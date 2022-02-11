openbase logo
hrp

html-react-parser

by Mark
1.4.2 (see all)

📝 HTML to React parser.

Downloads/wk

572K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React HTML Editor

Readme

html-react-parser

NPM

NPM version Build Status codecov NPM downloads Discord

HTML to React parser that works on both the server (Node.js) and the client (browser):

HTMLReactParser(string[, options])

The parser converts an HTML string to one or more React elements.

To replace an element with another element, check out the replace option.

Example

const parse = require('html-react-parser');
parse('<p>Hello, World!</p>'); // React.createElement('p', {}, 'Hello, World!')

Replit | JSFiddle | CodeSandbox | TypeScript | Examples

Table of Contents

Install

NPM:

npm install html-react-parser --save

Yarn:

yarn add html-react-parser

CDN:

<!-- HTMLReactParser depends on React -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/html-react-parser@latest/dist/html-react-parser.min.js"></script>
<script>
  window.HTMLReactParser(/* string */);
</script>

Usage

Import or require the module:

// ES Modules
import parse from 'html-react-parser';

// CommonJS
const parse = require('html-react-parser');

Parse single element:

parse('<h1>single</h1>');

Parse multiple elements:

parse('<li>Item 1</li><li>Item 2</li>');

Make sure to render parsed adjacent elements under a parent element:

<ul>
  {parse(`
    <li>Item 1</li>
    <li>Item 2</li>
  `)}
</ul>

Parse nested elements:

parse('<body><p>Lorem ipsum</p></body>');

Parse element with attributes:

parse(
  '<hr id="foo" class="bar" data-attr="baz" custom="qux" style="top:42px;">'
);

replace

The replace option allows you to replace an element with another element.

The replace callback's first argument is domhandler's node:

parse('<br>', {
  replace: domNode => {
    console.dir(domNode, { depth: null });
  }
});

Console output:

Element {
  type: 'tag',
  parent: null,
  prev: null,
  next: null,
  startIndex: null,
  endIndex: null,
  children: [],
  name: 'br',
  attribs: {}
}

The element is replaced if a valid React element is returned:

parse('<p id="replace">text</p>', {
  replace: domNode => {
    if (domNode.attribs && domNode.attribs.id === 'replace') {
      return <span>replaced</span>;
    }
  }
});

replace with TypeScript

For TypeScript projects, you may need to check that domNode is an instance of domhandler's Element:

import { HTMLReactParserOptions, Element } from 'html-react-parser';

const options: HTMLReactParserOptions = {
  replace: domNode => {
    if (domNode instanceof Element && domNode.attribs) {
      // ...
    }
  }
};

If you're having issues take a look at our Create React App example.

replace element and children

Replace the element and its children (see demo):

import parse, { domToReact } from 'html-react-parser';

const html = `
  <p id="main">
    <span class="prettify">
      keep me and make me pretty!
    </span>
  </p>
`;

const options = {
  replace: ({ attribs, children }) => {
    if (!attribs) {
      return;
    }

    if (attribs.id === 'main') {
      return <h1 style={{ fontSize: 42 }}>{domToReact(children, options)}</h1>;
    }

    if (attribs.class === 'prettify') {
      return (
        <span style={{ color: 'hotpink' }}>
          {domToReact(children, options)}
        </span>
      );
    }
  }
};

parse(html, options);

HTML output:

<h1 style="font-size:42px">
  <span style="color:hotpink">
    keep me and make me pretty!
  </span>
</h1>

replace element attributes

Convert DOM attributes to React props with attributesToProps:

import parse, { attributesToProps } from 'html-react-parser';

const html = `
  <main class="prettify" style="background: #fff; text-align: center;" />
`;

const options = {
  replace: domNode => {
    if (domNode.attribs && domNode.name === 'main') {
      const props = attributesToProps(domNode.attribs);
      return <div {...props} />;
    }
  }
};

parse(html, options);

HTML output:

<div class="prettify" style="background:#fff;text-align:center"></div>

replace and remove element

Exclude an element from rendering by replacing it with <React.Fragment>:

parse('<p><br id="remove"></p>', {
  replace: ({ attribs }) => attribs && attribs.id === 'remove' && <></>
});

HTML output:

<p></p>

library

The library option specifies the UI library. The default library is React.

To use Preact:

parse('<br>', {
  library: require('preact')
});

Or a custom library:

parse('<br>', {
  library: {
    cloneElement: () => {
      /* ... */
    },
    createElement: () => {
      /* ... */
    },
    isValidElement: () => {
      /* ... */
    }
  }
});

htmlparser2

htmlparser2 options do not work on the client-side (browser) and only works on the server-side (Node.js). By overriding htmlparser2 options, universal rendering can break.

