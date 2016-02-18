HTML5 Purify

HTML5 Purifier - a fast and small footprint HTML5 purifier. The module uses a whitelist based approach to filter malicious characters,tags, attributes and attribute values while keeping the resulting output HTML5 compliant. It uses context parser for parsing the input string, xss filters for filtering URI attribute values and css-js for filtering CSS data within the HTML input.

Quick Start

Install html-purify from the npm repo

npm install html-purify

Server side use(nodejs)

var Purifier = require ( 'html-purify' ); var purifier = new Purifier(); var input = '...' ; var result = purifier.purify(input);

Development

How to build

npm install npm run-script build

How to test

npm test

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.