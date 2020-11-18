A Webpack plugin for replace HTML contents with custom pattern string or regex.

Examples

💚 Special Note! 👀

This plugin works together with html-webpack-plugin!

Usage

First of all, you need both html-webpack-plugin and html-replace-webpack-plugin .

npm i -D html-webpack-plugin html-replace-webpack-plugin

Then, add it to your webpack.config.js file:

💚 Please ensure that html-webpack-plugin was placed before html-replace-webpack-plugin in your Webpack config if you were working with Webpack 4.x!

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ) var HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-replace-webpack-plugin' ) const resource = { js : { bootstrap : '//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.js' }, css : { bootstrap : '//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.css' }, img : { 'the-girl' : '//cdn/img/the-girl.jpg' } } const tpl = { img : '<img src="%s">' , css : '<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="%s">' , js : '<script type="text/javascript" src="%s"></script>' } module .exports = { plugin : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ }), new HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin([ { pattern : 'foo' , replacement : '`foo` has been replaced with `bar`' }, { pattern : '@@title' , replacement : 'html replace webpack plugin' }, { pattern : /<p>(.+?)<\/p>/g , replacement : '<div>$1</div>' }, { pattern : /(<!--\s*|@@)(css|js|img):([\w-\/]+)(\s*-->)?/g , replacement : function ( match, $ 1 , type, file, $ 4 , index, input ) { var url = resource[type][file] return $ 4 == undefined ? url : tpl[type].replace( '%s' , url) } } ]) ] }

In your src/index.html file:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > @@title </ title > </ head > < body > < div > foo </ div > < p > I wanna be in a div </ p > </ body > </ html >

After replacing, in the dist/index.html file:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > html replace webpack plugin </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.css" > </ head > < body > < div > `foo` has been replaced with `bar` </ div > < div > I wanna be in a div </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "//cdn/bootstrap/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

html-replace-webpack-plugin can be called with an objects array or an object.

Options for html-replace-webpack-plugin

new HtmlReplaceWebpackPlugin([obj1[, obj2[, obj3[, ...[, objN]]]]] | obj)

[obj1[, obj2[, obj3[, ...[, objN]]]]] | obj

Type: Objects Array | Object

obj1, obj2, obj3, ..., objN | obj

Type: Object

Type: String | RegExp

string or regex pattern for matching HTML content. See the MDN documentation for RegExp for details.

Type: String | Function

string with which the matching string be replaced, or function which returns a string for replacing. See the MDN documentation for String.replace for details.