Default htmlparser2 options can be overridden in >=0.12.0.

To enable xmlMode:

parse('<p /><p />', {
  htmlparser2: {
    xmlMode: true
  }
});

trim

By default, whitespace is preserved:

parse('<br>\n'); // [React.createElement('br'), '\n']

But certain elements like <table> will strip out invalid whitespace:

parse('<table>\n</table>'); // React.createElement('table')

To remove whitespace, enable the trim option:

parse('<br>\n', { trim: true }); // React.createElement('br')

However, intentional whitespace may be stripped out:

parse('<p> </p>', { trim: true }); // React.createElement('p')

Migration

v1.0.0

TypeScript projects will need to update the types in v1.0.0.

For the replace option, you may need to do the following:

import { Element } from 'domhandler/lib/node';

parse('<br class="remove">', {
  replace: domNode => {
    if (domNode instanceof Element && domNode.attribs.class === 'remove') {
      return <></>;
    }
  }
});

Since v1.1.1, Internet Explorer 9 (IE9) is no longer supported.

FAQ

Is this XSS safe?

No, this library is not XSS (cross-site scripting) safe. See #94.

Does invalid HTML get sanitized?

No, this library does not sanitize HTML. See #124, #125, and #141.

Are <script> tags parsed?

Although <script> tags and their contents are rendered on the server-side, they're not evaluated on the client-side. See #98.

Attributes aren't getting called

The reason why your HTML attributes aren't getting called is because inline event handlers (e.g., onclick) are parsed as a string rather than a function. See #73.

Parser throws an error

If the parser throws an erorr, check if your arguments are valid. See "Does invalid HTML get sanitized?".

Is SSR supported?

Yes, server-side rendering on Node.js is supported by this library. See demo.

Elements aren't nested correctly

If your elements are nested incorrectly, check to make sure your HTML markup is valid. The HTML to DOM parsing will be affected if you're using self-closing syntax (/>) on non-void elements:

parse('<div /><div />'); // returns single element instead of array of elements

See #158.

Don't change case of tags

Tags are lowercased by default. To prevent that from happening, pass the htmlparser2 option:

const options = {
  htmlparser2: {
    lowerCaseTags: false
  }
};
parse('<CustomElement>', options); // React.createElement('CustomElement')

Warning: By preserving case-sensitivity of the tags, you may get rendering warnings like:

Warning: <CustomElement> is using incorrect casing. Use PascalCase for React components, or lowercase for HTML elements.

See #62 and example.

TS Error: Property 'attribs' does not exist on type 'DOMNode'

The TypeScript error occurs because DOMNode needs be an instance of domhandler's Element. See migration or #199.

Can I enable trim for certain elements?

Yes, you can enable or disable trim for certain elements using the replace option. See #205.

Webpack build warnings

If you see the Webpack build warning:

export 'default' (imported as 'parse') was not found in 'html-react-parser'

Then update your Webpack config to:

// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  resolve: {
    mainFields: ['browser', 'main', 'module']
  }
};

See #238 and #213.

Performance

Run benchmark:

npm run test:benchmark

Output of benchmark run on MacBook Pro 2017:

html-to-react - Single x 415,186 ops/sec ±0.92% (85 runs sampled)
html-to-react - Multiple x 139,780 ops/sec ±2.32% (87 runs sampled)
html-to-react - Complex x 8,118 ops/sec ±2.99% (82 runs sampled)

Run Size Limit:

npx size-limit

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Code Contributors

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Financial Contributors - Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

Financial Contributors - Organization 0 Financial Contributors - Organization 1 Financial Contributors - Organization 2 Financial Contributors - Organization 3 Financial Contributors - Organization 4 Financial Contributors - Organization 5 Financial Contributors - Organization 6 Financial Contributors - Organization 7 Financial Contributors - Organization 8 Financial Contributors - Organization 9

Support

License

MIT

100
Patrick PassarellaSão Paulo, SP60 Ratings31 Reviews
Passionate about entrepreneurship and creating things
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

I've used this library for transforming an article post HTML into specific React elements. It's kinda "raw", you'll need to add the logic yourself (like deciding which element will match the HTML tags). All this library does is parse the HTML and return all the tags for you, and you do what you need with it, which is the purpose of this library after all, it makes it a lot flexible. It has a "replace" option, and you can just add a switch case in there and replace any HTML tag with the Element (or anything) you need. They also have good examples and explanations on their Github documentation, which is great.

0
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 16, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

I used this package in the quill where the user can enter HTML code. This is very cool and easier to use you need nothing much other than reading the README file where you can find about the package and its usage.

0

