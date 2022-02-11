HTML to React parser that works on both the server (Node.js) and the client (browser):
HTMLReactParser(string[, options])
The parser converts an HTML string to one or more React elements.
To replace an element with another element, check out the
replace option.
const parse = require('html-react-parser');
parse('<p>Hello, World!</p>'); // React.createElement('p', {}, 'Hello, World!')
<script> tags parsed?
trim for certain elements?
NPM:
npm install html-react-parser --save
Yarn:
yarn add html-react-parser
CDN:
<!-- HTMLReactParser depends on React -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/html-react-parser@latest/dist/html-react-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
window.HTMLReactParser(/* string */);
</script>
Import or require the module:
// ES Modules
import parse from 'html-react-parser';
// CommonJS
const parse = require('html-react-parser');
Parse single element:
parse('<h1>single</h1>');
Parse multiple elements:
parse('<li>Item 1</li><li>Item 2</li>');
Make sure to render parsed adjacent elements under a parent element:
<ul>
{parse(`
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
`)}
</ul>
Parse nested elements:
parse('<body><p>Lorem ipsum</p></body>');
Parse element with attributes:
parse(
'<hr id="foo" class="bar" data-attr="baz" custom="qux" style="top:42px;">'
);
The
replace option allows you to replace an element with another element.
The
replace callback's first argument is domhandler's node:
parse('<br>', {
replace: domNode => {
console.dir(domNode, { depth: null });
}
});
Console output:
Element {
type: 'tag',
parent: null,
prev: null,
next: null,
startIndex: null,
endIndex: null,
children: [],
name: 'br',
attribs: {}
}
The element is replaced if a valid React element is returned:
parse('<p id="replace">text</p>', {
replace: domNode => {
if (domNode.attribs && domNode.attribs.id === 'replace') {
return <span>replaced</span>;
}
}
});
For TypeScript projects, you may need to check that
domNode is an instance of domhandler's
Element:
import { HTMLReactParserOptions, Element } from 'html-react-parser';
const options: HTMLReactParserOptions = {
replace: domNode => {
if (domNode instanceof Element && domNode.attribs) {
// ...
}
}
};
If you're having issues take a look at our Create React App example.
Replace the element and its children (see demo):
import parse, { domToReact } from 'html-react-parser';
const html = `
<p id="main">
<span class="prettify">
keep me and make me pretty!
</span>
</p>
`;
const options = {
replace: ({ attribs, children }) => {
if (!attribs) {
return;
}
if (attribs.id === 'main') {
return <h1 style={{ fontSize: 42 }}>{domToReact(children, options)}</h1>;
}
if (attribs.class === 'prettify') {
return (
<span style={{ color: 'hotpink' }}>
{domToReact(children, options)}
</span>
);
}
}
};
parse(html, options);
HTML output:
<h1 style="font-size:42px">
<span style="color:hotpink">
keep me and make me pretty!
</span>
</h1>
Convert DOM attributes to React props with
attributesToProps:
import parse, { attributesToProps } from 'html-react-parser';
const html = `
<main class="prettify" style="background: #fff; text-align: center;" />
`;
const options = {
replace: domNode => {
if (domNode.attribs && domNode.name === 'main') {
const props = attributesToProps(domNode.attribs);
return <div {...props} />;
}
}
};
parse(html, options);
HTML output:
<div class="prettify" style="background:#fff;text-align:center"></div>
Exclude an element from rendering by replacing it with
<React.Fragment>:
parse('<p><br id="remove"></p>', {
replace: ({ attribs }) => attribs && attribs.id === 'remove' && <></>
});
HTML output:
<p></p>
The
library option specifies the UI library. The default library is React.
To use Preact:
parse('<br>', {
library: require('preact')
});
Or a custom library:
parse('<br>', {
library: {
cloneElement: () => {
/* ... */
},
createElement: () => {
/* ... */
},
isValidElement: () => {
/* ... */
}
}
});
htmlparser2options do not work on the client-side (browser) and only works on the server-side (Node.js). By overriding
htmlparser2options, universal rendering can break.
Default htmlparser2 options can be overridden in >=0.12.0.
To enable
xmlMode:
parse('<p /><p />', {
htmlparser2: {
xmlMode: true
}
});
By default, whitespace is preserved:
parse('<br>\n'); // [React.createElement('br'), '\n']
But certain elements like
<table> will strip out invalid whitespace:
parse('<table>\n</table>'); // React.createElement('table')
To remove whitespace, enable the
trim option:
parse('<br>\n', { trim: true }); // React.createElement('br')
However, intentional whitespace may be stripped out:
parse('<p> </p>', { trim: true }); // React.createElement('p')
TypeScript projects will need to update the types in v1.0.0.
For the
replace option, you may need to do the following:
import { Element } from 'domhandler/lib/node';
parse('<br class="remove">', {
replace: domNode => {
if (domNode instanceof Element && domNode.attribs.class === 'remove') {
return <></>;
}
}
});
Since v1.1.1, Internet Explorer 9 (IE9) is no longer supported.
No, this library is not XSS (cross-site scripting) safe. See #94.
No, this library does not sanitize HTML. See #124, #125, and #141.
<script> tags parsed?
Although
<script> tags and their contents are rendered on the server-side, they're not evaluated on the client-side. See #98.
The reason why your HTML attributes aren't getting called is because inline event handlers (e.g.,
onclick) are parsed as a string rather than a function. See #73.
If the parser throws an erorr, check if your arguments are valid. See "Does invalid HTML get sanitized?".
Yes, server-side rendering on Node.js is supported by this library. See demo.
If your elements are nested incorrectly, check to make sure your HTML markup is valid. The HTML to DOM parsing will be affected if you're using self-closing syntax (
/>) on non-void elements:
parse('<div /><div />'); // returns single element instead of array of elements
See #158.
Tags are lowercased by default. To prevent that from happening, pass the htmlparser2 option:
const options = {
htmlparser2: {
lowerCaseTags: false
}
};
parse('<CustomElement>', options); // React.createElement('CustomElement')
Warning: By preserving case-sensitivity of the tags, you may get rendering warnings like:
Warning: <CustomElement> is using incorrect casing. Use PascalCase for React components, or lowercase for HTML elements.
The TypeScript error occurs because
DOMNode needs be an instance of domhandler's
Element. See migration or #199.
trim for certain elements?
Yes, you can enable or disable
trim for certain elements using the
replace option. See #205.
If you see the Webpack build warning:
export 'default' (imported as 'parse') was not found in 'html-react-parser'
Then update your Webpack config to:
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
resolve: {
mainFields: ['browser', 'main', 'module']
}
};
Run benchmark:
npm run test:benchmark
Output of benchmark run on MacBook Pro 2017:
html-to-react - Single x 415,186 ops/sec ±0.92% (85 runs sampled)
html-to-react - Multiple x 139,780 ops/sec ±2.32% (87 runs sampled)
html-to-react - Complex x 8,118 ops/sec ±2.99% (82 runs sampled)
Run Size Limit:
npx size-limit
