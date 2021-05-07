HTML to PDF converter that uses phantomjs



Example Business Card

-> and its Source file

Example Receipt

Changelog

Have a look at the releases page: https://github.com/marcbachmann/node-html-pdf/releases

Installation

Install the html-pdf utility via npm:

npm install -g html-pdf

Command-line example

html-pdf test /businesscard.html businesscard.pdf

Code example

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var pdf = require ( 'html-pdf' ); var html = fs.readFileSync( './test/businesscard.html' , 'utf8' ); var options = { format : 'Letter' }; pdf.create(html, options).toFile( './businesscard.pdf' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(res); });

API

var pdf = require ( 'html-pdf' ); pdf.create(html).toFile([filepath, ] function ( err, res ) { console .log(res.filename); }); pdf.create(html).toStream( function ( err, stream ) { stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './foo.pdf' )); }); pdf.create(html).toBuffer( function ( err, buffer ) { console .log( 'This is a buffer:' , Buffer.isBuffer(buffer)); }); pdf.create(html [, options], function ( err, buffer ) {});

html-pdf can read the header or footer either out of the footer and header config object or out of the html source. You can either set a default header & footer or overwrite that by appending a page number (1 based index) to the id="pageHeader" attribute of a html tag.

You can use any combination of those tags. The library tries to find any element, that contains the pageHeader or pageFooter id prefix.

< div id = "pageHeader" > Default header </ div > < div id = "pageHeader-first" > Header on first page </ div > < div id = "pageHeader-2" > Header on second page </ div > < div id = "pageHeader-3" > Header on third page </ div > < div id = "pageHeader-last" > Header on last page </ div > ... < div id = "pageFooter" > Default footer </ div > < div id = "pageFooter-first" > Footer on first page </ div > < div id = "pageFooter-2" > Footer on second page </ div > < div id = "pageFooter-last" > Footer on last page </ div >

Options

config = { "directory" : "/tmp" , "height" : "10.5in" , "width" : "8in" , - or - "format" : "Letter" , "orientation" : "portrait" , "border" : "0" , - or - "border" : { "top" : "2in" , "right" : "1in" , "bottom" : "2in" , "left" : "1.5in" }, paginationOffset : 1 , "header" : { "height" : "45mm" , "contents" : '<div style="text-align: center;">Author: Marc Bachmann</div>' }, "footer" : { "height" : "28mm" , "contents" : { first : 'Cover page' , 2 : 'Second page' , default : '<span style="color: #444;">{{page}}</span>/<span>{{pages}}</span>' , last : 'Last Page' } }, "base" : "file:///home/www/your-asset-path/" , "zoomFactor" : "1" , "type" : "pdf" , "quality" : "75" , "phantomPath" : "./node_modules/phantomjs/bin/phantomjs" , "phantomArgs" : [], "localUrlAccess" : false , "script" : '/url' , "timeout" : 30000 , "renderDelay" : 1000 , "httpHeaders" : { "Authorization" : "Bearer ACEFAD8C-4B4D-4042-AB30-6C735F5BAC8B" }, "childProcessOptions" : { "detached" : true } "httpCookies" : [ { "name" : "Valid-Cookie-Name" , "value" : "Valid-Cookie-Value" , "domain" : "localhost" , "path" : "/foo" , "httponly" : true , "secure" : false , "expires" : ( new Date ()).getTime() + ( 1000 * 60 * 60 ) } ] }

The full options object gets converted to JSON and will get passed to the phantomjs script as third argument.

There are more options concerning the paperSize, header & footer options inside the phantomjs script.