.jpg' }
}
const tpl = {
img: '<img src="%s">',
css: '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="%s">',
js: '<script type="text/javascript" src="%s"></script>'
}
module.exports = {
// Definition for Webpack plugins
plugin: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
/* configs */
}),
// Replace html contents with string or regex patterns
new HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin([
{
pattern: 'foo',
replacement: '`foo` has been replaced with `bar`'
},
{
pattern: '@@title',
replacement: 'html replace webpack plugin'
},
{
pattern: /<p>(.+?)<\/p>/g, // /g => replace all
replacement: '<div>$1</div>'
},
{
pattern: /(<!--\s*|@@)(css|js|img):([\w-\/]+)(\s*-->)?/g,
replacement: function(match, $1, type, file, $4, index, input) {
// those formal parameters could be:
// match: <-- css:bootstrap-->
// type: css
// file: bootstrap
// Then fetch css link from some resource object
// var url = resources['css']['bootstrap']
var url = resource[type][file]
// $1==='@@' <--EQ--> $4===undefined
return $4 == undefined ? url : tpl[type].replace('%s', url)
}
}
])
]
}
src/index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>@@title</title>
<!-- css:bootstrap -->
</head>
<body>
<div>foo</div>
<p>I wanna be in a div</p>
<!-- js:bootstrap -->
</body>
</html>
dist/index.html file:
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>html replace webpack plugin</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<div>`foo` has been replaced with `bar`</div>
<div>I wanna be in a div</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
html-replace-webpack-plugin can be called with an objects array or an object.
html-replace-webpack-plugin
new HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin([obj1[, obj2[, obj3[, ...[, objN]]]]] | obj)
Type:
Objects Array |
Object
Type:
Object
Type:
String |
RegExp
string or regex pattern for matching HTML content. See the MDN documentation for RegExp for details.
Type:
String |
Function
string with which the matching string be replaced, or function which returns a string for replacing. See the MDN documentation for String.replace for details.